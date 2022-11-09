- Home
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
280 Reviews
$$
401 Bryan Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Board
Assortments of seasonal cheeses and accoutrements served with toasted sourdough. BEER PAIRING: It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen) La Raza (Mexican Lager)
Chicken Wings
Five wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with a side of buttermilk or bleu cheese dressing. BEER PAIRING: Mild: Virtuous (Stout) Cherry Chipotle, Dr Pepper BBQ: Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Spicy: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA) Naked: Funny Accent (ESB)
Beer Cheese Fondue
Beer cheese fondue served with 18 pretzel bites and a side of stone-ground mustard. (VEGETARIAN) BEER PAIRING: La Raza (Mexican Lager)
Beer-Battered Pickle Spears
Beer-battered and fried pickle spears with sriracha buttermilk. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent ESB, Prostoberfest Mãrzen, Y'alltbier Altbier
Bacon Bourbon Meatballs
Ground beef mixed with parsley, onion, and bacon and smothered in a house-made Bourbon BBQ sauce. BEER PAIRING: Outrageous Accent (British Strong) Banjo! Banjo! Banjooo!!!! (Rauchbier) Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Virtuous (Stout)
Loaded Fries
Fried potato wedges topped with mornay cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, and avocado crema. BEER PAIRING: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) Outrageous Accent (British Strong)
Salads
Chopped Salad
Chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, feta, tomatoes, and bleu cheese IPA dressing BEER PAIRING: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)
Cranberry Salad
Avocado, feta, pickled red onions, and toasted almonds, with an orange and ale vinaigrette dressing. (VEGETARIAN; CONTAINS NUTS) BEER PAIRING: It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen) Courage & Pillars (Imperial Berliner Weiss) I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
Side Salad
Pizzas
Steak Pizza
Olive oil base, mozzarella, blue cheese, red onions, onions, tomatos, steak, mixed greens, & balsamic glaze Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
Margherita Pizza
Red gravy sauce, burrata cheese, tomatoes, & basil Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
Il Porco Pizza
Red gravy sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, capicola, & soppressata Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
Soppressata & Mushrooms Pizza
Red gravy sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, & soppressata Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
Asparagus & Mushrooms Pizza
Pesto base, mozzarella, shaved asparagus, roasted mushrooms, & goat cheese Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
You Feel Lucky Punk?
Pizza with Red Gravy Sauce, Italian Sausage, House-made Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spicy Honey, Red Pepper Flakes, and Basil Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!
Spicy Pizza Diavola
Salami pizza with red gravy sauce, mozzarella, jalapeño, olives and honey
Sandwiches & Burgers
The TABC Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Vibes (Kolsch) Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier)
Sweet Home Avocado Sandwich
Avocado, swiss cheese, feta, arugula, and pesto on sourdough bread (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS) BEER PAIRING: Vibes (Kolsch) La Raza (Mexican Lager)
Cluck Norris
Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame seed bun. Served with side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier) No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)
Funky Burger
Beef patty with pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer pickles, and fancy sauce (mix of ketchup, mayo, & mustard) on a sesame seed bun with a side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier) Banjo! Banjo! Banjooo!!!! (Rauchbier)
Vegan AF
Hummus, avocado, red bell pepper, spinach, pickled red onion, tomato, and balsamic-drizzled Portobello on sourdough bread with a side of chips. (VEGAN) BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier)
Build-Your-Own Burger
Choice of burger patty (beef, mushroom, or black bean), lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onions, and pickles on a sesame seed bun and served with chips. Add other toppings as desired. (VEGETARIAN/VEGAN OPTION) BEER PAIRING: ESB, Märzen, Altbier BEER PAIRING (extra meat): Pale Ale, West Coast IPAs
Mains
SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, pickled onions, romaine lettuce, and spicy buttermilk. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
LIL' BIT OF CHICKEN FRIED - Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken-fried sirloin with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
PENNE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS - Chicken Carbonara
Classic Chicken Carbonara dish made with penne pasta, grilled chicken, bacon, whisked egg, and parmesan. Beer Pairing: Coasters!!! - Pilsner
Kid's Meals
Kids Cheeseburger
Beef patty on a sesame seed bun, plain and dry, and served with a side of chips.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried chicken breasts served with chips and a side of ketchup.
