Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Funk Brewing Emmaus, PA

review star

No reviews yet

$$

19 S 6th St

Emmaus, PA 18049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prop 4 pk
Funkadelphia 4 PK
CITRUS IPA 4PK

PACKS TO GO

Citrus with Nelson

Citrus with Nelson

$13.00Out of stock

A special single hop version of our juicy flagship Citrus IPA. We replaced the usual blend of Mosaic and Simcoe with punchy Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand. Up front freshly crushed grapes, passionfruit and pineapples with some tangerine and spice in the background make this an outstanding hop to use solo.

Blueberry SOUR POWER

Blueberry SOUR POWER

$13.00
SILENT LUAU 4 PK

SILENT LUAU 4 PK

$13.00

Pineapple, haze, and more pineapple 6.1 % IPA

Cruisin

Cruisin

$12.00

Cruisin White Ale

Funk-Alachian

Funk-Alachian

$14.00
Lil Citrus 6 pk

Lil Citrus 6 pk

$15.00Out of stock

Session version of the beloved Citrus IPA

Lil Citrus 12 pk

Lil Citrus 12 pk

$30.00Out of stock

Session version of our beloved Citrus IPA

UR MOM 4 pk

UR MOM 4 pk

$13.00

Cherry Lime Gose! 4.2% ABV

PEACH BIKES 12 PACK

$26.00
VS (carbonated)

VS (carbonated)

$13.00
VS (Nitro)

VS (Nitro)

$13.00
VS (mixed)

VS (mixed)

$13.00

2 of each! Try both!

OGC 4PK

OGC 4PK

$12.00Out of stock

12 oz cans of our beloved Citrus! Made with the original recipe!

CITRUS IPA 4PK

CITRUS IPA 4PK

$12.00

Tropical citrus and hops bursting in our flagship IPA.

LUCENT cafe 4 PK

LUCENT cafe 4 PK

$17.00

Silky and gleaming with a spectacular coffee aroma that fades into a sweet juicy bliss. All of the coffee and almost all of the hops are added in the fermenter for minimized bitterness and maximized aroma. Flavors of sweet chocolate, jasmine, blueberry, toasted nuts, pineapple, mango and nectarines all dance together with intense clarity. We definitely wouldn’t judge if you sipped on a few at brunch. Step into the light! This beer does NOT contain lactose or any other ingredients derived from animals.

SILENT DISCO 4PK

SILENT DISCO 4PK

$12.00Out of stock

IPA packed with hops and notes of tropical fruit.

CASUAL 4PK

CASUAL 4PK

$10.00Out of stock

4.5% American Lager Clean and easy to drink!

BOMP POP 4PK

BOMP POP 4PK

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon Shandy

Lemon Bikes! 4PK

Lemon Bikes! 4PK

$10.00

Lemon Shandy

Lucent Realms 4 PK

Lucent Realms 4 PK

$17.00

Nordic Style IPA

Funkadelphia 4 PK

Funkadelphia 4 PK

$10.00

Southeast PA style IPA

Shot in the Dark 4 PK

Shot in the Dark 4 PK

$17.00

Black Coffee and Bourbon. Tall, Dark and Handsome

Paydirt IPA

Paydirt IPA

$12.00

In collaboration with our friends at the Paydirt Podcast! A crushable tailgate IPA

Falliage 4 PK

Falliage 4 PK

$13.00

Chai Saison

Neapolitan 4 pk

Neapolitan 4 pk

$17.00
Prop 4 pk

Prop 4 pk

$17.00

Imperial Hazy IPA

Special Brownie 4 PK

$17.00

Project Haze 4-pack

$17.00

Raspberry Bikes 4pk

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery with tasting room. Rotating food trucks. All of our beer is available in 16 oz. cans and 4 packs togo. We offer seasonal outdoor seating under a heated tent and some limited indoor seating.

Website

Location

19 S 6th St, Emmaus, PA 18049

Directions

Gallery
Funk Brewing image
Funk Brewing image
Funk Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

McCall Collective Brewing
orange star4.9 • 395
102 East Susquehanna Street Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Hop Hill Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1988 Blair Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
938 Lifestyle Center Whitehall, PA 18052
View restaurantnext
Retriever Brewing Company - 2844 Township Line Road
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Township Line Road Orefield, PA 18069
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing Tap Room - Quakertown
orange star4.7 • 57
116 East Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Emmaus

House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Don Juan Mex Grill
orange star4.3 • 410
1328 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Emmaus
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston