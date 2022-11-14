Snitz Creek imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Snitz Creek Fort Indiantown Gap - Annville

review star

No reviews yet

1805 N State Rte 934

Annville, PA 17003

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Creek Side Cheeseburger
Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Explorer Ale cheese sauce, bacon, tomato, jalapeno

Philly Pretzel

$10.00

Explorer Ale cheese sauce

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq or nashville hot sauce

Wings - Regular

$15.00

Your choice of hot, spicy bbq, sweet chili honey, bbq or nashville hot sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Lightly fried, seasoned, drizzled with cilantro cream

Nachos

$11.00

Black bean relish, guacamole, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro cream, Explorer Ale cheese sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Beer battered shrimp, sweet chili honey sauce

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Side Order Sweet Potato totz

$4.50

Soup & Salads

Chicken Rivel Soup

$7.00

Chili

$7.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Our homestyle tomato soup with croutons, swiss, provolone, and parmesan cheese, then baked in our oven

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Avocado, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, egg, ranch

Creek House Salad

$8.00

Tomato, cheddar, carrot, croutons, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy, spicy chicken, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, carrot, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Add French Fries or Cole Slaw to any Burger or Sandwich for 1.49 Add Side Caesar Salad or Tossed Salad for 1.99

OMG BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pesto mayo, warm pretzel bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

12 hour slow roasted pork, bbq sauce, house cole slaw

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

South Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, mayo, pickles, sliced lettuce, kaiser

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.00

Char Grilled Burgers

Creek Side Cheeseburger

$15.00

Blue Mountain Bourbon Burger

$16.00

The Snitzer

$16.00

Down Creek Turkey Burger

$16.00

PBJ Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

Tacos Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Three warm tortillas, black bean relish, cheese, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, cilantro cream

Philly Steak Tacos

$15.00

Mains

4pc. Fried Chicken

4pc. Fried Chicken

$19.00

Hand breaded, served with hot honey, mashed potatoes and green beans

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$20.00
Rocky Mountain Strip Steak

Rocky Mountain Strip Steak

$35.00

10 oz. new york strip with a spicy rub finished with whiskey butter, mashed potatoes and green beans

Loaded Meatloaf

$19.00

Stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, topped with onions, peppers & gravy, side of green beans

Snitz Creek Crab Cakes

$32.00Out of stock

Nashville Chicken Mac & Cheese Skillet

$19.00

Homemade Meatloaf

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Thighs

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kid-Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid-Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid-Chicken Bites

$6.99

Kid-Mac&Cheese

$6.99

Kid- 1/2 BLT

$5.99

Desserts

Baked Apple Crisp

$9.00

Choc Cake w/ Peanut Butter

$8.00

Gnome Nugget With Ice Cream

$5.00

Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Large Ice Cream

$5.00

Shoo Fly Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Roll

$7.00

Whole Take Out Pumpkin Roll

$20.00

Takeout

8pc. Chicken

$16.00

12pc. Chicken

$20.00

16pc. Chicken

$24.00

20pc. Chicken

$28.00

32pc. Chicken

$45.00

Large Box French Fries

$9.50

Small Box French Fries

$7.00

Pint/Side

$4.00

Quart/Side

$7.00

Whole Cake

$40.00

Fried Breast

$4.00

Fried Thigh

$3.00

Fried Leg

$3.00

Fried Wing

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Snitzmas

Pierogies

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Holiday Balls

$8.00

Italian Cheesesteak

$15.00

Charred Beast Sandwich

$20.00

Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

Happy Dutchman

$15.00

Honey Caramelized Salmon

$25.00

Pork Mac n Cheese Please

$15.00

Half Rack Ribs

$21.00

Full Rack Ribs

$31.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1805 N State Rte 934, Annville, PA 17003

Directions

