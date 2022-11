Fundati Coffee

Chagaccino (no espresso)

$4.86 +

This is our non-coffee version of the new Fundati Chagaccino! What is Chaga? A wild foraged mushroom high in antioxidants and adaptogenic. It is known to boost the immune system, relieve stress, and provide a natural energy boost. Our Fundati recipe includes the Chaga base, your choice of milk, and a dash of cinnamon on top! *naturally sweetened with monk fruit extract*