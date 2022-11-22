Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fusion Barbecue

1300 Meridian Street

Huntsville, AL 35801

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Pig In a Bun
Pulled Pork
Peaches & Cream Wontons

Starters

Gochujang Boiled Peanuts

$8.00

Peanuts in the shell, Gochujang boiled.

Wagyu Brisket Bao Buns

$14.00

2 Bao buns, wagyu brisket, serrano peppers, Asian bourbon glaze.

Smokey Edamame

Smokey Edamame

$10.00

Light smoked edamame sauteed in rice vinegar and soy sauce.

Wagyu Brisket Balls

Wagyu Brisket Balls

$13.00

Shredded Wagyu Brisket, Chihuahua cheese, mozzarella, sriracha panko breading, Japanese white sauce.

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$12.00

2 Bao buns, smoked pork belly, pickled veggies, Kalbi glaze.

Barbecue Wonton Nachos

$16.00

Wonton Chips, white barbecue cheese sauce, serrano peppers, pulled pork, Japanese white sauce, Korean BBQ sauce, green onion.

Duck Wings

Duck Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Tallow confit duck wings. Choice of sauce.

Crispy Pork Ribs

Crispy Pork Ribs

$18.00

Pecan smoked St. Louis style ribs fried in Wagyu beef tallow. Tossed in Choice of Sauce.

Provisions

Wagyu Brisket

Wagyu Brisket

$26.00

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Brisket pecan smoked. Choice of 2 sides.

Asian Bourbon Glazed Ribs 1/2 Rack

Asian Bourbon Glazed Ribs 1/2 Rack

$23.00

Slow smoked St. Louis style pork ribs, Asian Bourbon glaze. Choice of 2 Sides.

Asian Bourbon Glazed Ribs Full Rack

Asian Bourbon Glazed Ribs Full Rack

$37.00

Slow smoked St. Louis style pork ribs, Asian Bourbon glaze. Choice of 2 Sides.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Pecan smoked pork butt. Choice of 2 Sides.

Chicken Thighs

$14.00

2 pecan smoked chicken thighs, Choice of 2 Sides.

Beef Plate Rib

Beef Plate Rib

$38.00

2lb Beef plate rib, Kalbi glaze, Choice of 2 Sides.

Panko Chicken Tenders

$14.00

4 Sriracha panko breaded chicken tenders, fried in wagyu tallow, Choice of Side.

Bulgogi Beef Belly

Bulgogi Beef Belly

$20.00

Pecan smoked beef belly marinated in our bulgogi sauce. Choice of 2 sides.

Sammys

Spicy K-Pop Burger

Spicy K-Pop Burger

$16.00

Chuck/Brisket/Short Rib Patty, Fried Egg, Jalapeno Bacon, Korean BBQ Sauce, Japanese White Sauce, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Side.

P.A.F. Burger

$12.00

Chuck, brisket, short rib patty, potato roll, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles. Choice of Side.

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

$17.00

Bulgogi marinated shaved ribeye bulgogi, peppers, onions, Japanese white sauce, mozzarella, chihuahua cheese, cheddar cheese, French Roll. Choice of side.

Southern Bahn Mi

$15.00

Pecan smoked pork butt, pickled veggies, cilantro, Japanese white sauce, French roll. Choice of Side.

Pig In a Bun

$14.00

Potato roll, pulled pork, coleslaw, pickles. Choice of side.

Hog Wild Burger

Hog Wild Burger

$16.00

Chuck, brisket, short rib patty, potato roll, coleslaw, pulled pork, bacon onion jam, pickles, and American cheese. Choice of Side.

King of Shrooms

$16.00Out of stock

Shredded smoked king trumpet mushroom, spring mix, pear n onion jam, shishito slaw, and our vegan house barbecue sauce on a potato roll. Make it Vegan with vegan soft pretzel bun!

Smokin Mother Clucker

$16.00

Pecan smoked chicken breast, smoked gouda, truffle aioli, fresh pear, coleslaw, pressed in French bread.

Don't Brie a Chicken

Don't Brie a Chicken

$15.00

Japanese 7 spice ground chicken patty, spicy sesame sauce, brie cheese, ponzu tossed arugula, tomato, pickle, truffle aioli. Choice of side.

Greens

Fusion Salad

Fusion Salad

$12.00

Tender Greens, Butter Lettuce, Julienned Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Radish, Edamame, Cucumber, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Kewpie Ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine and Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Fried Bread Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Smoked Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cold Smoked Watermelon, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Mint, Yuzu Sesame Vinaigrette.

Trimmings

Hot Honey Brussels

$5.00

Smackin Cheese

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Wagyu Fries

$5.00

Battered fries deep fried in wagyu beef fat.

Smoked Sweet Yam

$7.00

Smoked sweet potato loaded with graham crusted marshmallows, Oreo crusted marshmallows, candied pecans, Yuzu whipped butter, and condensed milk.

House Hog n Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Happy Endings

Miso Cheesecake

$12.00

Sweet and savory cheesecake, Oreo crust, blackberry caramel reduction.

Peaches & Cream Wontons

Peaches & Cream Wontons

$12.00

Peach and cream cheese stuffed wontons, cinnamon caramel sauce.

Raspberry, Lemongrass, & Ginger Smoked Bread Pudding

$11.00

Smoked raspberry, lemongrass, and ginger bread pudding with a bourbon cream sauce made with Buffalo Trace bourbon cream.

Juniors

Little Pig In a Bun

$8.00

Pulled pork on a potato roll with barbecue sauce. Choice of side.

Little Burger

$8.00

Ground chuck patty on a potato roll. Choice of side.

Junior Panko Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 Chicken Tenders. Choice of Side.

Extra Sauces

Kewpie Ranch

$0.50

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Japanese White Sauce

$0.50

Barbecue Sauce

$0.50

Asian Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

Ketchup

Yuzu Habanero

$0.50

Mango cilantro chili

$0.50

Specials

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Pecan smoked chicken wings fried in wagyu beef tallow. Choice of 2 sauce cups.

Smoked Chicken Nachos

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Wonton Chips, melted cheese, serrano peppers, smoked chicken breast, house bbq sauce, truffle sauce, red onion.

Wagyu Birria Grilled Cheese

Wagyu Birria Grilled Cheese

$19.00Out of stock

Soda & Tea

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Gingerbeer NA

$4.00

T Shirts

Smoke Beef Every Day T-Shirt

$25.00

I Like Pig Butts And I Cannot Lie T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 Meridian Street, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

