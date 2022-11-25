A map showing the location of Fung's Kitchen 7320 Southwest FreewayView gallery

Fung's Kitchen 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77074

蒸點 Steamed Items

Ha Gow Shrimp

Ha Gow Shrimp

$6.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)

Shao Mai Shrimp & Pork

Shao Mai Shrimp & Pork

$6.95

Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)

Shao Mai w/ Masago Dumplings

Shao Mai w/ Masago Dumplings

$7.95

Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings topped with Masago Fish Roe Eggs (4 pcs)

Shao Mai Shrimp Dumplings

Shao Mai Shrimp Dumplings

$7.95

Steamed Minced Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)

Imitation Shark Fin Dumplings

Imitation Shark Fin Dumplings

$7.95

Steamed Pork, Shrimp & Imitation Shark's Fin with Cilantro Dumplings (4 pcs) ***No Sharks were Harmed in making this Dumpling :)

Pork & Peanut Dumplings

Pork & Peanut Dumplings

$5.85

Steamed Pork & Shrimp Dumplings (3 pcs) ***Contains Nuts

Pork Soup Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumplings

$6.95

Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings (4pcs)

Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean

Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean

$5.85

Steamed Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean Sauce (3pcs)

Pork Ribs w/ Black Bean

Pork Ribs w/ Black Bean

$5.85

Steamed Pork Spare Ribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

Beef Ribs w/ Black Pepper

Beef Ribs w/ Black Pepper

$7.95

Steamed beef short ribs w/ black pepper & scallions

Honey Comb Beef Tripe

Honey Comb Beef Tripe

$6.95

Steamed Brown Beef Honey Comb Tripe w/ Scallions

White Beef Tripe w/ Ginger

White Beef Tripe w/ Ginger

$7.95

Steamed White Beef Tripe w/ Ginger & Scallions

Beef Balls

Beef Balls

$5.85

Steamed beef balls w/ beancurd skin in worcestershire sauce

Steam Tofu w/ Shrimp

Steam Tofu w/ Shrimp

$5.85

Steamed Fried Tofu with Shrimp

Pork & Dry Shrimp Beancurd Rolls

Pork & Dry Shrimp Beancurd Rolls

$6.95

Steamed Pork & Dry Shrimp wrapped Beancurd Roll with Scallions

Steam Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns

Steam Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns

$7.95

Steamed Bun w/ Golden Salty Egg Yolk Lava Filling (3pcs)

Chicken Mushroom Buns

Chicken Mushroom Buns

$5.85

Steamed Chicken & Mushroom Buns (3 pcs)

Steam BBQ Pork Buns

Steam BBQ Pork Buns

$4.65

Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)

$5.85

Steamed Bun w/ Yellow Sweet Custard Filling (3pcs)

Sticky Rice w/ Chinese Sausage

$8.95

Chicken Lotus Leaf Rice

$6.95

Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)

煎炸 Fried Items

Red Bean Sesame Balls

Red Bean Sesame Balls

$5.85

Fried Glutinous Rice Flour Dough filled with Sweet Red Bean Paste, Rolled with Sesame Seeds (3pcs)

Shrimp Balls

Shrimp Balls

$7.95

Fried Shrimp Ball (3pcs)

Shrimp Crab Claw

Shrimp Crab Claw

$6.95

Fried Shrimp w/ Snow Crab Claw (1pcs)

Fried Shrimp Dumplings

Fried Shrimp Dumplings

$7.95

Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)

Fried Pork Puffs

Fried Pork Puffs

$5.85

Fried Glutinous Puff with Pork Filling (3 pcs)

$5.85

Fried Taro Pork Puff

Pork Egg Rolls

Pork Egg Rolls

$5.85

Fried Pork Taro Eggrolls (3 pcs)

Peking Duck Rolls

Peking Duck Rolls

$7.99

Handmade Eggrolls w/ Peking Duck Meat, Cilantro, Celery, Onions & Sate Sauce with Japanese Panko (3 pcs)

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$6.95

Fried Shrimp Eggrolls (3 pcs)

Taro Cakes

Taro Cakes

$5.85

Panfried Taro Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)

Turnip Cakes

Turnip Cakes

$5.85

Panfried Turnip Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)

Pork Chive Dumplings

Pork Chive Dumplings

$6.95

Panfried Pork & Chive Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**

PF Pork Dumplings

PF Pork Dumplings

$6.95

Panfried Pork Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**

腸粉/ 粥 Rice Noodles/Rice Soup

Plain Rice Noodles

Fried Breadsticks Rice Noodles

Fried Breadsticks Rice Noodles

Shrimp Rice Noodles

Shrimp Rice Noodles

$6.95

Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Shrimp

Beef Rice Noodles

Beef Rice Noodles

$6.95

Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Beef

BBQ Pork Rice Noodles

BBQ Pork Rice Noodles

$6.95

Steamed Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Green Onions

Steam Dry Shrimp Rice Noodles

Steam Dry Shrimp Rice Noodles

Congee w/ Fried Breadsticks

Congee w/ Fried Breadsticks

$5.85
Pork & Egg Congee

Pork & Egg Congee

$6.95

Rice Porridge Congee w/ Preserved Egg, Shredded Pork & Green Onions

$5.85

甜點 Desserts

$5.85

Baked BBQ Pork Buns w/ Savory Chinese BBQ Filling

Baked Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns

Baked Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns

$8.95

Baked Egg Yolk Lava Buns

Baked Egg Custard Tarts

Baked Egg Custard Tarts

$5.85

Baked Egg Custard Tarts

特點 Supreme Dishes

Jellyfish Salad

$8.95

Squid Salad

$8.95

Cold Cut Chicken Feet

White Beef Tripe

White Beef Tripe

Combination Brown Tripe

Combination Brown Tripe

$8.95

Calamari w/ Spicy Salt

$8.95

Soy Sauce Egg Noodles

$8.95

Stir Fried Egg Noodles with Bean Sprouts, Green Onion & Soy Sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Chicken Wings

$8.95

Stir Fried Chicken Wings w/ Jalapeno Garlic Salt (5 pcs)

DS BBQ Pork

$8.95

DS Fung Pao Cauliflower

$8.95

Stir Fried Cauliflower with Fung Pao Seasoning

DS Roast Pork Belly

$8.95

Fung's Special Roast Pork Belly (10 pcs) Served w/ our Special Hoisin Blend Sauce

素點 Vegetarian

Black Wood Ear Mushroom Vinaigrette Salad

Panfried Vegetable Buns

Panfried Vegetable Buns

$5.85

Steam Beancurd Rolls

Steam Snow Pea Dumplings

Steam Snow Pea Dumplings

$6.95

Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings

Baby Bok Choy Dumplings

Baby Bok Choy Dumplings

$6.95

Chinese Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$8.95

Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce

Cucumber Vinaigrette Salad

$8.95

Seaweed Salad

$8.95

Bean Curd Skin w/ Cilantro Salad

$8.95

Great Beginnings

Fried Pork Eggrolls (4)

$7.99

Handmade rolls with minced pork, shrimp & vegetables, served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Veg Egg Rolls (4)

$7.99

Handmade rolls with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms & vermicelli noodles, served with sweet & sour sauce

Crab Meat Wontons (4)

$7.99

Crispy wontons filled with cream cheese & crab meat, served with sweet & sour sauce

Fung's BBQ Pork

Fung's BBQ Pork

$17.99

Roasted lean bbq pork marinated in Fung's sweet Chinese bbq sauce

Steam Veg Dumplings (8)

$7.99

Steamed cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce

Panfried Veg Dumplings (8)

$7.99

Panfried Cabbage Dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce

Steam Pork Dumplings (8)

$7.99

Steamed pork & cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce

Panfried Pork Dumplings (8)

$7.99

Panfried pork & cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce

Cold Seaweed Salad

$8.99

Seasoned seaweed salad tossed with sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds

Cold Jelly Fish Salad

$9.99

Seasoned jellyfish salad tossed with carrots, sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds

Tofu Skin Salad

$7.99

Tossed tofu skin salad with cilantro, sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds

Peking Duck Rolls (4)

$7.99

Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Handmade rolls with shredded Peking duck, cilantro, celery, onion & state sauce

Red Dragon Rolls (4)

