Southern

Funkenhausen

1,229 Reviews

$$

1709 West Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Korenika & Moškon "Refošk"
Hild Elbling Sekt
Weingut Sybille Kuntz Riesling Kabinett Trocken

Sparkling Wine

Hild Elbling Sekt

Hild Elbling Sekt

$30.00

Mosel, Germany Absolutely delicious sparkling wine, especially at this pricepoint. This little known grape, Elbling, drinks like its straight out of Champagne.

Weingut Huber, “Hugo” Rosé

Weingut Huber, “Hugo” Rosé

$26.00

Alsace, France - Pinot Noir Beautiful sparkling pinot with tiny bubbles and lots of ripe berries.

Vignobles Clement Klur, Crémant d’Alsace "Manekineko"

Vignobles Clement Klur, Crémant d’Alsace "Manekineko"

$37.00Out of stock

Alsace, France - Pinot Blanc & Pinot Auxerrois Truly special Cremant. Small bubbles, almost creamy mouthfeel with great balance.

Alexis Hudon “La charge” Pétillant Naturel

Alexis Hudon “La charge” Pétillant Naturel

$44.00

Loire Valley, France - Menu Pineau & Chenin Blanc Beautiful pet nat. Just funky enough. Refreshing and crisp. Almost drinks like a weird cider!

Weingut Brand Pétillant Naturel

Weingut Brand Pétillant Naturel

$4,600.00

Pfalz, Germany - 2020 Organic and Bio Pet nat from the brand brothers. Label by their grandmother as always.

Tenuta Santome SanRichard "Cuor Di Raboso"

Tenuta Santome SanRichard "Cuor Di Raboso"

$26.00

White Wine

Ameztoi Txakolina

Ameztoi Txakolina

$70.00

Basque Country, Spain - Hondarrabi Zuri & Hondarrabi Beltza One of our favorite wines. Slightly frizzante and absolutely crushable. Refreshing and delicious. Get it while you can

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof “Boden Funk”

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof “Boden Funk”

$30.00

Rheinhessen, Germany - Müller-Thurgau Lemon zest and notes of tangerine.

Movia “Sivi” Pinot Grigio

Movia “Sivi” Pinot Grigio

$43.00Out of stock

Primorska, Slovenia - Pinot Grigio

Ingrid Groiss Gemischter Satz

Ingrid Groiss Gemischter Satz

$30.00

Niederösterreich, Austria - All of the grapes A super tasty field blend. Great on its own or with fish and poultry.

Weingut Sybille Kuntz Riesling Kabinett Trocken

Weingut Sybille Kuntz Riesling Kabinett Trocken

$43.00

Mosel, Germany - Riesling Very delicious riesling from a ver cool female wine maker. Awesome value and killer juice.

Trimbach Alsace Gewürztraminer

Trimbach Alsace Gewürztraminer

$66.00Out of stock

Alsace, France - Gewürztraminer Great expression of gewürztraminer, sweet like you would expect, but also with great acid to balance.

Michael Gindl “Flora”

Michael Gindl “Flora”

$39.00

Niederösterreich, Austria - Scheurebe, Riesling & Gelber Muskateller A very interesting white made with one of my favorite and underutilized grapes, scheurebe

Domaine Beatrice & Pascal Lambert Chinon “Le Droit Chenin”

Domaine Beatrice & Pascal Lambert Chinon “Le Droit Chenin”

$32.00

Loire Valley, France- Chenin Blanc My new favorite white on the list. What a bargain.

Sons of Wine “Soulographie”

Sons of Wine “Soulographie”

$37.00

Loire Valley, France - Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Auxerrois Kinda orange, kinda cloudy, really delicious.

Egon Grüner Veltliner

Egon Grüner Veltliner

$30.00

Niederösterreich, Austria - Grüner Veltliner (Liter) Classic Grüner... best food wine ever.

Veyder Malberg Schöner Süss Riesling”

Veyder Malberg Schöner Süss Riesling”

$90.00

Niederösterreich, Austria - Riesling The name means "nicely sweet" and they arent lying. Not a sugar bomb, but its definitely the sweetest riesling on the list. In a good way, though

Meinklang “vulkan”

Meinklang “vulkan”

$47.00

Burgenland, Austria - Hárslevelű, Juhfark Made in Austria from grapes grown across the border in Hungary. Super delicious.

Matic Wines Kerner

Matic Wines Kerner

$25.00

Štajerska, Slovenia - Kerner

Domaine de L'Ecu Muscadet "Expression Orthogneiss"

Domaine de L'Ecu Muscadet "Expression Orthogneiss"

$30.00

Hegyi-Kaló "Örökségül"

$50.00
Levente Cibike "Olaszrizling"

Levente Cibike "Olaszrizling"

$44.00

Punk rocker viking winemaker and headmaster, Levente Major makes wines just as complex as he is.

Emrich-Schönleber

Emrich-Schönleber

$30.00

This is what estate wine should be. The calling card of a winery. Bouncy, perfect acidity, perfect with food.

Bauer "Hollotrio"

Bauer "Hollotrio"

$32.00

This is what estate wine should be. The calling card of a winery. Bouncy, perfect acidity, perfect with food.

Enderle & Moll Pinot Blanc

Enderle & Moll Pinot Blanc

$31.00

This is what estate wine should be. The calling card of a winery. Bouncy, perfect acidity, perfect with food.

Rose & Orange Wine

Ingrid Groiss Rose

Ingrid Groiss Rose

$32.00

Niederösterreich, Austria - Zweigelt Our most crushable rose. Light and clean with lots of strawberries on the palate.

Christina Rosé

Christina Rosé

$30.00Out of stock

Niederösterreich, Austria - Zweigelt (Liter) A much richer and ripe rose. Bramble berries and windlfowers. Delicious wine.

Colston - Biblio “Tomato Ramato"

Colston - Biblio “Tomato Ramato"

$48.00Out of stock

Willamette Valley, Oregon - Pinot Gris This is the only new world wine on our list for a reason. My friend Matty Colston makes german style wines in Oregon, and this is a super funky skin contact Pinot Gris. Very limited production means it wont be here long. enjoy it while you can!

Weingut Brand “Wilder Satz”

Weingut Brand “Wilder Satz”

$32.00Out of stock

Pfalz, Germany - Müller-Thurgau, Sylvaner, Scheurebe & Chardonnay Technically an orange wine due to the amount of skin contact. Tart acidity but good balance make this an approachable foray in to orange wines. Drinks like a cloudy lemonade.

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof “Das ist kein orange”

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof “Das ist kein orange”

$35.00

Rheinhessen, Germany - Müller-Thurgau, Riesling, Grauburgunder & St. Laurent This translates as “ This is no orange," and it's not until you agitate it. Bizzare and delicious!

Weingut Pittnauer “Mash Pitt

Weingut Pittnauer “Mash Pitt

$49.00

Burgenland, Austria - Sauvignon Blanc, Grüner Veltliner & Chardonnay Definitely the funkiest wine on our list, lots of skin contact, tons of natural wine funk!

Pivnica Čajkov "Princess"

Pivnica Čajkov "Princess"

$28.00

From the Sitno volcano comes this delightful "breakfast wine" with lovely notes of baked apricot cake... perfection.

Zeit Gruner Veltliner "Orange"

Zeit Gruner Veltliner "Orange"

$28.00Out of stock

The most approachable of our orange wines, this a great food wine and a great foray into natural wines.

Red Gull Pet Nat

Red Gull Pet Nat

$34.00

The most approachable of our orange wines, this a great food wine and a great foray into natural wines.

Chilled Red Wine

La Collina “Quaresimo” Lambrusco

La Collina “Quaresimo” Lambrusco

$28.00Out of stock

Emilia-Romagna, Italy - Lambrusco Dell Emilia Really cool organic and biodynamic Lambrusco made in the style of champagne... super crushable.

Ad Vinum “Blood Farmers”

Ad Vinum “Blood Farmers”

$40.00

Rhône Valley, France - Grenache, Mourvèdre, Roussanne & Carignan Mildly effervescent red, the bottle finished with a dash od Co2 instead of sulfites. One of our favorites.

Julien Sunier “Fleurie”

Julien Sunier “Fleurie”

$48.00Out of stock

Burgundy, France - Gamay One of my favorite expressions of Beaujolais. Super fruit forward and juicy. Don't miss this one.

Red Wine

Weingut Beurer “Rotgut”

Weingut Beurer “Rotgut”

$30.00

Württemberg, Germany - Pinot Noir, Dornfelder & Portugieser Easy drinking pinot noir blend. Great value...

Weingut Mann Spatburgunder

Weingut Mann Spatburgunder

$41.00

Rheinhessen, Germany A German Pinot Noir that drinks like it's from Burgundy. Soft tannins and beautiful fruit.

Château Les Croisille Cotes du lot “Cocoricot”

Château Les Croisille Cotes du lot “Cocoricot”

$28.00

Cahors, France - Merlot & Malbec One of the best values on the list. Also super tasty. Get it while we've got it!

2Naturkinder Spatburgunder

2Naturkinder Spatburgunder

$48.00

Burgenland, austria - St. Laurent and Zweigelt A wine for all you zinfandel fans. Big ripe fruit and lots of dry acidity. Great with grilled meats.

Judith Beck “Burgenland Out”

Judith Beck “Burgenland Out”

$32.00Out of stock

Burgenland, Austria - Blaufränkisch and Zweigelt One of my favorite reds on the list. Ripe fruit, but super balanced and drinkable.

Weingut Roterfaden “Vineyard Project 002”

Weingut Roterfaden “Vineyard Project 002”

$26.00

Württemberg, Germany - Schwarzriesling , Lemberger, Trollinger, & Regent Super cool blend of very obscure grapes. Very drinkable and balanced.

Weingut Pittnauer “Pittnauski”

Weingut Pittnauer “Pittnauski”

$38.00

Burgenland, Austria - Blaufränkisch, Zweigelt, St. Laurent & Merlot Very cool red blend. Drinks like a classic merlot.

Christian Tschida ”Engel Auf Erden”

Christian Tschida ”Engel Auf Erden”

$65.00

Burgenland, Austria - Cabernet Franc Delicious cab franc. Translates "Angel on Earth", and its heavenly.

Paul Achs “Heideboden”

Paul Achs “Heideboden”

$33.00

Burgenland, Austria - Blaufränkisch 100% Blaufränkisch. Great with anything on the grill.

Meinklang “Abend Burgenland Red”

Meinklang “Abend Burgenland Red”

$64.00

Burgenland, Austria - St. Laurent & Blaufränkisch Very special wine. Rich, ripe fruit, but also soft on the palate. Makes me want to sit by a fire.

Stein “Vom Berg” Cabernet

Stein “Vom Berg” Cabernet

$73.00

Mosel, Germany - Cabernet Sauvignon Another one of Ulli Stein's gems. Delicious cabernet from a place it shouldn't grow.

Weingut Schmitt “Frei Körper Kultur” rot

Weingut Schmitt “Frei Körper Kultur” rot

$46.00

Rheinhessen, Germany - Merlot, Dornfelder, Spätburgunder & Blauer Portugieser (Liter) Super cool, biodynamic, demeter certified and delicious. Big fruit, unbelievable balance.

Vinas Mora “Barbba”

Vinas Mora “Barbba”

$40.00

Dalmatia, Croatia - Debit, Plavina, Marastina, Lasin I didnt know these grapes either until I tasted this. Trust me, whatever they are is working...

Do-Re-Mi “Saperavi”

Do-Re-Mi “Saperavi”

$36.00

Kartli, Georgia - Rkatsiteli

Christina "Weinland" Zweigelt

Christina "Weinland" Zweigelt

$28.00Out of stock
Korenika & Moškon "Refošk"

Korenika & Moškon "Refošk"

$32.00

A complex, full-bodied red. Pairs great with steak and conversation.

Beer to Go

Surly Grapefruit Supreme Radler

$17.00+

Dry cider finished with just enough fresh grapefruit. Crisp and refreshing.

18th Street & Funkenhausen Schnitzengiggle Pilsner

$17.00+

Our collaboration pilsner with our friends at 18th street brewery in Indiana.

Sunner Kolsch

$18.00+

Classic kolsch from Cologne, Germany. Crisp, copper, refreshing.

Veltins Pilsner

$17.00+

My favorite classic German Pilsner. So easy to drink.

Dovetail Helles

$17.00+

German Style Helles Lager from a great Chicago Brewery.

Grevensteiner Original Kellerbier

$18.00+

Malty but clean and crisp. First made in 1824, this beer holds up.

Weihenstephaner Vitus Hefeweizen

$18.00+

Slightly richer than a traditional weizen. Lots of flavor.

Pfungstädter Weitzen

$16.00+

Classic Weitzen flavor profile.

Boulevard Space Camper Cosmic IPA

$19.00+

Delicious hazy IPA from Kansas City, Missouri.

Maisel’s Amber Hefeweizen

$18.00+

Merch

Oktoberfest Mug

$10.00

Wine Stein Dine Shirt

$20.00+

Short Sleeve Funk

$20.00+

Long Sleeve Funk

$25.00+

Mark Shirt

$25.00+

Funktoberfest

$25.00+

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$45.00+Out of stock

Mini Boot

$5.00

corkage fee

$25.00

27oz boot

$10.00

45 oz boot

$15.00

Holiday Wine Trio

$75.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner Ticket

$112.00Out of stock

Join us on November 10th for a 4 course dinner featuring wines from all over Germany. The ticket price includes 4 courses, 5 wines, tax and gratuity.

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1709 West Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

