Funk Brewing Emmaus, PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Brewery with tasting room. Rotating food trucks. All of our beer is available in 16 oz. cans and 4 packs togo. We offer seasonal outdoor seating under a heated tent and some limited indoor seating.
19 S 6th St, Emmaus, PA 18049
