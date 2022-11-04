Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream
Funnel Cake Miami
227 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22339 SW 112th Ave, Miami, FL 33170
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Night Owl Cookie Co. - #105 Pembroke Pines
No Reviews
217 NORTH HIATUS ROAD ste 106 PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33026
View restaurant
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar - 12100 SW 43 St
No Reviews
12100 SW 43 St Kendall, FL 33175
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant