Fung's Kitchen 7320 Southwest Freeway
7320 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77074
蒸點 Steamed Items
Ha Gow Shrimp
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Shao Mai Shrimp & Pork
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
Shao Mai w/ Masago Dumplings
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings topped with Masago Fish Roe Eggs (4 pcs)
Shao Mai Shrimp Dumplings
Steamed Minced Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Imitation Shark Fin Dumplings
Steamed Pork, Shrimp & Imitation Shark's Fin with Cilantro Dumplings (4 pcs) ***No Sharks were Harmed in making this Dumpling :)
Pork & Peanut Dumplings
Steamed Pork & Shrimp Dumplings (3 pcs) ***Contains Nuts
Pork Soup Dumplings
Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings (4pcs)
Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean
Steamed Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean Sauce (3pcs)
Pork Ribs w/ Black Bean
Steamed Pork Spare Ribs w/ Black Bean Sauce
Beef Ribs w/ Black Pepper
Steamed beef short ribs w/ black pepper & scallions
Honey Comb Beef Tripe
Steamed Brown Beef Honey Comb Tripe w/ Scallions
White Beef Tripe w/ Ginger
Steamed White Beef Tripe w/ Ginger & Scallions
Beef Balls
Steamed beef balls w/ beancurd skin in worcestershire sauce
Steam Tofu w/ Shrimp
Steamed Fried Tofu with Shrimp
Pork & Dry Shrimp Beancurd Rolls
Steamed Pork & Dry Shrimp wrapped Beancurd Roll with Scallions
Steam Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns
Steamed Bun w/ Golden Salty Egg Yolk Lava Filling (3pcs)
Chicken Mushroom Buns
Steamed Chicken & Mushroom Buns (3 pcs)
Steam BBQ Pork Buns
Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)
Yellow Custard Buns
Steamed Bun w/ Yellow Sweet Custard Filling (3pcs)
Sticky Rice w/ Chinese Sausage
Chicken Lotus Leaf Rice
Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)
煎炸 Fried Items
Red Bean Sesame Balls
Fried Glutinous Rice Flour Dough filled with Sweet Red Bean Paste, Rolled with Sesame Seeds (3pcs)
Shrimp Balls
Fried Shrimp Ball (3pcs)
Shrimp Crab Claw
Fried Shrimp w/ Snow Crab Claw (1pcs)
Fried Shrimp Dumplings
Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Fried Pork Puffs
Fried Glutinous Puff with Pork Filling (3 pcs)
Fried Taro Pork Puffs
Fried Taro Pork Puff
Pork Egg Rolls
Fried Pork Taro Eggrolls (3 pcs)
Peking Duck Rolls
Handmade Eggrolls w/ Peking Duck Meat, Cilantro, Celery, Onions & Sate Sauce with Japanese Panko (3 pcs)
Shrimp Rolls
Fried Shrimp Eggrolls (3 pcs)
Taro Cakes
Panfried Taro Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)
Turnip Cakes
Panfried Turnip Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)
Pork Chive Dumplings
Panfried Pork & Chive Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**
PF Pork Dumplings
Panfried Pork Dumplings **Contains Shrimp**
腸粉/ 粥 Rice Noodles/Rice Soup
Plain Rice Noodles
Fried Breadsticks Rice Noodles
Shrimp Rice Noodles
Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Shrimp
Beef Rice Noodles
Steamed Rice Noodles w/ Beef
BBQ Pork Rice Noodles
Steamed Noodles w/ BBQ Pork & Green Onions
Steam Dry Shrimp Rice Noodles
Congee w/ Fried Breadsticks
Pork & Egg Congee
Rice Porridge Congee w/ Preserved Egg, Shredded Pork & Green Onions
Fried Chinese Bread
甜點 Desserts
特點 Supreme Dishes
Jellyfish Salad
Squid Salad
Cold Cut Chicken Feet
White Beef Tripe
Combination Brown Tripe
Calamari w/ Spicy Salt
Soy Sauce Egg Noodles
Stir Fried Egg Noodles with Bean Sprouts, Green Onion & Soy Sauce
Jalapeno Garlic Chicken Wings
Stir Fried Chicken Wings w/ Jalapeno Garlic Salt (5 pcs)
DS BBQ Pork
DS Fung Pao Cauliflower
Stir Fried Cauliflower with Fung Pao Seasoning
DS Roast Pork Belly
Fung's Special Roast Pork Belly (10 pcs) Served w/ our Special Hoisin Blend Sauce
素點 Vegetarian
Black Wood Ear Mushroom Vinaigrette Salad
Panfried Vegetable Buns
Steam Beancurd Rolls
Steam Snow Pea Dumplings
Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings
Baby Bok Choy Dumplings
Chinese Broccoli Oyster Sauce
Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce
Cucumber Vinaigrette Salad
Seaweed Salad
Bean Curd Skin w/ Cilantro Salad
Great Beginnings
Fried Pork Eggrolls (4)
Handmade rolls with minced pork, shrimp & vegetables, served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Veg Egg Rolls (4)
Handmade rolls with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms & vermicelli noodles, served with sweet & sour sauce
Crab Meat Wontons (4)
Crispy wontons filled with cream cheese & crab meat, served with sweet & sour sauce
Fung's BBQ Pork
Roasted lean bbq pork marinated in Fung's sweet Chinese bbq sauce
Steam Veg Dumplings (8)
Steamed cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce
Panfried Veg Dumplings (8)
Panfried Cabbage Dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce
Steam Pork Dumplings (8)
Steamed pork & cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce
Panfried Pork Dumplings (8)
Panfried pork & cabbage dumplings (8 pcs) Served with ginger vinegar sauce
Cold Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad tossed with sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds
Cold Jelly Fish Salad
Seasoned jellyfish salad tossed with carrots, sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds
Tofu Skin Salad
Tossed tofu skin salad with cilantro, sesame oil & roasted sesame seeds
Peking Duck Rolls (4)
Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Handmade rolls with shredded Peking duck, cilantro, celery, onion & state sauce
Red Dragon Rolls (4)
Fung's Gold Medal Appetizer. Minced shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon tossed in honey tomato sauce
Fung Pao Cauliflower
Lightly breaded califlower seasoned with dry Kung Pao style spicy salt
Fung Pao Calamari
Lightly battered seasoned calamari, served with worcestershire sauce and spicy salt
Roast Pork Belly
Cantonese style roasted pork with crispy skin, served with sweet hoisin sauce & sugar
Champagne Quail
Roasted tender quail from Georgia marinated in champagne flavor
Persian Cucumber Salad
Cold Persian Cucumber in Garlic Vinaigrette
Wraps
Blue Prawn Lettuce Wrap
Stir-fried minced blue prawns, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Stir-fried minced chicken, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce
Mou Shu Vegetable Wrap
Stir-fried minced snow peas, bamboo shoots, black wood mushrooms, egg whites, garlic, bean sprout, carrots on crispy rice sticks with lettuce cups & hoisin sauce
Mou Shu Chicken Wrap
Stir-fried minced chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps
Mou Shu Pork Wrap
Stir-fried pork, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, garlic, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps
Mou Shu Shrimp Wrap
Stir-fried shrimp, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, black wood mushrooms, garlic, eggs, scallions, served with hoisin sauce & 4 flour wraps
Add Wrap (10 pcs)
Soup
Mixed Vegetable Soup (M)
Broccoli, bok choy, celery, carrots, snow peas in chicken broth
Wonton Soup (M)
4 minced pork wonton, green onions, shredded bbq pork in chicken broth soup
Deluxe Wonton Soup (M)
4 minced pork wonton, bbq pork, chicken, shrimp, snow peas, carrots
Eggs Drop Soup
Egg blossoms in a chicken broth with carrots, green peas & green onions
Hot & Sour Soup
Shredded pork, tofu, bamboo shoots, eggs & black wood mushrooms
Fish, Ham & Chicken Soup
Fish fillet, shredded turkey ham, chicken, egg whites, straw mushrooms, cilantro & scallions
Seafood Tofu Soup
Minced shrimp, scallops, imitation crab meat, soft tofu, egg white blossoms, peas & carrots
Crab Meat Asparagus Pumpkin Soup
Blue crab meat, white aspagus in a creamy pumpkin soup
Crab Meat Asparagus Soup
Blue crab meat, white aspagus, egg whites
Crab Meat Sweet Corn Soup
Blue crab meat with sweet corn, egg whites
Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup
Blue crab meat with fish maw, eggs white
Live Lobster Menu
Soft Shell Crab
New Chef's Special
Fried Chili Garlic Clams
Stir Fried Manila Clams w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions
Fried Chili Garlic Ribs
Stir Fried Pork Spare Ribs w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions
Fried Chili Garlic Sole Fish
Stir Fried Artic Sole Fish w/ Fried Chili, Garlic and Scallions
Fried Chili Garlic Prawns
Stir Fried Prawns w/ Fried Chili, Garlic and Scallions
Chili Garlic Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp & Scallop Fried Rice w/ Fried Chili Garlic and Scallions
House Special Prawns
Sauteed Prawns w/ Butter, Green Onion & Scallions
Honey Black Pepper Lamb Chops
Wok Seared Lamb Chops w/ Black Pepper & Onions & Broccoli in Honey Black Pepper Sauce
Fung Pao Mushroom Frites
Fried Seafood Mushrooms, White & Brown Beech Mushrooms tossed w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning
Black Pepper Basil Pork Jowl
Sauteed Pork Jowl with Black Pepper, Basil, Scallions and Diced Bell Pepper
Fung Pao Cauliflower
Fried Cauliflower w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning
Black Pepper Basil Filet Mignon
Sauteed Filet Mignon w/ Butter, Basil, Green Onions, Bell Pepper and Scallions in Black Pepper Butter Sauce
Kung Pao Calamari
Fried Calamari w/ Fung Pao Dry Seasoning
Black Pepper Filet Mignon w/ Mushrooms
Sauteed Filet Mignon w/ Mushrooms, Bell Peppers in Black Pepper Butter Sauce
Fish Bone Broth Soup w/ Clam
Manila Clam, Black Wood Ear Mushroom & Chinese Okra
Fish Bone Broth Soup w/ Fish Maw
Fish Maw, Black Wood Ear Mushroom & Chinese Okra
Jalapeno Garlic Soft Shell Crab
Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab with Jalapeno and Garlic
Golden Egg York Soft Shell Crab
Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab with Golden egg Yolk
Black Pepper Butter Soft Shell Crab
Stir Fried Double Soft Shell Crab w/ Black Pepper, Butter and Scallions
Shrimp
Walnut Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce
Cashew Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce
Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed shrimp with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushroom in white garlic sauce
Shrimp Lobster Sauce
Sauteed shrimp with sliced pork, ginger & green onions in eggs white sauce
Fried Shrimp Stuff Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant filled with shrimp paste, jalapenos & garlic salt
Jalapeno Garlic Shrimp (Shell)
Stir-fried whole shrimp with spicy jalapenos garlic salt
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp with pineapple, bell petters, carrots & onions in sweet & sour sauce
Shrimp Eggplant w/ Black Bean
Sauteed minced shrimp stuffed eggplant, diced onions, black bean sauce
Mayonnaise Walnut Shrimp
Stir-fired shrimp tossed w/ Japanese mayonnaise & honey roasted walnuts served on crispy wonton strips
Hunan Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with shallots & garlic in spicy tomato sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with peanuts, water, chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce
Moo Shu Shrimp
Scallops
Scallops w Mixed Vegs
Sauteed scallops with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce
Walnut Scallops
Sauteed scallops with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce
Jalapeno Garlic Scallop
Stir-fried scallops with jalapenos garlic salt
Cashew Scallops
Sauteed scallops with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms in white garlic sauce
Hunan Scallops
Sauteed scallops with shallots & garlic in spicy tomato sauce
4 Delights of Kung Pao
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, beef & chicken with peanuts, water, chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce
Fish
Sizzling Plates
Honey Black Pepper Beef
Sauteed beef with grilled onions in honey black pepper sauce served on sizzling
Honey Black Bean Chicken
Sauteed sliced chicken with black pepper, onions in black bean sauce served on sizzling plate
Honey Black Pepper Sate Squids
Sauteed sliced squid with celery, onions in sate sauce, served on sizzling plate
Black Bean Mixed Seafood
Sauteed scallops, shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat in black bean sauce served in sizzling plate
BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork
Special Roast Ham Hock
Crispy slow-roasted sliced ham hock served with white vinegar sauce
Peking Pork Ribs
Sauteed pork ribs in sweet red Peking sauce
Orange Pork Ribs
Sauteed pork ribs in sweet orange sauce
Jalapeno Garlic Pork Ribs
Stir-fried pork ribs in jalapenos & spicy garlic salt
Roasted Pork w/ Chives
Stir-fried roasted pork sauteed in green chives & garlic
Jalapeno Garlic Pork
Stir-fried pork in jalapenos & spicy garlic salt
Sweet & Sour Pork
Lightly breaded pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions in sweet & sour sauce
Pork Ribs w/ Wonton Wrapper
Stir-fried diced pork ribs with red bell peppers, garlic brown sauce in crispy wonton wrapper
Peking Pork
Stir-fried boneless pork in sweet red Peking sauce
Orange Pork
Stir-fried boneless pork in sweet orange sauce
Beef
Mongolian Beef
Sauteed sliced beef, jalapenos, ginger & scallions in garlic chili brown sauce
Beef w/ American Broccoli
Sauteed sliced beef with broccoli, straw mushrooms, baby corn, carrots in garlic brown sauce
Beef w/ Chinese Broccoli
Sauteed sliced beef with Chinese broccoli in garlic brown sauce
Beef w/ Ginger & Scallions
Sauteed sliced beef with ginger & scallions in garlic brown sauce
Orange Peel Beef
Sauteed sliced beef fillet with garlic, orange zest, dried chili in spicy brown sauce
Beef w/ Bell Peppers
Sauteed sliced beef with green bell peppers & onions in garlic brown sauce
Beef Tongue w/ Garden Mushrooms
Sauteed sliced beef with garden mushrooms, red & green bell peppers in teriyaki sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Sauteed sliced beef with peanuts, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots in dried chili spicy brown sauce
Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables
Poultry
Peking Duck
House-roasted sliced Peking duck served w/ scallions, plum sauce & your choice of steamed buns or tortilla wraps
Crispy Roasted Duck
Chinese style crispy roasted duck served with plum sauce
Champagne Quail
Roasted tender quail from Georgia marinated in champagne flavor
Roast Cornish Hen
Add Wraps (10)
Add Bun (5)
Ranch Chicken
Shallot Ranch Chicken
Free-range bone-in chicken with shallots, ginger & soy sauce
Jalapenos & Ginger Chicken
Free-range bone-in chicken, jalapenos, scallions & sliced ginger
Thai Style Chicken
Free range boneless chicken in sweet Thai sauce with jalapenos, garlic, cilantro & fish sauce
Ginger & Green Onions Chicken
Free range bone-in chicken served with ginger green onions sauce
Wasabi Ranch Chicken
Free range boneless chicken & sliced conch with scallions in light wasabi sauce
Spicy Ginger Salt Chicken
Free range bone-in chicken ginger & spicy salt
Chicken
General Fung's Chicken
Formerly General Tso's Chicken: Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken & dried red peppers with spicy brown sauce
Chicken w/ Mix Veg
Sauteed white meat chicken with broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & mushrooms with white garlic sauce
Walnut Chicken
Sauteed white meat chicken with honey walnuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & straw mushrooms with white garlic sauce
Cashew Chicken
Sauteed white meat chicken with cashew nuts, snow peas, carrots, baby corn, bamboo shoots & straw mushrooms with white garlic sauce
Sesame Chicken
Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken with sesame brown sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Sauteed white meat chicken with peanuts, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & carrots with dried chili spicy brown sauce
Orange Peel Chicken
Sauteed lightly battered white meat chicken with orange zest, dried chili, garlic with spicy brown sauce
Curry Chicken
Sauteed sliced white meat chicken, green bell peppers, yellow onions, carrots with coconut curry sauce
Sweet Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded white meat chicken with sweet & sour sauce
Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded sauteed white meat chicken with lemon sauce
Vegetable Tofu
Sauteed Snow Pea Leaves
Sauteed snow pea leaves with garlic
Chinese Broccoli
Steamed Chinese Broccoli with premium oyster sauce
Cheng Gong Choy
Sauteed cheng gong choy with garlic
Baby Bok Choy
Sauteed baby bok choy with garlic
Sauteed Garden Mushrooms
King Mushroom, Shitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushrooms, Red Bell peppers, Green Bell peppers in Teriyaki Sauce
Spicy Mapo Tofu
Diced tofu, minced pork, jalapenos in spicy brown gravy
Deep-Fried Eggs Tofu
Fried egg tofu with sweet chili sauce
Black Mushrooms & Vegs
Sauteed shiitake black mushrooms with cheng gong choy
Buddha's Delight
Sauteed shiitake, straw & oyster mushroom, broccoli, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, celery, bok choy with garlic white sauce
