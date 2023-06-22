Restaurant header imageView gallery

Funpoint New

review star

No reviews yet

1100 South Walnut Street

Starke, FL 32091

Food

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 Mozzarella sticks coated with crisp garlic butter breading and served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Thick cut onion rings double dipped in beer battered breading and served with ranch

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Crispy fries topped with melted cheese and smoked bacon crumbles served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Golden Fried jalapeno poppers with cream cheese served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep fried sliced battered dill pickles served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Fresh whole button mushroom batter-dipped in a savory coating and deep fried served with ranch.

Fried zucchini

$7.95

Lightly breaded zucchini slices deep fried and served with ranch.

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Battered cream corn dusters, lightly fried to perfection served with ranch.

Chicken Egg rolls

$7.99

Smoked chicken, corn, black beans and chopped peppers rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried served with cajun ranch.

Chicken Pot Stickers

$6.50

Chicken, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a tender noodle wrapper and fried golden brown served with soy sauce.

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

Crispy wrapped filled with spicy chicken served with ranch.

Fried Jalapeno

$6.99

Deep fried sliced battered Jalapeno served with ranch

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Deep Fried sliced battered banana pepper served with ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Black & Bleu salad

$14.99

Grilled sirloin steak with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce topped with fresh grilled or fried chicken, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce topped with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, bacon crumbles, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg slices, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, toasted pecans and fresh grilled or fried chicken served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.99

All beef patty grilled to order with melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double all beef patty grilled to order with melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

All beef patty grilled to order layered with crispy sweet applewood smoked bacon and melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Loaded Chili Cheeseburger

$12.99

All beef patty grilled to order with chili, shredded cheddar and a crispy onion ring on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

All beef patty grilled to order with sauteed mushroom and melted swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$13.99

All beef patty grilled to order with crispy sweet applewood smoked bacon and fresh bleu cheese crumbles on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$13.99

All beef patty grilled to order with Mac N Cheese and bacon crumbles on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

All beef patty grilled to order topped with honey BBQ, crispy sweet applewood bacon and melted swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or Fried chicken plain or tossed in your favorite sauce with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla served with your choice of side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled or Fried Chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with your choice

Philly Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Or Steak Philly with sauteed onion, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese wrapped in soft flour tortilla served with your choice of side

Hamburger Wrap

$11.99

All beef patty grilled to order, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, cheddar cheese and mayo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with your choice of side.

Sandwiches

Traditional Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Or Grilled chicken breast served on a soft toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side

BBQ chicken sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with bbq sauce, crispy applewood smoked bacon and swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Hawaiian grilled chicken sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast drizzled with teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Chicken parmesan sandwich

$14.99

Fried or Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Grilled chicken sauteed with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a soft toasted hoagie roll served with your choice of side.

Steak Philly

$13.99

Grilled Steak sauteed with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a soft toasted hoagie roll served with your choice of side.

Paninis

Smoked turkey and bacon panini

$10.99

Sliced smoked turkey, applewood smoke bacon and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.

Chicken Pepperoni Parmesan Panini

$13.99

Fried or Grilled chicken breast topped with pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served with your choice of side.

The Club Panini

$11.99

Smoked turkey, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.

BLT Panini

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.

Veggie Delight Panini

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions and bell peppers with pesto sauce or creamy mayo with your choice of side.

Steaks

New York Strip

$22.99

8oz Hand cut new york stirp cooked to order served with your choice of 2 side and yeast roll

Ribeye

$24.99

12 oz juicy fresh cut, marbled ribeye grilled to your order served with your choice of 2 sides and yeast roll.

Pork Chops

$16.99

Two 6 oz center cut pork chops, grilled or fried to order served with your choice of 2 sides and yeast roll.

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Hamburger steak smothered in brown gravy served with mashed potatoes and your choice of side.

Chicken

Grilled chicken breast dinner

$14.99

Two tender chicken breasts grilled to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99

3 pieces of hand battered golden fried chicken ( your choice of white, dark, or mixed ) served with your choice of 2 sides.

Loaded rooster

$16.99

Two tender grilled chicken breasts topped with smoked bacon crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, BBQ sauce and cheddar blend served with your choice of 2 sides.

3 Chicken tender dinner

$10.99

3 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side.

5 chicken tender dinner

$14.99

5 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side.

Indian

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken pieces stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and variety of spices served with white rice and naan bread.

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Shrimp stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chili peppers and variety of spices served with white rice and naan bread.

Mexican

XXX Loaded Nachos

$14.99

Corn Tortilla chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp, Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions. refried beans and creamy white queso. Served with sour cream, jalapenos and salsa

Quesadillas

$13.99

Grilled steak & chicken, sauteed peppers and onions and shredded cheddar cheese between two grilled flour tortillas.

Overstuffed Burritos

$13.99

Your choice of steak of chicken with refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded cheddar cheese between two grilled flour tortillas.

Soft Tacos

$13.99

3 soft tacos with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese served with chips, salsa and sour cream.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Vegetarian Delight Pizza

$13.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced ham, and pineapple.

Margarita Pizza

$13.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, and tomato.

Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

4 Meat Pizza

$16.99

Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham and sausage.

BBQ Pizza

$17.99

Hand rolled dough topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded beef or chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Hand rolled dough topped with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken with a cajun ranch drizzle.

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Hand rolled dough topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon crumbles.

3 meat calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and mozzarella folded in our hand rolled dough with a side a marinara sauce.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99

Linguine noodles tossed in our house made meat sauce and mozzarella cheese baked and served with garlic bread.

Alfredo

$13.99

Linguine noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce, add grilled chicken or shrimp and mozzarella cheese baked served with garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Cheese ravioli tossed in our house made spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese baked and served with garlic bread.

Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

10 Wings

$13.99

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

15 Wings

$18.99

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

20 Wings

$25.99

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

30 Wings

$36.99

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

50 Wings

$59.99

All Wings served with ranch or blue cheese.

5 Wings Combo

$10.99

Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.

10 Wings Combo

$16.99

Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.

15 Wings Combo

$24.99

Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.

Sides

Straight Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Buttered Broccoli

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Queso

$1.99

Kids Menu

All beef hot dog

$5.99

Served with one side or apple sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with one side or apple sauce.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 Chicken Tenders Fried or Grilled, served with one side or apple sauce.

Kids Burger

$6.99

Served with one side or apple sauce.

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99+

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$7.99

3 Deep fried churros filled with bavarian creme tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a chocolate dipping sauce.

Apple Blossoms

$7.99

Sweet apples baked in a crisp tartlet and topped with cinnamon crumble served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried CheeseCake

$6.99

Deep fried cheesecake served with Raspberry Drizzle.

Double Callebaut Fudge Brownie.

$6.99

Double callebaut fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream.

Drinks

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Pibb Xtra

$1.99+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Barqs Root Beer

$1.99+

Orange Fanta

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Half & Half Tea

$1.99+

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

Lunch Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and croutons. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.

Lunch 3 Tender

$10.99

3 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.

Lunch 7 Wings Combo

$10.99

Traditional Or Boneless 7 wings tossed into your favorite sauce served with your choice of side. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.

Lunch Bacon Burger

$10.99

Lunch Personal Pan Pizza

$10.99

Lunch Chicken Philly

$10.99

Lunch Steak Philly

$10.99

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

3 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1100 South Walnut Street, Starke, FL 32091