Kids Turkey & Cheddar
Sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of chips.
Kids PB&J
Peanut butter and red raspberry jam on sourdough bread and served with a side of chips.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Fruit Cup
Mix of fresh fruits on hand - berries, watermelon, grapes, etc! (VEGAN)
Dessert
You're My Sweet Tart
Ricotta and strawberry jam crostata also known as a Crispy Italian baked tart
Brownie + Ice-Cream
Warm brownie topped with a scoop of Henry’s ice cream & Peanut Butter Stout beer caramel drizzle. (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS)
Ice Cream a la Mode
A la mode serving of Henry’s Mexican vanilla ice cream BEER PAIRING: Keepin' It Real For the Holidays with Chef (Golden Strong Ale) Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Outrageous Accent (British Strong)
Brownie Only
Warm brownie.
Extras & Sides
Dips & Sauces
Side Ketchup
Side Mayo
Side Yellow Mustard
Side Buttermilk Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Orange & Ale Vinaigrette
Side Balsamic Dressing
Side Spicy Buttermilk
Side Pimiento Cheese
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Peppercorn Dill Aioli
Side Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Side Mango Habanero Sauce
Side Cajun Lime Sauce
Side Cherry Chipotle
Side Dr Pepper BBQ
Side Marinara
Side Maple Mustard
Side House- Made Jam
Stone Ground Mustard
Side Fancy Sauce
Bourbon Bbq
Side Gravy
Beer-To-Go
VIBES - Kolsch
German kolsch-style lager that is bright, crisp, and easy-drinking – 5.0% ABV, 22 IBU. Must be 21+. NOT available for delivery, take-out only.
LA RAZA - Mexican Lager
Viva El Mariachi! Golden colored Mexican lager made with corn – 4.5% ABV, 12 IBU
OH I CAN GET YA GATOR - French Saison
This beer is fruity up front with notes of citrus and bubblegum and finishes nice and dry with a spicy addition of rye to brace some of those sweet aromas. Collaboration with Trey Smith of Dusty Biscuit Beignets. - 7.7% ABV, 25 IBU
IT'S CALLED LOVEBUS - Hefeweizen
German-style wheat with soft notes of banana, citrus, and clove (Allergens: Wheat) – 4.9% ABV, 12 IBU
FUNNY ACCENT - ESB
Malty English ale with mild bitterness and a dry finish – 6.1% ABV, 45 IBU. Must be 21+. NOT available for delivery, take-out only.
WHO THROWS A TORTILLA? HONESTLY - Belgian IPA
IBU: 75, ABV: 7.2%
DUH DUHHH DUH-DUH-DUH DUH DUH! LET’S GO GIRLS – Hazy IPA
Floral and citrus aromas meet you before evolving into notes of berries and candy. There’s just enough bitterness to bring you back, and a body soft enough to luxuriate every taste. – 7.5% ABV, 13 IBU
HOW HUNTED - NEIPA
BODY TYPE: PREMIUM THICKNESS - Milkshake IPA
Collaboration with Intrinsic Brewery. Soft bodied IPA featuring light, fruity, bitterness sweetened by lactose sugar, peaches, and vanilla – 6.2% ABV, 15 IBU
TWO PEANUT BUTTERS ONE CUP - Peanut Butter Stout
Sweet milk stout with vanilla, cacao nibs, and peanut butter. 6.5% ABV, 50 IBU.
Wine
Robert Mondavi - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
2018 Bourbon Barrel- Aged Cabernet Sauvignon red wine from Robert Mondavi Private Selection (California). Deep flavors of black cherry and blackberry, with rich nuances of vanilla, brown sugar and subtle toasted oak from the Bourbon Barrels. 14.5% ABV
Rancho Loma - Toro Tempranillo
2017 Toro Still Red Wine from Rancho Loma Vineyards. Aged in French Oak, American oak, and Neutral barrels. Tastes of earthy dark cherry with elements of fresh red and black currant. 14.5% ABV
Duchman - Vermentino White
2019 Vermentino is 100% Texas Grapes with a buttery dry flavor like a Chardonnay. 13.7% ABV
Rey de Copas - Brut Sparkling Wine
750 mL bottle of Brut Sparkling wine (champagne) from Rey de Copas. 11.0% ABV Add on a To-Go cup of Orange Juice and make your own Mimosas!
Hard Cider
City Orchard - North Rosè
Dry Apple cider. An effervescent blend aged on red grape skins. Bright and fruit forward. - 6.9%
City Orchard - Mr. Green
Dry apple cider. Uniquely bright, dry and well- balanced single varietal cider that is deliciously tart. - 6.2% ABV
Bishop Cider - Crackberry
12-oz can of Crackberry cider from Bishop Cider Co. in Dallas, TX. Crackberry is the perfect pairing of cranberry and blackberry—tart and sweet—joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider. 6.0% ABV
Bishop Cider - Apple Pineapple
Apple Pineapple is a not-too-sweet mix of apple cider and fresh pineapple juice. 5.0% ABV
Bishop Cider - Texas Strawberry
Cider made with strawberries from Poteet, TX. Semi-sweet with juicy strawberry flavor – ABV: 8.5%
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Topo Chico
Mexican Coke
Kid's Juice Box
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea (Green)
IBC Root Beer
Orange Fanta
Bottled Sprite
Apple Juice
Milk
Apple Cider
Apparel
Black Logo Unisex T-Shirt
Next Level material. 50% Polyester 25% Cotton, Machine Washable. Yellow logo on front, no design on back.
Green Beer Vibes Unisex T-Shirt
Yellow Skyline Unisex T-Shirt
Gray 90s Geometric Unisex T-Shirt
Blue/Gray Unisex Baseball Tee
Unisex Landscape Long-Sleeve
Special shirt designed by Nowhere Land Supply for a Shirts on Tap exclusive! Unisex Long-Sleeve Black Shirt.
Landscape Tanks - 2XL Only
Yupoong Trucker Hat
Yupoong 6006 black on black style trucker hat with a 5-panel, structured, high profile style featuring a clamped Funky Picnic patch and a 4" crown. 65" polyester and 35% cotton with plastic adjustable snapback closure.
Richardson Trucker Hat
Beanie Black
Sale Shirt
Glassware
32-oz Coozie
Finally, a coozie that fits your Funky Picnic crowler, and it comes with a handle too! Keep your beer cold and save yourself the dishes with this over-sized coozie.
20-oz Pilsner Glass
16-oz Pint Glass
13-oz Snifter Glass
10-oz Half Pint Glass
5-oz Taster Glass
Camp Mug- SALE!
Swag
Mug Candle
My Breath Smells Funky
Single layer, single piece mask made of Bella & Canvas t-shirt material. Two size options to use for ear holds. One size fits most adults.
Metal Sign
This metal sign is perfect for your garage, game room, or bar. Made of recycle aluminum, this tacker comes with four nail holes for easy mounting to any wall.
Frisbee
This frisbee disc is perfect for casual ultimate games or throwing around the park with friends . This high quality frisbee has excellent contoured grip and flight consistency. 175 grams and approx 10.5” diameter. Note: Disc is not USAU approved for tournament play.
Sunglasses
Look cool in the sun with these Funky Picnic shades, complete with our name on the right ear piece!
Patch
Snag yourself an iron-on patch to add to your favorite backpack, work shirt, or jacket and be funky wherever your adventures take you!
Bottle Opener
This branded carabiner bottle opener is a great way to guarantee you’ll always be able to open your favorite brew. Perfect to attach to your key ring, cooler, or backpack!
Key Chain
Window Decal
This simplified FP logo is perfect for stamping your water bottle, window, or vehicle to show your love for Funky Picnic!
Sticker Pack (2)
Adorn your yeti, laptop, or water bottle with our Funky Picnic stickers. Choose 2 stickers of the 4 styles.
Beer Sticker (1)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Don't miss out on your favorite Funky Picnic food and beers while practicing social distancing! We offer dine-in and take-out of food, beers, and cocktails.
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104