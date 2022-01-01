Jackalope Jackalope

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackalope

254 Worthington St

Springfield, MA 01103

Salads

Salads

Arugula, grilled strawberries, champagne vinaigrette, Ariethsa bleu cheese, candied bacon, grilled red onion

Caesar Napoleon

$12.00

FALL

$12.00

Steakhouse Wedge

$12.00

Appetizers

Pickled mustard seeds/ crostini /preserved exotic mushrooms/ oven roasted tomato/ caperberries

BONE MARROW

$15.00

TUNA

$15.00

JACKALOPE POUTINE

$12.00

STICKY RIB TONKATSU

$14.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$16.00

GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS

$14.00

JAMAICAN JERK CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

RAW BAR SHRIMP

$21.00

RAW BAR OYSTER

$21.00

Jackalope meatballs

$16.00

Oysters Jackafella

$16.00

Entrees

Seared Trout, Herb Risotto, Wilted Greens, Brown Butter

BLACK ANGUS FILET

$40.00

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$28.00

HONEY LAVENDER DUCK CONFIT

$27.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

BOLOGNESE

$20.00

MAC + CHEESE

$18.00

STEAK FRITES

$35.00

Chatham Cod "chowda"

$26.00

IM VEGAN BABY!!!!!

$24.00

FIRE ENTREES

Spiced Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

New Zealand Lamb Shank

$30.00

Desserts

Huckleberry Gelee/ mascarpone cream

MAPLE PUMPKIN FLAN

$10.00

APPLE TART

$12.00

Bourbon Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate + white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark

VEGAN CARROT CAKE

$11.00

Lemon Drop Cake

$10.00

WHITE CHOCOLATE TART

$12.00

GF banana chocolate cake sunday

$11.00

Side Dishes

Sauteed Greens

$6.00

Side of SWAZ Fries

$6.00

Mac' & Cheese Side

$7.00

Side Herb Risotto

$7.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Of Pasta With Oil And Garlic

$6.00

Bean Cassoulet

$7.00

Side Dressings

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Buffalo-ish Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Side of Creamy Gorgonzola

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Sticky Rib Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Beers

RnB Loophole Fest

$8.00

Smuttynose Strawberry Lemonade Sour

$8.00

Two Weeks "Sailers Grave"

$8.00

Horizon Dinner 10.26

Kim Crawford S.B

$30.00

Simi Chard

$32.00

Simi Cab Landslide

$55.00

Nelsons Green Briar Whiskey

$14.00

Zero proof

Watermelon lime

$10.00

Lebanese iced tea

$10.00

Bottle

Budlite

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Ultras

$6.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Burgers

Jackalope

$12.00

Salmon

$12.00

Mexicali

$12.00

Bacon me crazy

$12.00

Jumping Bean

$12.00

Fun Guy Truffle

$12.00

Tacos

Short Rib taco

$14.00

Jerk Chicken taco

$12.00

Vegan taco

$11.00

Fish

$12.00

Extras

Chips n salsa

$3.00

Guacc

$5.00

Cantina

Modelo

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

House Magarita

$6.00

Dinner

Oktoberfest dinner

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

A Jackalope is often considered a myth, fairytale or unreal. That's what we offer at Jackalope, an unreal dining experience that one might think doesn't really exist.

Location

254 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103

Directions

Funny Bunny LLC dba Jackalope image
Funny Bunny LLC dba Jackalope image
Funny Bunny LLC dba Jackalope image

