Funky Fries and Burgers- #3 3030 plaza bonita rd suite 1108

FUNKY BURGERS

FUNKY OG

FUNKY OG

$10.50

CLASSIC BURGER! LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESH ONIONS, PICKLES, THOUSAND ISLANDS DRESSING

BACON MUSHROOM SWISS

BACON MUSHROOM SWISS

$13.00

BACON, MUSHROOM, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

HOMEMADE CHILI! CHILI, MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, ONION RINGS

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

BBQ, RANCH, GRILLED ONIONS, ONION RINGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON

DAIBLO BURGER

DAIBLO BURGER

$14.00

WARNING! THIS IS FUNKING HOT!! LETTUCE, TOMATO, JALAPENOS, GRILLED ONIOS, BACON, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, DIABLO SAUCE

CALI BURGER

CALI BURGER

$14.00

HOUSE SPECIAL, MOST POPULAR! AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SOUTHWEST SAUCE, GRILLED ONION, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$14.00

FAN FAVORITE! HASHBROWN, FRIED EGG, SWISS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, KETCHUP, GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BURGER

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BURGER

$14.00

GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, STEAK, BELL PEPPERS, GRILLED ONION, MUSHROOM

PASTRAMI BURGER

PASTRAMI BURGER

$14.00

PASTRAMI, GRILLED ONION, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI, DIJON MUSTARD

BBQ PULLED PORK BURGER

BBQ PULLED PORK BURGER

$15.00

WON SD BEST BURGER! (ADD THE MAC PATTY! YOU WON'T REGRET IT) PORK, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SLAW, ONION RINGS, RANCH, BBQ

BACON MAC N CHEESE BURGER

BACON MAC N CHEESE BURGER

$16.00

WON SD BEST BURGER! HOMEMADE MAC PATTY, MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE

PIZZA BURGER

PIZZA BURGER

$15.50

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA STICKS, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, ITALIAN SEASONING, PARMESEAN CHEESE

FUNKY FRIES

BAKED POTATO FRIES

BAKED POTATO FRIES

$12.00

CLASSIC! MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, BACON, GREEN ONIONS, SOUR CREAM

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

HOMEMADE CHILI! CHILI, MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, FRESH ONION, SHREDDED CHEDDAR

PIZZA FRIES

PIZZA FRIES

$12.50

PIZZA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESEAN CHEESE, ITALIAN SEASONING

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$13.50

FAN FAVORITE! GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR, RANCH, BUFFALO

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK FRIES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$14.00

STEAK, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BELL PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, MUSHROOM, GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI

PASTRAMI FRIES

PASTRAMI FRIES

$14.00

PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI, DIJON MUSTARD

DAIBLO FRIES

DAIBLO FRIES

$14.50

WARNING, FUNKING HOT! GRILLED CHICKEN, GRILLED ONION, BACON, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, DIABLO SAUCE, JALAPENOS

BBQ PULLED PORK FRIES

BBQ PULLED PORK FRIES

$15.00

FAN FAVORITE! MADE IN HOUSE! PORK, SLAW, ONION RINGS, RANCH, BBQ

HOUSE FRIES

HOUSE FRIES

$14.50

*TIP* ADD MELTED CHEDDAR SAUCE! CHOOSE CHICKEN, STEAK, OR ADOBADA SHREDDED CHEDDAR, SALSA FRESCA, SOUTHWEST, COTIJA, AVOCADO

BBQ BACON CHICKEN FRIES

BBQ BACON CHICKEN FRIES

$14.50

FAN FAVORITE! GRILLED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA, BACON, RANCH, BBQ, JALAPENO, RED ONION

CHILI MAC N CHEESE FRIES

CHILI MAC N CHEESE FRIES

$15.00

CHILI, MAC N CHEESE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR

BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE FRIES

BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE FRIES

$16.00

MAC N CHEESE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RANCH, BUFFALO

SOUTHWEST SHRIMP & STEAK FRIES

SOUTHWEST SHRIMP & STEAK FRIES

$16.00

FAN FAVORITE! SHRIMP, STEAK, MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, SOUTHWEST, AVOCADO MASH

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE FRIES

PULLED PORK MAC N CHEESE FRIES

$16.50

MUST TRY! PORK, MAC N CHEESE, SLAW, ONION RINGS, RANCH, BBQ

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

$11.00

MELTED CHEESE SAUCE, TWO EGGS ANY STYLE, BACON OR SAUSAGE, SHREDDED CHEDDAR

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER COMBO

KIDS CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$11.00

CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$10.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.25

SAUCES

RANCH SAUCE

$0.42+

DIABLO SAUCE

$0.42+

GARLIC TRUFFLE AIOLI SAUCE

$0.42+

BBQ SAUCE

$0.42+

SOUTHWEST SAUCE

$0.42+

1000 ISLANDS SAUCE

$0.42+

DIJON MUSTARD

$0.42+

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.42+

SRIRACHA

$0.42+

SOUR CREAM

$0.42+

VEGAN 1000 SAUCE

$0.42+

MAYO PACKETS

KETCHUP PACKETS

MUSTARD PACKETS

SHARES

FRIED SWEET CORN NUGGETS

FRIED SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$9.00

FAN FAVORITE! COMES WITH SIDE OF RANCH

JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.00

COMES WITH SIDE OF RANCH

THICK CUT MOZZARELLA STICKS

THICK CUT MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

FAN FAVORITE COMES WITH MARINARA SAUCE

MAC N CHEESE BITES

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$10.00

COMES WITH MELTED CHEDDAR SAUCE

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$6.50+
TRUFFLE FETA TOTS

TRUFFLE FETA TOTS

$5.00+
SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES

$4.00+

COME WITH HOUSE SEASONING

CAJUN FRENCH FRIES

$5.00+

SEASONED TATOR TOTS

$4.00+

COMES WITH HOUSE SEASONING

CAJUN TATOR TOTS

$5.00+

SEASONED WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00+

COMES WITH HOUSE SEASONING

CAJUN WAFFLE

$5.00+

SEASONED SWEET POTATO

$4.00+

COMES WITH HOUSE SEASONING

CAJUN SWEET POTATO

$5.00+

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3030 plaza bonita rd suite 1108, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search popular restaurants
Map
