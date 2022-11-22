A map showing the location of Furusato Bento 748 Harden StreetView gallery

Furusato Bento 748 Harden Street

review star

No reviews yet

748 Harden Street

Columbia, SC 29205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Amagara Don
California Roll
Chicken Kara-age bento

Bento box

Chicken Kara-age bento

$7.50

Chicken Katsu Bento

$7.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$7.50

Salmon Bento

$7.95

Syouga-yaki Bento

$6.95

Tonkatsu Bento

$7.95

Yakiniku Bento

$7.50

Gyu Don

$7.50

Katsu Don

$7.50

Oyako Don

$7.50

Ten Don

$7.50

Hambagu Bento

$8.50Out of stock

Gyoza\Shumai

$8.00

Tofu Bento

$7.50

Tori Shio Lemon

$7.50

Beef Amagara Don

$8.00

Kara Age Don

$7.25

Deep Fried Shrimp Bento

$8.50

Rice ball

Bonito Onigiri

$2.75

Ikura

$3.25Out of stock

Konbu Onigiri

$2.75

Salmon Onigiri

$2.75

Salt Onigiri

$2.75

Spam

$4.50Out of stock

Tarako

$3.00Out of stock

Tuna Mayo Onigiri

$3.00

Ume Onigiri

$2.75

Starters

California Roll

$4.00

Inari

$3.00

Napolitan

$5.00Out of stock

Crunchy Roll

$5.50

Creamy Croquette

$3.50

Shumai App

$5.75

Gyoza App

$5.50

Dorayaki Matcha

$3.50

Sakura Mochi

$3.50Out of stock

Kashiwa Mochi

$3.50

Kokuto Manju

$1.25

Takoyaki

$5.75

Pork Yakisoba

$7.00

Beef Yakisoba

$7.50

Chicken Yakisoba

$7.50

Melona Mango

$1.75

Malona Strawberry

$1.75

Rice

$1.50

Edamame

$3.25

Vegtable Croquette

$4.25

Vegie Yakisoba

$7.00

Big Roll (Futomaki)

$6.25Out of stock

Philadelphia Roll

$5.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

748 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Home Team BBQ - COLA
orange star4.3 • 1,055
700 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pizza - Five Points
orange star4.4 • 689
2009 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Blue Pizza - 2123 Greene St B
orange starNo Reviews
2123 Greene St Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Tios Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
921 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Sound Bites Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1425 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston