Fusion Bowl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2061-B Huguenot Road, Richmond, VA 23235
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Shack Donuts & Burgers - North Chesterfield
No Reviews
1931 Huguenot Rd North Chesterfield, VA 23235
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - #50 -Midlothian, VA
No Reviews
2003 Huguenot Rd North Chesterfield, VA 23535
View restaurant
Wood and Iron Midlothian
No Reviews
11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurant