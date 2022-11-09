Funk Brewing Emmaus, PA

LUCENT cafe 4 PK

$17.00

Silky and gleaming with a spectacular coffee aroma that fades into a sweet juicy bliss. All of the coffee and almost all of the hops are added in the fermenter for minimized bitterness and maximized aroma. Flavors of sweet chocolate, jasmine, blueberry, toasted nuts, pineapple, mango and nectarines all dance together with intense clarity. We definitely wouldn’t judge if you sipped on a few at brunch. Step into the light! This beer does NOT contain lactose or any other ingredients derived from animals.