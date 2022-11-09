Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX

280 Reviews

$$

401 Bryan Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Popular Items

The TABC Sandwich
Chicken Wings
Funky Burger

Specials

Beer Chili

$5.00+

Beer Chili with ground beef and beans then topped with sour cream, red onions, and cheddar cheese. Add avocado or bacon for $1 each.

Whore-chata

$10.00+

Rum and horchata

Appetizers

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$19.00

Assortments of seasonal cheeses and accoutrements served with toasted sourdough. BEER PAIRING: It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen) La Raza (Mexican Lager)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Five wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with a side of buttermilk or bleu cheese dressing. BEER PAIRING: Mild: Virtuous (Stout) Cherry Chipotle, Dr Pepper BBQ: Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Spicy: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA) Naked: Funny Accent (ESB)

Beer Cheese Fondue

Beer Cheese Fondue

$14.00

Beer cheese fondue served with 18 pretzel bites and a side of stone-ground mustard. (VEGETARIAN) BEER PAIRING: La Raza (Mexican Lager)

Beer-Battered Pickle Spears

$9.00

Beer-battered and fried pickle spears with sriracha buttermilk. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent ESB, Prostoberfest Mãrzen, Y'alltbier Altbier

Bacon Bourbon Meatballs

$15.00

Ground beef mixed with parsley, onion, and bacon and smothered in a house-made Bourbon BBQ sauce. BEER PAIRING: Outrageous Accent (British Strong) Banjo! Banjo! Banjooo!!!! (Rauchbier) Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Virtuous (Stout)

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fried potato wedges topped with mornay cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, and avocado crema. BEER PAIRING: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) Outrageous Accent (British Strong)

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, feta, tomatoes, and bleu cheese IPA dressing BEER PAIRING: No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale) If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)

Cranberry Salad

Cranberry Salad

$12.00

Avocado, feta, pickled red onions, and toasted almonds, with an orange and ale vinaigrette dressing. (VEGETARIAN; CONTAINS NUTS) BEER PAIRING: It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen) Courage & Pillars (Imperial Berliner Weiss) I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)

Side Salad

$4.00

Pizzas

Steak Pizza

Steak Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Olive oil base, mozzarella, blue cheese, red onions, onions, tomatos, steak, mixed greens, & balsamic glaze Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Red gravy sauce, burrata cheese, tomatoes, & basil Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

Il Porco Pizza

Il Porco Pizza

$17.00

Red gravy sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, capicola, & soppressata Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

Soppressata & Mushrooms Pizza

Soppressata & Mushrooms Pizza

$13.00

Red gravy sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, & soppressata Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

Asparagus & Mushrooms Pizza

Asparagus & Mushrooms Pizza

$13.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, shaved asparagus, roasted mushrooms, & goat cheese Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

You Feel Lucky Punk?

You Feel Lucky Punk?

$15.00

Pizza with Red Gravy Sauce, Italian Sausage, House-made Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spicy Honey, Red Pepper Flakes, and Basil Limit 5 pizzas per online order; please call restaurant for larger take-out orders to verify availability!

Spicy Pizza Diavola

$14.00

Salami pizza with red gravy sauce, mozzarella, jalapeño, olives and honey

Sandwiches & Burgers

The TABC Sandwich

The TABC Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Vibes (Kolsch) Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier)

Sweet Home Avocado Sandwich

Sweet Home Avocado Sandwich

$13.00

Avocado, swiss cheese, feta, arugula, and pesto on sourdough bread (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS) BEER PAIRING: Vibes (Kolsch) La Raza (Mexican Lager)

Cluck Norris

Cluck Norris

$14.00

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame seed bun. Served with side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier) No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)

Funky Burger

Funky Burger

$14.00

Beef patty with pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer pickles, and fancy sauce (mix of ketchup, mayo, & mustard) on a sesame seed bun with a side of chips. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier) Banjo! Banjo! Banjooo!!!! (Rauchbier)

Vegan AF

Vegan AF

$14.00

Hummus, avocado, red bell pepper, spinach, pickled red onion, tomato, and balsamic-drizzled Portobello on sourdough bread with a side of chips. (VEGAN) BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) Y'alltbier (Altbier)

Build-Your-Own Burger

$12.00

Choice of burger patty (beef, mushroom, or black bean), lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onions, and pickles on a sesame seed bun and served with chips. Add other toppings as desired. (VEGETARIAN/VEGAN OPTION) BEER PAIRING: ESB, Märzen, Altbier BEER PAIRING (extra meat): Pale Ale, West Coast IPAs

Mains

SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos

SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, pickled onions, romaine lettuce, and spicy buttermilk. BEER PAIRING: Funny Accent (ESB) I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)

LIL' BIT OF CHICKEN FRIED - Chicken Fried Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken-fried sirloin with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

PENNE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS - Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Classic Chicken Carbonara dish made with penne pasta, grilled chicken, bacon, whisked egg, and parmesan. Beer Pairing: Coasters!!! - Pilsner

Kid's Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty on a sesame seed bun, plain and dry, and served with a side of chips.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded and fried chicken breasts served with chips and a side of ketchup.

Kids Turkey & Cheddar

Kids Turkey & Cheddar

$6.00

Sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread, served with a side of chips.

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Peanut butter and red raspberry jam on sourdough bread and served with a side of chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Mix of fresh fruits on hand - berries, watermelon, grapes, etc! (VEGAN)

Dessert

BEER PAIRING: Keepin' It Real For the Holidays with Chef (Golden Strong Ale) Two Peanut Butters, One Cup (Peanut Butter Stout)

You're My Sweet Tart

$6.00

Ricotta and strawberry jam crostata also known as a Crispy Italian baked tart

Brownie + Ice-Cream

Brownie + Ice-Cream

$7.00

Warm brownie topped with a scoop of Henry’s ice cream & Peanut Butter Stout beer caramel drizzle. (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS)

Ice Cream a la Mode

$3.50

A la mode serving of Henry’s Mexican vanilla ice cream BEER PAIRING: Keepin' It Real For the Holidays with Chef (Golden Strong Ale) Spice Queen (Doppelbock) Outrageous Accent (British Strong)

Brownie Only

$3.00

Warm brownie.

Extras & Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Steak Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Fruit Cup

$4.50

Extra Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Extra Sourdough

$1.00

Side Fondue

$4.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Swiss

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Dips & Sauces

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Yellow Mustard

Side Buttermilk Dressing

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Orange & Ale Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side Spicy Buttermilk

$1.00

Side Pimiento Cheese

$1.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00Out of stock

Side Peppercorn Dill Aioli

$1.00

Side Spicy Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Side Cajun Lime Sauce

$1.00

Side Cherry Chipotle

$1.00

Side Dr Pepper BBQ

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Maple Mustard

$1.00

Side House- Made Jam

$1.00

Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Side Fancy Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Bbq

$0.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Fees

Split Meal Charge

$1.00

Outside Dessert Fee (per person)

$2.00

Beer-To-Go

Take your favorite beer home with you in a 32-oz packaged can! All Crowlers are sanitized, CO2 purged, and sealed from oxygen and light to maximize shelf-life and flavor upon opening up for your enjoyment!
VIBES - Kolsch

VIBES - Kolsch

$10.00+

German kolsch-style lager that is bright, crisp, and easy-drinking – 5.0% ABV, 22 IBU. Must be 21+. NOT available for delivery, take-out only.

LA RAZA - Mexican Lager

LA RAZA - Mexican Lager

$10.50+

Viva El Mariachi! Golden colored Mexican lager made with corn – 4.5% ABV, 12 IBU

OH I CAN GET YA GATOR - French Saison

$12.50+

This beer is fruity up front with notes of citrus and bubblegum and finishes nice and dry with a spicy addition of rye to brace some of those sweet aromas. Collaboration with Trey Smith of Dusty Biscuit Beignets. - 7.7% ABV, 25 IBU

IT'S CALLED LOVEBUS - Hefeweizen

IT'S CALLED LOVEBUS - Hefeweizen

$11.50+

German-style wheat with soft notes of banana, citrus, and clove (Allergens: Wheat) – 4.9% ABV, 12 IBU

FUNNY ACCENT - ESB

FUNNY ACCENT - ESB

$10.50+

Malty English ale with mild bitterness and a dry finish – 6.1% ABV, 45 IBU. Must be 21+. NOT available for delivery, take-out only.

WHO THROWS A TORTILLA? HONESTLY - Belgian IPA

$19.00+

IBU: 75, ABV: 7.2%

DUH DUHHH DUH-DUH-DUH DUH DUH! LET’S GO GIRLS – Hazy IPA

$19.00+

Floral and citrus aromas meet you before evolving into notes of berries and candy. There’s just enough bitterness to bring you back, and a body soft enough to luxuriate every taste. – 7.5% ABV, 13 IBU

HOW HUNTED - NEIPA

$19.00+

BODY TYPE: PREMIUM THICKNESS - Milkshake IPA

$19.00+

Collaboration with Intrinsic Brewery. Soft bodied IPA featuring light, fruity, bitterness sweetened by lactose sugar, peaches, and vanilla – 6.2% ABV, 15 IBU

TWO PEANUT BUTTERS ONE CUP - Peanut Butter Stout

TWO PEANUT BUTTERS ONE CUP - Peanut Butter Stout

$13.50+

Sweet milk stout with vanilla, cacao nibs, and peanut butter. 6.5% ABV, 50 IBU.

Wine

Robert Mondavi - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Mondavi - Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

2018 Bourbon Barrel- Aged Cabernet Sauvignon red wine from Robert Mondavi Private Selection (California). Deep flavors of black cherry and blackberry, with rich nuances of vanilla, brown sugar and subtle toasted oak from the Bourbon Barrels. 14.5% ABV

Rancho Loma - Toro Tempranillo

Rancho Loma - Toro Tempranillo

$14.00+

2017 Toro Still Red Wine from Rancho Loma Vineyards. Aged in French Oak, American oak, and Neutral barrels. Tastes of earthy dark cherry with elements of fresh red and black currant. 14.5% ABV

Duchman - Vermentino White

Duchman - Vermentino White

$12.00+

2019 Vermentino is 100% Texas Grapes with a buttery dry flavor like a Chardonnay. 13.7% ABV

Rey de Copas - Brut Sparkling Wine

Rey de Copas - Brut Sparkling Wine

$5.00+

750 mL bottle of Brut Sparkling wine (champagne) from Rey de Copas. 11.0% ABV Add on a To-Go cup of Orange Juice and make your own Mimosas!

Hard Cider

City Orchard - North Rosè

$6.00

Dry Apple cider. An effervescent blend aged on red grape skins. Bright and fruit forward. - 6.9%

City Orchard - Mr. Green

$6.00

Dry apple cider. Uniquely bright, dry and well- balanced single varietal cider that is deliciously tart. - 6.2% ABV

Bishop Cider - Crackberry

Bishop Cider - Crackberry

$6.00Out of stock

12-oz can of Crackberry cider from Bishop Cider Co. in Dallas, TX. Crackberry is the perfect pairing of cranberry and blackberry—tart and sweet—joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider. 6.0% ABV

Bishop Cider - Apple Pineapple

Bishop Cider - Apple Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Pineapple is a not-too-sweet mix of apple cider and fresh pineapple juice. 5.0% ABV

Bishop Cider - Texas Strawberry

Bishop Cider - Texas Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Cider made with strawberries from Poteet, TX. Semi-sweet with juicy strawberry flavor – ABV: 8.5%

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea (Green)

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Apparel

Black Logo Unisex T-Shirt

Black Logo Unisex T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level material. 50% Polyester 25% Cotton, Machine Washable. Yellow logo on front, no design on back.

Green Beer Vibes Unisex T-Shirt

$25.00

Yellow Skyline Unisex T-Shirt

$25.00

Gray 90s Geometric Unisex T-Shirt

$25.00

Blue/Gray Unisex Baseball Tee

$25.00
Unisex Landscape Long-Sleeve

Unisex Landscape Long-Sleeve

$22.00

Special shirt designed by Nowhere Land Supply for a Shirts on Tap exclusive! Unisex Long-Sleeve Black Shirt.

Landscape Tanks - 2XL Only

$20.00Out of stock
Yupoong Trucker Hat

Yupoong Trucker Hat

$23.00

Yupoong 6006 black on black style trucker hat with a 5-panel, structured, high profile style featuring a clamped Funky Picnic patch and a 4" crown. 65" polyester and 35% cotton with plastic adjustable snapback closure.

Richardson Trucker Hat

$23.00

Richardson Trucker Hat

$23.00
Beanie Black

Beanie Black

$20.00

Sale Shirt

$15.00

Glassware

32-oz Coozie

32-oz Coozie

$8.00

Finally, a coozie that fits your Funky Picnic crowler, and it comes with a handle too! Keep your beer cold and save yourself the dishes with this over-sized coozie.

20-oz Pilsner Glass

$6.00

20-oz Pilsner Glass

$6.00
16-oz Pint Glass

$6.00

16-oz Pint Glass

$6.00

13-oz Snifter Glass

$6.00
10-oz Half Pint Glass

$5.00

10-oz Half Pint Glass

$5.00
5-oz Taster Glass

$5.00

5-oz Taster Glass

$5.00

Camp Mug- SALE!

$5.00

Swag

Mug Candle

$20.00
My Breath Smells Funky

My Breath Smells Funky

$4.00

Single layer, single piece mask made of Bella & Canvas t-shirt material. Two size options to use for ear holds. One size fits most adults.

Metal Sign

Metal Sign

$20.00

This metal sign is perfect for your garage, game room, or bar. Made of recycle aluminum, this tacker comes with four nail holes for easy mounting to any wall.

Frisbee

Frisbee

$12.00

This frisbee disc is perfect for casual ultimate games or throwing around the park with friends . This high quality frisbee has excellent contoured grip and flight consistency. 175 grams and approx 10.5” diameter. Note: Disc is not USAU approved for tournament play.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00

Look cool in the sun with these Funky Picnic shades, complete with our name on the right ear piece!

Patch

Patch

$5.00

Snag yourself an iron-on patch to add to your favorite backpack, work shirt, or jacket and be funky wherever your adventures take you!

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$3.50

This branded carabiner bottle opener is a great way to guarantee you’ll always be able to open your favorite brew. Perfect to attach to your key ring, cooler, or backpack!

Key Chain

$5.00
Window Decal

Window Decal

$2.00

This simplified FP logo is perfect for stamping your water bottle, window, or vehicle to show your love for Funky Picnic!

Sticker Pack (2)

Sticker Pack (2)

$1.00

Adorn your yeti, laptop, or water bottle with our Funky Picnic stickers. Choose 2 stickers of the 4 styles.

Beer Sticker (1)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Don't miss out on your favorite Funky Picnic food and beers while practicing social distancing! We offer dine-in and take-out of food, beers, and cocktails.

Website

Location

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image