Egg Tofu w/ Snow Pea Leaves
Fried egg tofu with snow pea leaves
Cheng Gong Choy W/ Crab Meat
Sauteed cheng gong choy with blue crab meat egg white sauce
Snow Pea Leaves Hot Pot
Snow pea leaves with whole roast garlic soup in hot pot
Baby Bok Choy Hot Pot
Baby bok choy with whole roast garlic soup in hot pot
Snow Pea Leaves w/ Crab Meat
Sauteed snow pea leaves with blue crab egg white sauce
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed broccoli, celery, bok choy, snow peas, carrots, baby corn & mushrooms with white garlic sauce
Fried Rice
Peking Duck Gravy Fried Rice
Shrimp, duck meat, dried scallop, black mushrooms, Chinese broccoli stems, brown garlic gravy over eggs fried rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Snow peas, broccoli, bok choy, bean sprouts, celery, green peas, carrots, green onions & eggs
Chicken Fried Rice
White meat chicken, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots
Blue Crab Fried Rice
Blue crab meat, eggs, green onions, green peas & carrots
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
BBQ pork, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, green peas & carrots
Masago Seafood Fried Rice
Minced shrimp, scallops, masago fish roe, black peppers & green onions
Salty Fish & Chicken Fried Rice
Diced chicken, salty fish, eggs green onions & lettuce
Young Chow Fried Rice
Turkey ham, shrimp, bbq pork, eggs, green onions, green peas & carrots
Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with snow peas, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots, baby corn, straw mushrooms, garlic gravy
Chicken Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with white meat chicken, Chinese broccoli, garlic gravy
Beef Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with beef, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy sauce
BBQ Pork Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with BBQ pork, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy
Shredded Pork Chow Mein
Pan-fried egg noodles with shredded port, sliced black mushroom, bean sprouts, yellow chives, white garlic sauce
Chef's Special Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with chicken, BBQ pork, shrimp, squid, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy
Mixed Seafood Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with shrimp, scallops, squid, imitation crab meat, Chinese broccoli, garlic gravy
Shrimp Chow Mein
Pan-fried eggs noodles with Shrimp, Chinese broccoli, garlic brown gravy sauce
Lo Mein
Vegetables Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with snow peas, broccoli, celery, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Chicken Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with white meat chicken, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Beef Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with beef, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
BBQ Pork Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with bbq pork, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Chef's Special Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with chicken, bbq pork, shrimp, squid, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Mixed Seafood Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with shrimp, scallop, squid, imitation crab meat, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Shrimp Lo Mein
Soft eggs noodles with shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions in light brown sauce
Stir Fried Noodles
Stir-Fried Beef Flat Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles w/ beef, bean sprouts, yellow chives, scallions, tossed in dark soy sauce
Stir-Fried Yee-Mein Noodles
Stir-fried E-Fu noodle with sliced black mushroom, yellow chives in oyster sauce
Singapore Style Rice Noodles
Stir-fried rice noodles, shrimp, bbp pork, egg, onions, scallions, bell pepper, bean sprouts, jalapeno, sesame in spicy curry sauce
Beef Flat Noodle w/ Gravy
Stir-fried tossed flat rice noodles, sliced beef, Chinese broccoli with brown gravy
Beef Flat Noodle w/ Black Bean
Stir-fried tossed flat rice noodles, sliced beef, jalapeno, onions, bell pepper with black bean sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
