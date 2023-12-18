Fusion Tacos Gibson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5901 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fusion Tacos Gibson - 5901 Gibson Boulevard Southeast
No Reviews
5901 Gibson Boulevard Southeast Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
No Reviews
7209 Central Avenue Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
4.6 • 487
8810 Central Ave SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant
Z Lounge - 3711 Central Avenue Northeast
No Reviews
3711 Central Avenue Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque