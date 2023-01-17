Funpoint
No reviews yet
1100 SOUTH WALNUT ST
Starke, FL 32091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella sticks coated with crisp garlic butter breading and served with marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Thick cut onion rings double dipped in beer battered breading and served with ranch
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with melted cheese and smoked bacon crumbles served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers
Golden Fried jalapeno poppers with cream cheese served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Deep fried sliced battered dill pickles served with ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh whole button mushroom batter-dipped in a savory coating and deep fried served with ranch.
Fried zucchini
Lightly breaded zucchini slices deep fried and served with ranch.
Corn Nuggets
Battered cream corn dusters, lightly fried to perfection served with ranch.
Chicken Egg rolls
Smoked chicken, corn, black beans and chopped peppers rolled into a flour tortilla and deep fried served with cajun ranch.
Chicken Pot Stickers
Chicken, cabbage and carrots wrapped in a tender noodle wrapper and fried golden brown served with soy sauce.
Chicken Samosa
Crispy wrapped filled with spicy chicken served with ranch.
Fried Jalapeno
Deep fried sliced battered Jalapeno served with ranch
Fried Banana Peppers
Deep Fried sliced battered banana pepper served with ranch.
Salads
Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Black & Bleu salad
Grilled sirloin steak with romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion and creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with fresh grilled or fried chicken, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, bacon crumbles, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg slices, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, toasted pecans and fresh grilled or fried chicken served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
All beef patty grilled to order with melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Double Cheeseburger
Double all beef patty grilled to order with melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
All beef patty grilled to order layered with crispy sweet applewood smoked bacon and melted american cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Loaded Chili Cheeseburger
All beef patty grilled to order with chili, shredded cheddar and a crispy onion ring on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
All beef patty grilled to order with sauteed mushroom and melted swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
All beef patty grilled to order with crispy sweet applewood smoked bacon and fresh bleu cheese crumbles on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Mac N Cheese Burger
All beef patty grilled to order with Mac N Cheese and bacon crumbles on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.
BBQ Bacon Burger
All beef patty grilled to order topped with honey BBQ, crispy sweet applewood bacon and melted swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Wraps
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried chicken plain or tossed in your favorite sauce with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla served with your choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or Fried Chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with your choice
Philly Wrap
Chicken Or Steak Philly with sauteed onion, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese wrapped in soft flour tortilla served with your choice of side
Hamburger Wrap
All beef patty grilled to order, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, cheddar cheese and mayo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla served with your choice of side.
Sandwiches
Traditional Chicken Sandwich
Fried Or Grilled chicken breast served on a soft toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side
BBQ chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bbq sauce, crispy applewood smoked bacon and swiss cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Hawaiian grilled chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Chicken parmesan sandwich
Fried or Grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a soft toasted bun served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with your choice of side.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken sauteed with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a soft toasted hoagie roll served with your choice of side.
Steak Philly
Grilled Steak sauteed with peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese on a soft toasted hoagie roll served with your choice of side.
Paninis
Smoked turkey and bacon panini
Sliced smoked turkey, applewood smoke bacon and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.
Chicken Pepperoni Parmesan Panini
Fried or Grilled chicken breast topped with pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese served with your choice of side.
The Club Panini
Smoked turkey, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese and lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.
BLT Panini
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with your choice of side.
Veggie Delight Panini
Lettuce, tomato, onions and bell peppers with pesto sauce or creamy mayo with your choice of side.
Steaks
Sirloin
8oz juicy fresh cut, seasoned sirloin grilled to your order served with your choice of 2 sides and yeast roll.
New York Strip
8oz Hand cut new york stirp cooked to order served with your choice of 2 side and yeast roll
Ribeye
12 oz juicy fresh cut, marbled ribeye grilled to your order served with your choice of 2 sides and yeast roll.
Pork Chops
Two 6 oz center cut pork chops, grilled or fried to order served with your choice of 2 sides and yeast roll.
Smothered Hamburger Steak
Hamburger steak smothered in brown gravy served with mashed potatoes and your choice of side.
Chicken
Grilled chicken breast dinner
Two tender chicken breasts grilled to perfection served with your choice of 2 sides.
Fried Chicken Dinner
3 pieces of hand battered golden fried chicken ( your choice of white, dark, or mixed ) served with your choice of 2 sides.
Loaded rooster
Two tender grilled chicken breasts topped with smoked bacon crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, BBQ sauce and cheddar blend served with your choice of 2 sides.
3 Chicken tender dinner
3 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side.
5 chicken tender dinner
5 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side.
Mexican
XXX Loaded Nachos
Corn Tortilla chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp, Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions. refried beans and creamy white queso. Served with sour cream, jalapenos and salsa
Quesadillas
Grilled steak & chicken, sauteed peppers and onions and shredded cheddar cheese between two grilled flour tortillas.
Overstuffed Burritos
Your choice of steak of chicken with refried beans, Spanish rice, shredded cheddar cheese between two grilled flour tortillas.
Soft Tacos
3 soft tacos with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese served with chips, salsa and sour cream.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Vegetarian Delight Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Hawaiian Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced ham, and pineapple.
Margarita Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, and tomato.
Supreme Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
4 Meat Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham and sausage.
BBQ Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded beef or chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken with a cajun ranch drizzle.
Alfredo Chicken Pizza
Hand rolled dough topped with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bacon crumbles.
3 meat calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and mozzarella folded in our hand rolled dough with a side a marinara sauce.
Pasta
Spaghetti
Linguine noodles tossed in our house made meat sauce and mozzarella cheese baked and served with garlic bread.
Alfredo
Linguine noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce, add grilled chicken or shrimp and mozzarella cheese baked served with garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli tossed in our house made spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese baked and served with garlic bread.
Wings
5 Wings
All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
10 Wings
All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
15 Wings
All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
20 Wings
All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
30 Wings
All wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
50 Wings
All Wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
5 Wings Combo
Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.
10 Wings Combo
Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.
15 Wings Combo
Wing combo served with your choice of a side, ranch or blue cheese and a drink.
Sides
Kids Menu
All beef hot dog
Served with one side or apple sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with one side or apple sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders Fried or Grilled, served with one side or apple sauce.
Kids Burger
Served with one side or apple sauce.
Personal Cheese Pizza
Kids Mac & Cheese
Desserts
Cinnamon Sugar Churros
3 Deep fried churros filled with bavarian creme tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a chocolate dipping sauce.
Apple Blossoms
Sweet apples baked in a crisp tartlet and topped with cinnamon crumble served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried CheeseCake
Deep fried cheesecake served with Raspberry Drizzle.
Double Callebaut Fudge Brownie.
Double callebaut fudge brownie served with vanilla ice cream.
Drinks
Lunch Special
Lunch Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with your choice of fried or grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and croutons. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.
Lunch 3 Tender
3 hand breaded golden fried or grilled jumbo chicken tenders plain or tossed in your favorite sauce served with your choice of one side. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.
Lunch 7 wings combo
Traditional Or Boneless 7 wings tossed into your favorite sauce served with your choice of side. A DRINK IS INCLUDED.
Lunch Bacon Burger
Lunch BLT Panini
Lunch Chicken Wrap
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1100 SOUTH WALNUT ST, Starke, FL 32091