Main picView gallery

Naples Pizza by Fusaros

review star

No reviews yet

2407 Route 71

Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Large Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots
Grandma Pizza

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

7 Mozzarella Sticks served w/ marinara.

Chicken Wings (12)

$18.00

12 Wings served w/ celery and your choice of sauces.

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$13.00

4 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries, served with honey mustard.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered, crispy onion rings.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.75+

Eggplant Rollatini App (2)

$11.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.95+

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Mac Cheese Bites

$9.00

Salads

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, green and black olives, roasted peppers, cucumbers, and fresh mozzarella.
Mixed Salad (small)

Mixed Salad (small)

$5.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, green and black olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes.

Mixed Salad (large)

$10.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons w/ caesar dressing on side

Fusaro Naples Salad

Fusaro Naples Salad

$12.00

Cold Antipasto

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Peppers & Tomato Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella and tomato salad w/ roasted red peppers, basil and balsamic glaze.

Side Orders

Meatballs (Side)

$11.00

3 Italian meatballs served in tomato sauce.

Sausage (Side)

$10.00

2 Italian sausages served in tomato sauce.

French Fries

$5.00

Jersey French fries crisped to perfection.

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Jersey French fries w/ cheez whiz.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Italian bread w/ salted butter, EVOO, and fresh garlic.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00

Italian bread w/ salted butter, EVOO, fresh garlic and melted mozzarella cheese.

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Soups

Pasta Fasul

$5.00

House made, tomato based broth, with ditalini pasta, beans, and grated parm cheese. Served with bread.

Italian Minestrone

$5.00

House made, with a vegetable broth, ditalini pasta, potatoes, celery, onions, carrots, tomato, peas, beans, spinach. Served with bread.

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

House made, chicken broth with ditalini pasta, fresh chicken, celery, onions, and carrots. Served with bread.

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$11.00

House made tomato sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Meatballs

$16.00

3 Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce, over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Sausage

$16.00

2 Italian sausage links with house made tomato sauce, over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Aglio e Olio

$15.00

EVOO and fresh garlic over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Meat Sauce

$16.00

Ground beef in house made tomato sauce, over your choice choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Vodka Sauce

$17.00

Vodka sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Alfredo Sauce

$17.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Pasta Fusaro

$19.00

Peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Broccoli Cavatelli

$18.00

Broccoli EVOO and cavatelli

Tortellini

Vodka Tortellini

$18.00

Vodka sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.

Baked Tortellini

$18.00

Cheese tortellini topped with house made tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.

Meat Sauce Tortellini

$18.00

Ground beef in house made tomato sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.

Alfredo Tortellini

$18.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.

Fusaro Tortellini

$21.00

Peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.

Oven Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne in house made tomato sauce baked with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Battered and baked fresh eggplant layered with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Battered and baked fresh eggplant rolled with house made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Served with salad and bread.

Lasagna

$19.00

Pasta layered and baked with ground beef, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Topped with house made tomato sauce. Served with salad & bread.

Ravioli

$14.00

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlet baked with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Chicken w/ Vodka

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlet baked with vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Battered and pan-fried chicken in a lemon butter sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Battered and pan-fried chicken and mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Capri

$24.00

Breaded chicken topped and baked with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese in a lemon sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.00

Chicken, prosciutto, spinach, and melted mozzarella in a brown sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Veal Dishes

Veal Parmigiana

$23.00

Real Veal cutlet in our house made tomato sauce, with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Veal Francaise

$23.00

Real veal cutlet in a lemon sauce, with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Real veal cutlet served in a brown sauce with mushrooms, and melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Seafood Dishes

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.00

Fried shrimp in our house made tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$23.00

Shrimp with spicy house made marinara sauce. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.

Red Clam Sauce

$18.00

Red Clam sauce. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.

White Clam Sauce

$18.00

White clam sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Scampi Over Pasta

$23.00

Shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Francaise Over Pasta

$23.00

Shrimp in a flour and egg wash, tossed in a lemon sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Calamari Marinara

$20.95

Calamari in our house made marinara sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$10.00+

Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Sausage Sub

$10.00+

Italian sausage topped with house made tomato sauce, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Sausage Parm Sub

$10.00+

Italian sausage topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.00+

Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Peppers & Egg Sub

$10.00+

Pan fried egg and green peppers, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$10.00+

Pan fried Italian sausage, egg, and green peppers, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00+

Fried chicken cutlet topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00+

Fresh battered and fried eggplant topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken California Sub

$10.00+

Fried chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Vodka Sauce Sub

$10.00+

Fried chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Francaise Sub

$12.00+

Battered chicken cutlet in a lemon sauce with mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Marsala Sub

$12.00+

Battered chicken cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Grilled Chx Broccoli Rabe Sub

$11.00+

Grilled Chx, broccoli rabe, and melted mozzarella on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Sub

$11.00+

Sausage, broccoli rabe, and melted mozzarella on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Grilled Chx Fusaro

$10.00+

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$10.00+

Ham, salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion. Served on an Italian sub roll with oil and vinegar.

Turkey Sub

$10.00+

Boars Head Turkey with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, served on a an Italian sub roll with oil and vinegar.

Caprese Sub

$12.00+

Fresh Mozz, tomato, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, basil served on an Italian sub roll.

Prosciutto, Mozz, Balsamic Glaze Sub

$13.00+

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and basil, served on an Italian sub roll.

Ham & Provolone Sub

$10.00+

Cheesesteaks

Plain Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Philly steak and American cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Cali Style Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Philly steak, American Cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Peppers & Onions Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Philly steak, American cheese, peppers, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Mushrooms Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Onions Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Philly steak, American cheese, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Special Cheesesteak

$13.00+

Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Chicken Steak with American cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buff chx, lettuce, tomato. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chx and romaine lettuce toasted in caesar dressing. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad

Fusaro Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chx, roasted red peppers, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad

Pizza

Traditional Large Cheese Pizza

Traditional Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Traditional 16" Cheese Pizza.

Traditional Small Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Traditional 14" Cheese Pizza.

Specialty Pizza

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$24.95

Thin Square, Plum Tomato Sauce with garlic, on top of shredded Mozzarella. Garnished with fresh basil.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.95+

Breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing.

Margherita

$20.95+

Fresh mozz, plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic and EVOO, garnished with fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95+

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese & buffalo sauce.

Chicken Parm Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.95+

Breaded chicken, mozzerella and Parmesan cheese, topped with house made tomato sauce.

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$20.95

Traditional thick & airy square pie.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.95+

Mozzarella, ricotta & fresh garlic, topped with oregano.

Grandma Vodka Pizza

$24.95

Our Grandma pie with Vodka sauce and fresh basil.

Chicken Parm Vodka Pizza

$23.95+

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan & Vodka sauce.

Lucy Special

Lucy Special

$23.95+

Pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey, crushed red pepper flakes.

Fusaro Special Pizza

Fusaro Special Pizza

$23.95+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, peppers, onions.

Cheesesteak Pizza

$22.95+

Chopped philly steak with mozzarella and American cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.95+

Ham and Pineapple and mozz cheese.

Meat Lovers

$23.95+

Sausage, Meatball, Roni, Bacon, Ham.

Manahawkin Square

$22.95

Sicilian style crust layered with fresh and shredded mozzarella, topped with our special Sicilian pizza sauce, grated parm, EVOO and basil.

Penne Vodka Pizza

$21.95+

Our signature vodka sauce with penne pasta and mozzarella cheese.

Mac and Cheese Pizza

$21.95+

Baked Ziti Pizza

$21.95+

Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, topped with house made tomato sauce and grated parm.

Tortellini Alfredo Pizza

$21.95+

Stuffed Tortellini, mozzarella cheese and Alfredo sauce.

Fusaro Naples Special

$23.95

Chx Francaise

$24.95

Calzones And Strombolis

Your Choice Calzone

$15.00

Customers Choice

Your Choice Stromboli

$15.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.00

Roni Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Fusaro Special Slice

$4.00

Roni, Sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom

Mushroom Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chx Slice

$4.00

BBQ Chx Slice

$4.00
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Slice

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Slice

$4.00

Grandma Slice

$4.00

Grandma Vodka Slice

$4.00

Chicken Fusaro Slice

$4.00

Grilled chx, roasted peppers, tomato, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Margherita Slice

$4.00
White Slice

White Slice

$4.00

White Broccoli Slice

$4.00

White Tomato Spinach Slice

$4.00

Chicken Vodka Slice

$4.00
Chicken Parm Slice

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.00

Chicken Francaise Slice

$4.00

Chicken Marsala Slice

$4.00

Penne Vodka Slice

$4.00
Lucy Special Slice

Lucy Special Slice

$4.00

Roni, Fresh mozz, red pepper flakes, mike's hot honey

Baked Ziti Slice

$4.00

Eggplant Rollitini Slice

$4.00

Eggplant Parm Slice

$4.00

Gourmet Slice

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

2 Chicken Tenders with a side of fries.

Kids Pasta Butter Sauce

$7.95+

Kids Penne Koda

$8.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.95

In red sauce.

Desserts

Tartufo

$6.00

Lemoncello Marscapone

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Daily Specials

2 lg pies, 12 knots, cheese fries

$42.00

2 lg pies, 12 wings, 2 liter soda

$44.75

3 lg pies

$43.95

Choose any (2) Baked Dishes

$29.19

Lg pie & Antipasto

$27.00

Lg pie, 6 knots, 2 liter soda

$23.95

Lg pie, mozz stix, 6 knots

$26.05

Soda

20 oz Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

20 oz Mug

$3.00

Root Beer

20 oz Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug

20 oz Schweppes

$3.00

Ginger Ale

20 oz Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

20 oz Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mountain Dew

20 oz Brisk

$3.00

Lemon Iced Tea

Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

20 Oz Coke

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Sprite

20 Oz Diet Coke

$3.00

20 Oz Diet Snapple

$3.00

20 Oz Dr Pepper

$3.00

Yoohoo

$3.00

20 Oz 1\2 And 1\2 Snapple

$3.00

20 Oz Peach Snapple

$3.00

20 Oz Sprite

$3.00

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$5.00

Sierra Mist

2 Liter Mug

$5.00

Root Beer

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Orange Crush

$5.00

Orange Soda

2 Liter Pepsi

$5.00

Pepsi

Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! ALWAYS HOT ALWAYS FRESH!

Location

2407 Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marigold Market & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2003 NJ-71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Bagel Basket Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
105 NJ-71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Spring Lake Tap House - 810 Hwy 71
orange starNo Reviews
810 Hwy 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
The Shore Club - 700 Highway 71
orange starNo Reviews
700 Highway 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
St. Stephen's Green Publick House
orange starNo Reviews
2031 New Jersey 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Salty's Beach Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Main St Lake Como, NJ 07719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring Lake Heights

Tom Bailey's Market
orange star4.5 • 55
1323 3rd Avenue Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring Lake Heights
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston