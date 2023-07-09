Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fun Depot

2003 10th Ave N

Lake Worth, FL 33461

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kid Bev

$3.00

Kid Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Powerade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Btl Water

$5.00

Water

Can Beer

1926 Hef

$8.00

American Icon Sour

$8.00

Jai Alai Pale Ale

$8.00

Sailfish Amber Lager

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Two Heart Ale

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Domestic Bkt

$25.00

Mixed Domestic Bkt

$25.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negro

$7.00

Import Bkt

$30.00

Mixed Import Bkt

$30.00

High Noon Mango

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

White Claw Blackberry

$8.00

White Claw Peach

$8.00

Athletic Pale Ale

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

O’Douls

$7.00

Draft Beer

Pint Bud Light

$6.00

Pint Coors Light

$7.00

Pint Guinness

$7.00

PintMichelob Ultra

$7.00

Pint Miller Light

$6.00

Pint Pacifico

$7.00

Pint Stella

$7.00

Pint Yuengling

$6.00

Pint Ace Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Pint Americon Blonde

$8.00

Pint Power Plant Amber Lager

$8.00

Pint Civil Society Fresh Hazy IPA

$8.00

Pint CopperPoint Blood Orange Wit

$8.00

Pint Funky Buddha Floridian

$8.00

Pint Hop Life Reel Lite

$7.00

Pint Matthews Brewing Acelerate IPA

$8.00

Pint Twisted Trunk Palm Beach Pilsner

$8.00

Red Wines

Gls Cabernet Angeline

$9.00

Gls Cabernet Joel Gott

$12.00

Gls Merlot Velvet Devil

$10.00

Gls Pinot Noir Hahn

$10.00

Gls Pinot Noir Highlands 41

$12.00

Btl Cabernet The Prisoner 2021

$98.00

White Wines

Gls Chardonnay Angeline

$10.00

Gls Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$14.00

Gls Chardonnay St. Francis

$12.00

Gls Moscato Terra D'oro

$12.00

Gls Pinot Grigio Caposaldo

$9.00

Gls Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona

$12.00

Gls Rose Maison

$12.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$12.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc Liquid Light

$14.00

Btl Chardonnay Stag's Leap 202

$85.00

Cocktails

Five – Six – Fun

$12.00

French Class

$13.00

Hi Felicia

$14.00

Instant Rizz

$14.00

Lebowlski

$15.00

LIT

$12.00

LIT Top Shelf

$15.00

Over The Line

$12.00Out of stock

The Floridita Wine Mixer

$15.00

Young & Fun

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Vodka

Bar Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Gin

Bar Gin

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bar Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Tequila

Bar Tequila

$7.00

Avion

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Mezcal Reposado

$10.00

Cuervo Blue Agave Silver

$8.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Whiskey

Bar Whiskey

$7.00

4 Roses

$8.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Russel Reserve

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

JW Black

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$10.00

Cordial

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Café Lolita

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Courvousier VS 80

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

St. Brendens Irish Cream

$7.00

Food Menu

Apps

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Truffle Fries

$8.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Farmer's Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Onion Strings

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Swt Potato Fries

$7.00

Dips/Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$21.00

25 Wings

$35.00

Fresh Onion Dip

$10.00

Queso Dip

$11.00

Red Pepper Hummus

$11.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Spinach Dip Pizza

$24.00

Veggie Pie

$20.00

GF Cheese Pizza

$24.00

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$27.00

GF Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.00

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$26.00

GF Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$26.00

GF Veggie Pie

$20.00

Burger/Sandwiches

Avocado Smash Burger

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00

Cajun Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$15.00

Cubano Americano

$14.00

Grilled 4 Cheese Sand

$12.00

Nashville Chicken Sand

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

Steak Sand

$18.00

Bowls/Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Mediterranean Bowl

$16.00

Taco Bowl

$15.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$10.00

Cookie Cake

$10.00

Upper Crust POD

$9.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Cafe Menu

Sodas

Medium

$4.00

Large

$5.00

Pitcher

$7.00

Cafe Pizzas

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00

Cafe Cheese Pizza Pie

$22.00

Cafe Pepperoni Pizza Pie

$24.00

2 Cheese Slice Drink Combo

$9.00

2 Pepperoni Slice Drink Combo

$9.00

Staff Slice

$1.00

Ice Cream

Small Ice Cream

$5.00

Medium Ice Cream

$7.00

Large Ice Cream

$8.00

Toppings

$1.00

Kitchen Pizza Restock

Cafe Cheese Pizza Restock

Cafe Pepperoni Pizza Restock

Bowling

Shoe Rental

$5.00

Mon-Thurs

$50.00

Mon-Thurs Half

$25.00

Mon-Thurs 5-6 Bowlers

$75.00

Fri-Sun

$60.00

Fri-Sun Half

$30.00

Fri-Sun 5-6 Bowlers

$90.00

VIP Mon-Thurs

$75.00

VIP Mon-Thurs Half

$37.50

VIP Mon-Thurs 5-6 Bowlers

$112.50

VIP Fri-Sun

$90.00

VIP Fri-Sun Half

$45.00

VIP Fri-Sun 5-6 Bowlers

$135.00

Catering Menu

Catering Food

BBQ Pork Sliders CTR

$42.00

Cheese Burger Sliders CTR

$52.00

Cheese Pizza CTR

$22.00

Chicken Quesadilla CTR

$39.00

Chicken Wings CTR

$35.00

Dip Platter French Onion CTR

$38.00

Dip Platter Hummus CTR

$38.00

Dip Platter Queso CTR

$38.00

Mac & Cheese Platter CTR

$45.00

Pepperoni Pizza CTR

$24.00

Popcorn Chicken CTR

$42.00

Pretzel Bites CTR

$45.00

Salad Caesar CTR

$48.00

Salad Cobb CTR

$48.00

Salad House CTR

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cordial is adjacent to the beloved Fun Depot in Lake Worth, Florida with 20 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired cuisine, and a bar featuring American Icon Brewery craft beers and handcrafted cocktails.

Location

2003 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL 33461

Directions

