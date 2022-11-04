- Home
Naples Pizza by Fusaros
2407 Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
7 Mozzarella Sticks served w/ marinara.
Chicken Wings (12)
12 Wings served w/ celery and your choice of sauces.
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
4 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries, served with honey mustard.
Onion Rings
Beer battered, crispy onion rings.
Garlic Knots
Eggplant Rollatini App (2)
Mussels Marinara
Fried Calamari
Mac Cheese Bites
Salads
Mixed Salad (small)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, green and black olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes.
Mixed Salad (large)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons w/ caesar dressing on side
Fusaro Naples Salad
Cold Antipasto
Fresh Mozzarella, Peppers & Tomato Salad
Fresh Mozzarella and tomato salad w/ roasted red peppers, basil and balsamic glaze.
Side Orders
Meatballs (Side)
3 Italian meatballs served in tomato sauce.
Sausage (Side)
2 Italian sausages served in tomato sauce.
French Fries
Jersey French fries crisped to perfection.
Cheese Fries
Jersey French fries w/ cheez whiz.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread w/ salted butter, EVOO, and fresh garlic.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Italian bread w/ salted butter, EVOO, fresh garlic and melted mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Broccoli
Soups
Pasta Fasul
House made, tomato based broth, with ditalini pasta, beans, and grated parm cheese. Served with bread.
Italian Minestrone
House made, with a vegetable broth, ditalini pasta, potatoes, celery, onions, carrots, tomato, peas, beans, spinach. Served with bread.
Chicken Noodle
House made, chicken broth with ditalini pasta, fresh chicken, celery, onions, and carrots. Served with bread.
Pasta
Tomato Sauce
House made tomato sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Meatballs
3 Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce, over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Sausage
2 Italian sausage links with house made tomato sauce, over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Aglio e Olio
EVOO and fresh garlic over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Meat Sauce
Ground beef in house made tomato sauce, over your choice choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Vodka Sauce
Vodka sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Alfredo Sauce
Creamy Alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Pasta Fusaro
Peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Broccoli Cavatelli
Broccoli EVOO and cavatelli
Tortellini
Vodka Tortellini
Vodka sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.
Baked Tortellini
Cheese tortellini topped with house made tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.
Meat Sauce Tortellini
Ground beef in house made tomato sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.
Alfredo Tortellini
Creamy Alfredo sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.
Fusaro Tortellini
Peas and prosciutto in a cream sauce over cheese tortellini. Served with salad & bread.
Oven Baked Dishes
Baked Ziti
Penne in house made tomato sauce baked with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Battered and baked fresh eggplant layered with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad & bread.
Eggplant Rollatini
Battered and baked fresh eggplant rolled with house made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Served with salad and bread.
Lasagna
Pasta layered and baked with ground beef, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese. Topped with house made tomato sauce. Served with salad & bread.
Ravioli
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet baked with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Chicken w/ Vodka
Breaded chicken cutlet baked with vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Chicken Francaise
Battered and pan-fried chicken in a lemon butter sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Chicken Marsala
Battered and pan-fried chicken and mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Chicken Capri
Breaded chicken topped and baked with eggplant, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese in a lemon sauce over your choice of pasta. Served with salad & bread.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken, prosciutto, spinach, and melted mozzarella in a brown sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Veal Dishes
Veal Parmigiana
Real Veal cutlet in our house made tomato sauce, with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Veal Francaise
Real veal cutlet in a lemon sauce, with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Veal Marsala
Real veal cutlet served in a brown sauce with mushrooms, and melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Seafood Dishes
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fried shrimp in our house made tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Shrimp with spicy house made marinara sauce. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.
Red Clam Sauce
Red Clam sauce. Served with salad, bread and your choice of pasta.
White Clam Sauce
White clam sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Shrimp Scampi Over Pasta
Shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Shrimp Francaise Over Pasta
Shrimp in a flour and egg wash, tossed in a lemon sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Calamari Marinara
Calamari in our house made marinara sauce. Served with salad, bread, and your choice of pasta.
Hot Subs
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Sausage Sub
Italian sausage topped with house made tomato sauce, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Sausage Parm Sub
Italian sausage topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Meatball Parm Sub
Italian meatballs topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Peppers & Egg Sub
Pan fried egg and green peppers, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Sausage & Peppers Sub
Pan fried Italian sausage, egg, and green peppers, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried chicken cutlet topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fresh battered and fried eggplant topped with house made tomato sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken California Sub
Fried chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Vodka Sauce Sub
Fried chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce and mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Francaise Sub
Battered chicken cutlet in a lemon sauce with mozzarella, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Marsala Sub
Battered chicken cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Grilled Chx Broccoli Rabe Sub
Grilled Chx, broccoli rabe, and melted mozzarella on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Sub
Sausage, broccoli rabe, and melted mozzarella on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Grilled Chx Fusaro
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion. Served on an Italian sub roll with oil and vinegar.
Turkey Sub
Boars Head Turkey with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, served on a an Italian sub roll with oil and vinegar.
Caprese Sub
Fresh Mozz, tomato, roasted peppers, balsamic glaze, basil served on an Italian sub roll.
Prosciutto, Mozz, Balsamic Glaze Sub
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and basil, served on an Italian sub roll.
Ham & Provolone Sub
Cheesesteaks
Plain Cheesesteak
Philly steak and American cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Cali Style Cheesesteak
Philly steak, American Cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Peppers & Onions Cheesesteak
Philly steak, American cheese, peppers, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Mushrooms Cheesesteak
Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Onions Cheesesteak
Philly steak, American cheese, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Special Cheesesteak
Philly steak, American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, fried onions, served on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Steak with American cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buff chx, lettuce, tomato. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chx and romaine lettuce toasted in caesar dressing. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad
Fusaro Chicken Wrap
Grilled chx, roasted red peppers, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze. Served with your choice of onion rings, fries, or mini salad
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Grandma Pizza
Thin Square, Plum Tomato Sauce with garlic, on top of shredded Mozzarella. Garnished with fresh basil.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing.
Margherita
Fresh mozz, plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic and EVOO, garnished with fresh basil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese & buffalo sauce.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzerella and Parmesan cheese, topped with house made tomato sauce.
Sicilian Pizza
Traditional thick & airy square pie.
White Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta & fresh garlic, topped with oregano.
Grandma Vodka Pizza
Our Grandma pie with Vodka sauce and fresh basil.
Chicken Parm Vodka Pizza
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, Parmesan & Vodka sauce.
Lucy Special
Pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, Mike's Hot Honey, crushed red pepper flakes.
Fusaro Special Pizza
Pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, peppers, onions.
Cheesesteak Pizza
Chopped philly steak with mozzarella and American cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and Pineapple and mozz cheese.
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Meatball, Roni, Bacon, Ham.
Manahawkin Square
Sicilian style crust layered with fresh and shredded mozzarella, topped with our special Sicilian pizza sauce, grated parm, EVOO and basil.
Penne Vodka Pizza
Our signature vodka sauce with penne pasta and mozzarella cheese.
Mac and Cheese Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, topped with house made tomato sauce and grated parm.
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza
Stuffed Tortellini, mozzarella cheese and Alfredo sauce.
Fusaro Naples Special
Chx Francaise
Calzones And Strombolis
Slices
Plain Slice
Roni Slice
Sausage Slice
Fusaro Special Slice
Roni, Sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom
Mushroom Slice
Buffalo Chx Slice
BBQ Chx Slice
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Ranch Slice
Grandma Slice
Grandma Vodka Slice
Chicken Fusaro Slice
Grilled chx, roasted peppers, tomato, fresh mozz, balsamic glaze
Sicilian Slice
Margherita Slice
White Slice
White Broccoli Slice
White Tomato Spinach Slice
Chicken Vodka Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Chicken Francaise Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Penne Vodka Slice
Lucy Special Slice
Roni, Fresh mozz, red pepper flakes, mike's hot honey
Baked Ziti Slice
Eggplant Rollitini Slice
Eggplant Parm Slice
Gourmet Slice
Kids Menu
Daily Specials
Soda
20 oz Pepsi
Pepsi
20 oz Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
20 oz Mug
Root Beer
20 oz Orange Crush
Mug
20 oz Schweppes
Ginger Ale
20 oz Cherry Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
20 oz Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew
20 oz Brisk
Lemon Iced Tea
Water
Jarritos
20 Oz Coke
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, Sprite
20 Oz Diet Coke
20 Oz Diet Snapple
20 Oz Dr Pepper
Yoohoo
20 Oz 1\2 And 1\2 Snapple
20 Oz Peach Snapple
20 Oz Sprite
2 Liter Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist
2 Liter Mug
Root Beer
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Orange Crush
Orange Soda
2 Liter Pepsi
Pepsi
Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! ALWAYS HOT ALWAYS FRESH!
2407 Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762