$11.99

Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Minced shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon tossed in honey tomato sauce

Fung Pao Cauliflower

$8.99

Lightly breaded califlower seasoned with dry Kung Pao style spicy salt

Fung Pao Calamari

$9.99

Lightly battered seasoned calamari, served with worcestershire sauce and spicy salt

Roast Pork Belly

Roast Pork Belly

$15.99

Cantonese style roasted pork with crispy skin, served with sweet hoisin sauce & sugar

Champagne Quail

Champagne Quail

$5.99

Roasted tender quail from Georgia marinated in champagne flavor

Persian Cucumber Salad

$8.99

Cold Persian Cucumber in Garlic Vinaigrette

Wraps

Blue Prawn Lettuce Wrap

$18.99

Stir-fried minced blue prawns, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$15.99

Stir-fried minced chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce

Mou Shu Vegetable Wrap

$15.99

Stir-fried minced snow peas, bamboo shoots, black wood mushrooms, egg whites, garlic, bean sprout, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce

Mou Shu Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Stir-fried minced chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps

Mou Shu Pork Wrap

$15.99

Stir-fried pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, garlic, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps

Mou Shu Shrimp Wrap

$18.99

Stir-fried shrimp, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, garlic, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps

Add Wrap (10 pcs)

$5.00

Soup

Mixed Vegetable Soup (M)

$8.99

Broccoli, bok choy, celery, carrots, snow peas in chicken broth

Wonton Soup (M)

$8.99

4 minced pork wonton, green onions, shredded bbq pork in chicken broth soup

Deluxe Wonton Soup (M)

$15.99

4 minced pork wonton, bbq pork, chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots

Eggs Drop Soup

$8.99+

Egg blossoms in a chicken broth with carrots, green peas & green onions

Hot & Sour Soup

$8.99+

Shredded pork, tofu, bamboo shoots, eggs & black wood mushrooms

Fish, Ham & Chicken Soup

$8.99+

Fish fillet, shredded turkey ham, chicken, egg whites, straw mushrooms, cilantro & scallions

Seafood Tofu Soup

$9.99+

Minced shrimp, scallops, imitation crab meat, soft tofu, egg white blossoms, peas & carrots

Crab Meat Asparagus Pumpkin Soup

$14.99+

Blue crab meat, white aspagus in a creamy pumpkin soup

Crab Meat Asparagus Soup

$14.99+

Blue crab meat, white aspagus, egg whites

Crab Meat Sweet Corn Soup

$14.99+

Blue crab meat with sweet corn, egg whites

Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup

$21.99+

Blue crab meat with fish maw, eggs white

Live Lobster Menu

Fung Pao Basil Lobster

$32.99

Black Pepper Butter Lobster

$32.99

Jalapeno Garlic Lobster

$32.99

Honey Black Pepper Lobster

$32.99

Ginger Scallion Lobster

$32.99

Steam Garlic Lobster

$32.99

Coconut Curry Lobster

$32.99

Black Bean Lobster

$32.99

Golden Egg Yolk Lobster

$37.99

Fried Chili Garlic Lobster

$32.99

Soft Shell Crab

Golden Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab

$29.99

Jalapeno Garlic Soft Shell Crab

$29.99

Fung Pao Basil Soft Shell Crab

$29.99

Black Pepper Butter Soft Shell Crab

$29.99

New Chef's Special

Fried Chili Garlic Clams

$16.99Out of stock

Stir Fried Manila Clams w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions

Fried Chili Garlic Ribs

$14.99Out of stock

Stir Fried Pork Spare Ribs w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions

Fried Chili Garlic Sole Fish

$48.99Out of stock

Stir Fried Artic Sole Fish w/ Fried Chili, Garlic and Scallions

Fried Chili Garlic Prawns

$18.99

Stir Fried Prawns w/ Fried Chili, Garlic and Scallions

Chili Garlic Seafood Fried Rice

$24.99

Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions

House Special Prawns

$18.99

Sauteed Prawns w/ Butter, Green Onion & Scallions

Honey Black Pepper Lamb Chops

$34.99Out of stock

Wok Seared Lamb Chops w/ Black Pepper & Onions & Broccoli in Honey Black Pepper Sauce

