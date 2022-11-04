Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream

Funnel Cake Miami

227 Reviews

$$

22339 SW 112th Ave

Miami, FL 33170

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake
Elephant Ear
Classic Funnel Cake

CREATE YOUR OWN

All funnel cakes includes powdered sugar.
Classic Funnel Cake

Classic Funnel Cake

$7.00

Served with a choice of drizzle.

Deluxe Funnel Cake

$9.00

Served with a choice of two drizzles, scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.

Super Deluxe Funnel Cake

$11.00

Served with a choice of two drizzles, two fruit toppings, a scoop of ice cream and one dessert topping.

SPECIALTIES

Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake

Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake

$10.00

Served with sliced strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, shortcake crumbs, pudding drizzle.

Fruity Pebble Overload

Fruity Pebble Overload

$12.00

Served with fresh strawberries, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fruity pebbles, pudding drizzle.

Very Berry

Very Berry

$10.00

Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle.

Banana Jamma

Banana Jamma

$11.00

Served with sliced bananas, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, vanilla wafers, pudding drizzle.

Chocolate Craze

$11.00

Served with chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, brownie bites, chocolate chips, oreo crumbs, chocolate drizzle.

Cookie Crumble

$9.00

Served with Cookies & cream ice cream, whipped cream, oreo crumbs, chocolate drizzle.

S’More Lovin

S’More Lovin

$12.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crumbs, Hershey bar, marshmallow & chocolate drizzle.

Cheesecake Lover

Cheesecake Lover

$12.00Out of stock

Served with fresh strawberries, cheesecake ice cream, cheesecake bites, graham cracker crumbs and strawberry drizzle.

OTHER

Elephant Ear

Elephant Ear

$8.00
Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Includes one dipping sauce.

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$3.00+

Mix up to 2 flavors with small size and up to 3 flavors with large size!

Additional Toppings

DRINKS

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$1.00

Coca-Cola

$1.00

MONTHLY SPECIAL

Apple Cinnamon Twist

Apple Cinnamon Twist

$11.00Out of stock

Includes Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Apple Topping with a Cinnamon Sugar base.

Apple Topping

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami, FL 33170

Directions

