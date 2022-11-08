Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fusion a la carte

28 Cottage St

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Appetizers

3 golpes bites

$6.00

3 tostones with salami,cheese and egg on top of item

Chilli cheese fries

$3.50

fries with chilli and cheese

Flavored fries

$5.00

Fried shrimp

$5.00

breaded fried shrimps

Grilled asparagus

$4.00

grilled to perfection asparagus

Shish kebabs

$3.50

plain or with vegetables

Stuffed peppers

$4.00

ground beef,cheese and tomato sauce

Burgers

Breakfast burger

$11.00

bacon,american cheese,egg,and ketchup

Classic burger

$10.00

lettuce,pickles,onions,ketchup

Fried fish sandwhich

$9.00

breaded whiting with cheese

Grilled turkey burger

$11.00

chipotle aioli,lettuce,tomato

Impossible burger

$12.00

melted vegan cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onions

Uptowm mac burger

$11.00

mac&cheese,ketchup,cheddar cheeseand cheese sauce

Empanadas

Beef

Breakfast

Chicken

Eggs

Empanadas

$3.00

cheese,chicken,beef,mixed veggies

Guava abd cheese

Mixed meats

Mixed meats

Pizza

Specialty empanadas

$4.00

D.R. salami,yellow banana,cheese

Veggie

Entrees

Beef or pork ribs

$12.00

bbq grilled ribs with choice of sides

Chicken breast

$10.00

grilled to perfection with home made sauce

Chicken leg & thigh(fried,grilled or,breaded)

$10.00

home made sauce,&choice of sides

Fried whiting

$9.00

fresh breaded whiting,with tartar sauce,lettuce and tomatoe

Pork chops

$12.00

2 pork chops of your choice with home made sauce

Fries

Chilli cheese fries

$4.00

fries

$3.00

Mac and cheese fries

$4.00

waffle fries

$4.00

yuca fries

$4.00

Fritters

You can order mixed or individually each protein minimum order are $10.00

Chimi sandwich

$5.00

Fried beef

$10.00

Fried chicken/pollo chunks

$10.00

Fried smoked pork chops

$10.00

Fried white cheese

$10.00

Longanisa/sausage

$10.00

Salami

$10.00

Yaroa

$10.00

Fried pig ears

$10.00

Hot dogs

Basic dogs

$3.00

mustard,ketchup,and relish

Chilli dog

$3.50

home made chilli,onions and mustard

Italian sausage

$4.00

your choice of topping

N.Y.C dog

$3.50

sauerkraut,mustard,onions,and relish

Juices

Avena/oatmeal

$4.00

Chinola/pasion fruit

$4.00

Limon/lemon

$4.00

Pina/pineapple

$4.00

Tamarindo/tamarind

$4.00

Kids menu

Chicken nuggets

$4.00

fried to perfection

Crispy chicken tenders

$5.00

chicken breast strips breaded

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Mexican

Chicken burrito

$10.00

rice,beans and cheese

Steak burrito

$11.00

rice,beans and cheese

Quesadillas (chicken,steak or veggies)

$10.00

choice of protein,cheese,and onions or peppers

Salad

Ceaser salad

$8.00

romaine,croutons and parmesan cheese

Farmhouse salad

$10.00

mixed greens,fresh tomatoes,&cucumbers,shredded carrots,boiled egg

House garden salad

$10.00

add grilled chicken,crispy chicken,tuna,eggs

Tuna salad

$9.00

mayonannaise,celery,red onions,parsley

Sandwiches

Cheese steak

$12.00

Chicken cheese steak

$11.00

Classic grilled cheese

$5.00

Classic Mac and cheese

$7.00

Tuna melt

$9.00

Wraps

Buffalo chicken wrap

$10.00

Cheese steak wrap

$11.00

Chicken blt wrap

$10.00

Southwest tuna wrap

$9.00

Tenders and nuggets

Crispy chicken tenders

$5.00

Crispy chicken nuggets

$4.00

Sides

Fried yuca

$4.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

$4.00

Mac and cheese fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Tostones/fried bananas

$4.00

Waffle fries

$4.00

Sodas

Coca cola

$1.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

28 Cottage St, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