Fung Pao Mushroom Frites

$10.99

Fried Seafood Mushrooms, White & Brown Beech Mushrooms tossed w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning

Black Pepper Basil Pork Jowl

$18.99Out of stock

Sauteed Pork Jowl with Black Pepper, Basil, Scallions and Diced Bell Pepper

Fung Pao Cauliflower

$10.99

Fried Cauliflower w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning

Black Pepper Basil Filet Mignon

$25.99

Sauteed Filet Mignon w/ Butter, Basil, Green Onions, Bell Pepper and Scallions in Black Pepper Butter Sauce

Kung Pao Calamari

$12.99

Fried Calamari w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning

Black Pepper Filet Mignon w/ Mushrooms

$25.99

Sauteed Filet Mignon w/ Mushrooms, Bell Peppers in Black Pepper Butter Sauce

Fish Bone Broth Soup w/ Clam

$19.99Out of stock

Manila Clam, Black Wood Ear Mushroom & Chinese Okra

Fish Bone Broth Soup w/ Fish Maw

$23.99Out of stock

Fish Maw, Black Wood Ear Mushroom & Chinese Okra

Jalapeno Garlic Soft Shell Crab

$28.99

Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab with Jalapeno and Garlic

Golden Egg York Soft Shell Crab

$28.99

Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab with Golden egg Yolk

Black Pepper Butter Soft Shell Crab

$28.99

Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab w/ Black Pepper, Butter and Scallions

Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce

Cashew Shrimp

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetable

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushroom in white garlic sauce

Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with sliced pork, ginger & green onions in eggs white sauce

Fried Shrimp Stuff Eggplant

$19.99

Stir-fried eggplant filled with shrimp paste, jalapenos & garlic salt

Jalapeno Garlic Shrimp (Shell)

$19.99

Stir-fried whole shrimp with spicy jalapenos garlic salt

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$19.99

Lightly breaded shrimp with pineapple, bell petters, carrots & onions in sweet & sour sauce

Shrimp Eggplant w/ Black Bean

$19.99

Sauteed minced shrimp stuffed eggplant, diced onions, black bean sauce

Mayonnaise Walnut Shrimp

$19.99

Stir-fired shrimp tossed w/ Japanese mayonnaise & honey roasted walnuts served on crispy wonton strips

Hunan Shrimp

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with shallots & garlic in spicy tomato sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp with peanuts, water, chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce

Moo Shu Shrimp

$18.99

Scallops

Scallops w Mixed Vegs

$21.99

Sauteed scallops with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce

Walnut Scallops

$21.99

Sauteed scallops with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Scallop

$21.99

Stir-fried scallops with jalapenos garlic salt

Cashew Scallops

$21.99

Sauteed scallops with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce

Hunan Scallops

$21.99

Sauteed scallops with shallots & garlic in spicy tomato sauce

4 Delights of Kung Pao

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, beef & chicken with peanuts, water, chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce

Fish

Hunan Grouper Fillet

$18.99

Lightly battered grouper fillet with spicy garlic tomato sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Grouper Fillet

$18.99

Lightly battered grouper fillet with jalapeno, garlic, green onions and spicy salt

Sizzling Plates

Honey Black Pepper Beef

$18.99

Sauteed beef with grilled onions in honey black pepper sauce served on sizzling

Honey Black Bean Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed sliced chicken with black pepper, onions in black bean sauce served on sizzling plate

Honey Black Pepper Sate Squids

$16.99

Sauteed sliced squid with celery, onions in sate sauce, served on sizzling plate

Black Bean Mixed Seafood

$21.99

Sauteed scallops, shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat in black bean sauce served in sizzling plate

BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young

$18.99

Pork

Special Roast Ham Hock

$18.99

Crispy slow-roasted sliced ham hock served with white vinegar sauce

Peking Pork Ribs

$16.99

Sauteed pork ribs in sweet red Peking sauce

Orange Pork Ribs

$16.99

Sauteed pork ribs in sweet orange sauce

Jalapeno Garlic Pork Ribs

$16.99

Stir-fried pork ribs in jalapenos & spicy garlic salt

Roasted Pork w/ Chives

$18.99Out of stock

Stir-fried roasted pork sauteed in green chives & garlic

Jalapeno Garlic Pork

$16.99

Stir-fried pork in jalapenos & spicy garlic salt

Sweet & Sour Pork

$16.99

Lightly breaded pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions in sweet & sour sauce

