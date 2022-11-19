- Home
- Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)
3421 Simpson Ferry Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Popular Items
DRINKS
App Soup Salad
EDAMAME
SPRING ROLL
ROCK SHRIMP
Lightly battered and fried shrimp in a spicy mayo sauce. Also available in none spicy coconut sauce.
CHICKEN CLUSTER
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken in a creamy coconut sauce. Also available in Spicy Rock sauce.
PORK DUMPLING
SEAFOOD DUMPLING
SHRIMP SHUMAI
TUNA DUMPLINGS
PEPPER TUNA TATAKI
SUSHI APP
5 pieces of Raw fish (tuna, salmon, chef's choices) on top of the rice ball
SASHIMI APP
7 pieces of chef's choice of raw fish
TUNA SASHIMI APP
7 pieces of raw Tuna
SALMON SASHIMI APP
7 pieces of raw Salmon
TAKO-SU
WONTON SOUP
TOM KHA SOUP
MISO SOUP
SEAWEED SALAD
KANI SALAD
ASIAN SQUID SALAD
Fusion Fire Classics
FUSION PEP STEAK
Sliced Chinese style flank steak in a black pepper sauce over a bed of sautéed onions and peppers. This is a non-spicy dish.
VIETNAMESE BEEF
Sliced steak with garlic in an aromatic sauce over a bed of sautéed onions This is a non-spicy dish.
GENERAL CHICKEN
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a spicy sweet tangy sauce.
SESAME CHICKEN
Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a sweet tangy sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds
TROPICAL MANGO
Fresh mango, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in a sweet spicy Caribbean mango sauce
RED CURRY
Slightly hotter curry (Medium spice) dish using red chilies in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo and onions.
GREEN CURRY
Slightly milder curry dish using green chilies in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo, onions and Thai basil.
PAD THAI
Stir-fried Thai style rice noodle with eggs, fried firm tofu strips, and flavored with tamarind pulp, shallots, red chili pepper and palm sugar served with lemon wedges and topped with crushed roasted peanuts.
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Stir-fried broad noodle in a spicy savory sauce with fresh thai basil, bell pepper and onions.
SPICY BASIL FR RICE
Signature fried rice with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers and onions
JAPANESE FR RICE
PINEAPL FR RICE
Stir-fried rice dish with eggs, peas, carrots and scallions topped with pineapple and raisins.
YAKI UDON
Stir-fried noodle dish with eggs, mixed veggies sprinkled with sesame seeds. Udon - thick round wheat noodle
YAKI SOBA
Chef's Special Rolls
CRUNCH TUNA DRAGON
This is our most popular Chef's special roll. Shrimp Tempura inside with Spicy tuna (raw) outside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Our newest addition to the menu: Spicy crab(kani) inside with black pepper tuna and avocado outside, topped with eel sauce, yum yum sauce and sriracha
TWISTER ROLL
Spicy crab inside topped with fresh salmon(raw), mango, avocado & caviar.
PHOENIX ROLL
Shrimp tempura inside topped with smoked salmon, caviar, scallions and a touch of fresh lemon drizzled with eel sauce
TROPICAL ROLL
Shrimp tempura and mango inside with spicy white tuna(raw) outside topped with crunch & coconut drizzled with eel sauce and coconut sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
Shrimp tempura inside with shredded kani outside topped with coconut drizzled with eel sauce and coconut sauce
CHESAPEAKE ROLL
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber inside topped with real crab meat in a creamy sauce drizzled with eel sauce
FUSION ROLL
Lobster salad, mango, avocado, asparagus inside topped with spicy real crab and caviar drizzled with sauces
GODZILLA ROLL
Spicy tuna inside with toasted eel outside topped with eel sauce and caviar
RAINBOW DRAGON
Shrimp tempura inside with toasted eel and avocado outside topped with eel sauce and caviar
PINK LADY ROLL
Crunchy spicy tuna(raw), shrimp tempura, cucumber inside wrapped with pink soy paper
LOVE @1ST SIGHT
Our pink heart shaped sushi roll with lobster tail tempura, asparagus, avocado, cream cheese and caviar inside
FIRE ROLL
Lightly breaded smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese topped with chef's special sauce and caviar
YANKEE ROLL
Lightly breaded salmon, white fish roll topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion and caviar
RUBY ROLL
Spicy salmon(raw) with crunch inside topped with strawberry and white tuna(raw) drizzled with strawberry sauce
ICHIBAN
CRAZY FRIDAY
Mixed raw(tuna, yellowtail), caviar, scallions, and spicy mayo inside wrapped with soy paper
DYNAMITE ROLL
House Rolls
ALASKA ROLL
PHILLY ROLL
BOSTON ROLL
MARYLAND ROLL
CALI ROLL
SHRIMP TEMPURA
SPIDER ROLL
SPICY CRAB
TUNA ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
EEL AVOCADO ROLL
EEL CUCUMBER ROLL
SHRIMP ROLL
SPICY SHRIMP
GREEN DRAGON ROLL
RAINBOW ROLL
YELLOWTAIL ROLL
FUTO MAKI
This is a seaweed outside roll with Japanese Egg, Avocado and Cucumber
VEGGIE SUPREME ROLL
This is a seaweed outside roll with Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Oshinko, Lettuce inside
TRIO ROLL
RED SNAPPER ROLL
Poke Bowl
AHI TUNA BOWL
Ahi Tuna (raw) with Mango, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN SALMON BOWL
Fresh Salmon (raw) with Pineapples, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds
SPICY FISH BOWL
Mix Tuna, Salmon, White Fish (raw) and Kani tossed in spicy aioli sauce with sliced cucumber on a bed of sushi rice topped with crunch, caviar and scallions
CALIFORNIA SUNSET BOWL
Shrimp, Kani sticks, Seaweed Salad, Japanese Egg, Avocado, Cucumber, soy beans, Oshinko on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and yum yum sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds
Sushi Platters (Prefer order before 3:00pm)
ALL COOKED TO PERFECTION
Love @ 1st site, Rainbow dragon, Coconut Shrimp Roll, Fire Roll, Boston Roll, Philly Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura,
BASIC BASH
Maryland Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Boston Roll, Dragon Roll, Spicy Crab Roll, California Roll X 2
CALIFORNIA DREAM
California Roll X 4, Spicy California Roll X 3, Crunchy California X 3
CASUAL AFFAIR
Rainbow Roll X 2, Spicy Runa Roll X 2, Spicy Salmon X 2, California Roll X 2
COCKTAIL HOURS
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Spicy California, Eel Cucumber, Boston, Alaska, Futo Make
FUSION FEAST
Fusion Roll, Ruby Roll, Twister, Love @1st Site, Fire Roll, Yankee, Phoenix, Godzilla
RAW BAR ROCK STAR
18 pcs of Sashimi, 10 pcs of Sushi, Twister, Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon, Spicy Tuna Roll
SIGNATURE SELECTIONS
5 pcs of Sushi, 9 pcs of Sashimi, Ruby, Twister, Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon, Ichiban, Rainbow Dragon, Pink Lady, Spicy Salmon,
TASTE OF TROPICAL
Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon Tropical Twister Coconut Shrimp Ichiban Ruby Spicy Tuna Spicy Salmon
Sushi/Sashimi
Sushi Bar Entrees
Extra Sides
*TO GO White Rice*
*TO GO Fried Rice*
*Side Mix Veg
*Side Broccoli
Side Snow Peas
*SOBA Noodle With Butter(Child)*
*Udon Noodle with Butter(Child)*
*Side Spicy Mayo*
*Side Eel Sauce*
*Side Coconut Sauce*
*Side Yum yum Sauce*
*Extra Ginger*
*Extra Wasabi*
*GF Soy Sauce*
DESSERT
GLUTEN FREE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Please be patient with us.
3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011