Pork Ribs w/ Wonton Wrapper

$18.99Out of stock

Stir-fried diced pork ribs with red bell peppers, garlic brown sauce in crispy wonton wrapper

Peking Pork

$16.99

Stir-fried boneless pork in sweet red Peking sauce

Orange Pork

$16.99

Stir-fried boneless pork in sweet orange sauce

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef, jalapenos, ginger & scallions in garlic chili brown sauce

Beef w/ American Broccoli

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef with broccoli, straw mushrooms, baby corn, carrots in garlic brown sauce

Beef w/ Chinese Broccoli

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce

Beef w/ Ginger & Scallions

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef with ginger & scallions in garlic brown sauce

Orange Peel Beef

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef fillet with garlic, orange zest, dried chili in spicy brown sauce

Beef w/ Bell Peppers

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef with green bell peppers & onions in garlic brown sauce

Beef Tongue w/ Garden Mushrooms

$18.99Out of stock

Sauteed sliced beef with garden mushrooms, red & green bell peppers in teriyaki sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$18.99

Sauteed sliced beef with peanuts, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce

Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables

$18.99

Poultry

Peking Duck

$28.99+

House-roasted sliced Peking duck served w/ scallions, plum sauce & your choice of steamed buns or tortilla wraps

Crispy Roasted Duck

$18.99+

Chinese style crispy roasted duck served with plum sauce

Champagne Quail

Champagne Quail

$5.99

Roasted tender quail from Georgia marinated in champagne flavor

Roast Cornish Hen

$15.99

Add Wraps (10)

$5.00

Add Bun (5)

$2.50

Ranch Chicken

Shallot Ranch Chicken

$18.99+

Free-range bone-in chicken with shallots, ginger & soy sauce

Jalapenos & Ginger Chicken

$18.99+

Free-range bone-in chicken, jalapenos, scallions & sliced ginger

Thai Style Chicken

$18.99+

Free range boneless chicken in sweet Thai sauce with jalapenos, garlic, cilantro & fish sauce

Ginger & Green Onions Chicken

$18.99+

Free range bone-in chicken served with ginger green onions sauce

Wasabi Ranch Chicken

$18.99+

Free range boneless chicken & sliced conch with scallions in light wasabi sauce

Spicy Ginger Salt Chicken

$18.99+

Free range bone-in chicken ginger & spicy salt

Chicken

General Fung's Chicken

$16.99

Formerly General Tso's Chicken: Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken & dried red peppers with spicy brown sauce

Chicken w/ Mix Veg

$16.99

Sauteed white meat chicken with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & mushrooms with white garlic sauce

Walnut Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed white meat chicken with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms with white garlic sauce

Cashew Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed white meat chicken with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms with white garlic sauce

Sesame Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken with sesame brown sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed white meat chicken with peanuts, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots with dried chili spicy brown sauce

Orange Peel Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken with orange zest, dried chili, garlic with spicy brown sauce

Curry Chicken

$16.99

Sauteed sliced white meat chicken, green bell peppers, yellow onions, carrots with coconut curry sauce

Sweet Sour Chicken

$16.99

Lightly breaded white meat chicken with sweet & sour sauce

Lemon Chicken

$16.99

Lightly breaded sauteed white meat chicken with lemon sauce

Vegetable Tofu

Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves

$16.99

Sauteed snow pea leaves with garlic

Chinese Broccoli

$14.99

Steamed Chinese Broccoli with premium oyster sauce

Cheng Gong Choy

$14.99

Sauteed cheng gong choy with garlic

Baby Bok Choy

$16.99

Sauteed baby bok choy with garlic

Sauteed Garden Mushrooms

$18.99

King Mushroom, Shitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushrooms, Red Bell peppers, Green Bell peppers in Teriyaki Sauce

Spicy Mapo Tofu

$14.99

Diced tofu, minced pork, jalapenos in spicy brown gravy

Deep-Fried Eggs Tofu

$16.99

Fried egg tofu with sweet chili sauce

Black Mushrooms & Vegs

$18.99

Sauteed shiitake black mushrooms with cheng gong choy

Buddha's Delight

$16.99

Sauteed shiitake, straw & oyster mushroom, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, celery, bok choy with garlic white sauce

Egg Tofu w/ Snow Pea Leaves

$18.99

Fried egg tofu with snow pea leaves

Cheng Gong Choy W/ Crab Meat

$21.99

Sauteed cheng gong choy with blue crab meat egg white sauce

Snow Pea Leaves Hot Pot

$18.99

Snow pea leaves with whole roast garlic soup in hot pot

Baby Bok Choy Hot Pot

$18.99

Baby bok choy with whole roast garlic soup in hot pot

Snow Pea Leaves w/ Crab Meat

$24.99

Sauteed snow pea leaves with blue crab egg white sauce

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$18.99

Sauteed broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & mushrooms with white garlic sauce

Fried Rice

Peking Duck Gravy Fried Rice

$18.99

Shrimp, duck meat, dried scallop, black mushrooms, Chinese broccoli stems, brown garlic gravy over eggs fried rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Snow peas, broccoli, bok choy, bean sprouts, celery, green peas, carrots, green onions & eggs

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

White meat chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots

Beef Fried Rice

$14.99

Beef, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$21.99

Blue crab meat, eggs, green onions, green peas & carrots

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.99

BBQ pork, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Shrimp, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots

Masago Seafood Fried Rice

$18.99

Minced shrimp, scallops, masago fish roe, black peppers & green onions

Salty Fish & Chicken Fried Rice

$18.99

Diced chicken, salty fish, eggs green onions & lettuce

Young Chow Fried Rice

$16.99

Turkey ham, shrimp, bbq pork, eggs, green onions, green peas & carrots

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein

$15.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with snow peas, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots, baby corn, straw mushrooms, garlic gravy

Chicken Chow Mein

$15.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with white meat chicken, Chinese broccoli, garlic gravy

Beef Chow Mein

$15.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with beef, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy sauce

BBQ Pork Chow Mein

$15.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with BBQ pork, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy

Shredded Pork Chow Mein

$15.99

Pan-fried egg noodles with shredded port, sliced black mushroom, bean sprouts, yellow chives, white garlic sauce

Chef's Special Chow Mein

$18.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with chicken, BBQ pork, shrimp, squid, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy

Mixed Seafood Chow Mein

$21.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with shrimp, scallops, squid, imitation crab meat, Chinese broccoli, garlic gravy

Shrimp Chow Mein

$18.99

Pan-fried eggs noodles with Shrimp, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy sauce

Lo Mein

Vegetables Lo Mein

$15.99

Soft eggs noodles with snow peas, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.99

Soft eggs noodles with white meat chicken, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Beef Lo Mein

$15.99

Soft eggs noodles with beef, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$15.99

Soft eggs noodles with bbq pork, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Chef's Special Lo Mein

$18.99

Soft eggs noodles with chicken, bbq pork, shrimp, squid, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Mixed Seafood Lo Mein

$21.99

Soft eggs noodles with shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Shrimp Lo Mein

$18.99

Soft eggs noodles with shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce

Stir Fried Noodles

Stir-Fried Beef Flat Noodles

$15.99

Stir-fried flat rice noodles w/ beef, bean sprouts, yellow chives, scallions, tossed in dark soy sauce

Stir-Fried Yee-Mein Noodles

$16.99

Stir-fried E-Fu noodle with sliced black mushroom, yellow chives in oyster sauce

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

$15.99

Stir-fried rice noodles, shrimp, bbp pork, egg, onions, scallions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, jalapeno, sesame in spicy curry sauce

Beef Flat Noodle w/ Gravy

$15.99

Stir-fried tossed flat rice noodles, sliced beef, Chinese broccoli with brown gravy

Beef Flat Noodle w/ Black Bean

$15.99

Stir-fried tossed flat rice noodles, sliced beef, jalapeno, onions, bell pepper with black bean sauce

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
