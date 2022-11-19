Fusion Fire (Open for Din-In with Limited Seating) imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)

review star

No reviews yet

3421 Simpson Ferry Road

Camp Hill, PA 17011

Order Again

Popular Items

PORK DUMPLING
CRUNCH TUNA DRAGON
PAD THAI

DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Thai Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Chrysanthum Tea

$2.75

Jap Green Tea

$2.75

Sunny D

$1.75

Juice

$2.00

Hibiscus

$2.75

App Soup Salad

EDAMAME

$6.00

SPRING ROLL

$6.00
ROCK SHRIMP

ROCK SHRIMP

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried shrimp in a spicy mayo sauce. Also available in none spicy coconut sauce.

CHICKEN CLUSTER

CHICKEN CLUSTER

$9.00

Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken in a creamy coconut sauce. Also available in Spicy Rock sauce.

PORK DUMPLING

PORK DUMPLING

$8.00

SEAFOOD DUMPLING

$8.00
SHRIMP SHUMAI

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$7.00
TUNA DUMPLINGS

TUNA DUMPLINGS

$12.00
PEPPER TUNA TATAKI

PEPPER TUNA TATAKI

$12.00
SUSHI APP

SUSHI APP

$12.00

5 pieces of Raw fish (tuna, salmon, chef's choices) on top of the rice ball

SASHIMI APP

SASHIMI APP

$12.00

7 pieces of chef's choice of raw fish

TUNA SASHIMI APP

$14.00

7 pieces of raw Tuna

SALMON SASHIMI APP

$14.00

7 pieces of raw Salmon

TAKO-SU

TAKO-SU

$9.00

WONTON SOUP

$7.00

TOM KHA SOUP

$6.00

MISO SOUP

$4.00
SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

KANI SALAD

$7.00
ASIAN SQUID SALAD

ASIAN SQUID SALAD

$8.00

Fusion Fire Classics

FUSION PEP STEAK

FUSION PEP STEAK

$21.00

Sliced Chinese style flank steak in a black pepper sauce over a bed of sautéed onions and peppers. This is a non-spicy dish.

VIETNAMESE BEEF

VIETNAMESE BEEF

$20.00

Sliced steak with garlic in an aromatic sauce over a bed of sautéed onions This is a non-spicy dish.

GENERAL CHICKEN

GENERAL CHICKEN

$15.00

Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a spicy sweet tangy sauce.

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$15.00

Lightly battered and fried white meat chicken tossed in a sweet tangy sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds

TROPICAL MANGO

TROPICAL MANGO

$14.50

Fresh mango, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in a sweet spicy Caribbean mango sauce

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$14.50

Slightly hotter curry (Medium spice) dish using red chilies in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo and onions.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$14.50

Slightly milder curry dish using green chilies in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo, onions and Thai basil.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$14.50

Stir-fried Thai style rice noodle with eggs, fried firm tofu strips, and flavored with tamarind pulp, shallots, red chili pepper and palm sugar served with lemon wedges and topped with crushed roasted peanuts.

DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$14.50

Stir-fried broad noodle in a spicy savory sauce with fresh thai basil, bell pepper and onions.

SPICY BASIL FR RICE

$14.50

Signature fried rice with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers and onions

JAPANESE FR RICE

$14.50
PINEAPL FR RICE

PINEAPL FR RICE

$14.50

Stir-fried rice dish with eggs, peas, carrots and scallions topped with pineapple and raisins.

YAKI UDON

YAKI UDON

$14.50

Stir-fried noodle dish with eggs, mixed veggies sprinkled with sesame seeds. Udon - thick round wheat noodle

YAKI SOBA

$14.50

Chef's Special Rolls

CRUNCH TUNA DRAGON

CRUNCH TUNA DRAGON

$12.50

This is our most popular Chef's special roll. Shrimp Tempura inside with Spicy tuna (raw) outside, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch.

KALEIDOSCOPE

KALEIDOSCOPE

$14.50

Our newest addition to the menu: Spicy crab(kani) inside with black pepper tuna and avocado outside, topped with eel sauce, yum yum sauce and sriracha

TWISTER ROLL

TWISTER ROLL

$13.50

Spicy crab inside topped with fresh salmon(raw), mango, avocado & caviar.

PHOENIX ROLL

PHOENIX ROLL

$13.00

Shrimp tempura inside topped with smoked salmon, caviar, scallions and a touch of fresh lemon drizzled with eel sauce

TROPICAL ROLL

TROPICAL ROLL

$13.00

Shrimp tempura and mango inside with spicy white tuna(raw) outside topped with crunch & coconut drizzled with eel sauce and coconut sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.50

Shrimp tempura inside with shredded kani outside topped with coconut drizzled with eel sauce and coconut sauce

CHESAPEAKE ROLL

CHESAPEAKE ROLL

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber inside topped with real crab meat in a creamy sauce drizzled with eel sauce

FUSION ROLL

FUSION ROLL

$16.00

Lobster salad, mango, avocado, asparagus inside topped with spicy real crab and caviar drizzled with sauces

GODZILLA ROLL

GODZILLA ROLL

$13.00

Spicy tuna inside with toasted eel outside topped with eel sauce and caviar

RAINBOW DRAGON

$13.00

Shrimp tempura inside with toasted eel and avocado outside topped with eel sauce and caviar

PINK LADY ROLL

PINK LADY ROLL

$14.50

Crunchy spicy tuna(raw), shrimp tempura, cucumber inside wrapped with pink soy paper

LOVE @1ST SIGHT

$16.00

Our pink heart shaped sushi roll with lobster tail tempura, asparagus, avocado, cream cheese and caviar inside

FIRE ROLL

FIRE ROLL

$13.00

Lightly breaded smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese topped with chef's special sauce and caviar

YANKEE ROLL

$11.50

Lightly breaded salmon, white fish roll topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion and caviar

RUBY ROLL

RUBY ROLL

$13.50

Spicy salmon(raw) with crunch inside topped with strawberry and white tuna(raw) drizzled with strawberry sauce

ICHIBAN

$14.00
CRAZY FRIDAY

CRAZY FRIDAY

$13.00

Mixed raw(tuna, yellowtail), caviar, scallions, and spicy mayo inside wrapped with soy paper

DYNAMITE ROLL

DYNAMITE ROLL

$14.50

House Rolls

ALASKA ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$7.00
PHILLY ROLL

PHILLY ROLL

$7.00
BOSTON ROLL

BOSTON ROLL

$7.00
MARYLAND ROLL

MARYLAND ROLL

$10.00
CALI ROLL

CALI ROLL

$5.50
SHRIMP TEMPURA

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$7.00

SPIDER ROLL

$7.50

SPICY CRAB

$6.00
TUNA ROLL

TUNA ROLL

$6.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.50
SALMON ROLL

SALMON ROLL

$6.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.50

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP ROLL

$6.50

SPICY SHRIMP

$6.50

GREEN DRAGON ROLL

$10.00
RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$11.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

FUTO MAKI

$6.50

This is a seaweed outside roll with Japanese Egg, Avocado and Cucumber

VEGGIE SUPREME ROLL

$7.00

This is a seaweed outside roll with Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Oshinko, Lettuce inside

TRIO ROLL

$8.00

RED SNAPPER ROLL

$6.50

Poke Bowl

AHI TUNA BOWL

AHI TUNA BOWL

$17.00

Ahi Tuna (raw) with Mango, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds

HAWAIIAN SALMON BOWL

HAWAIIAN SALMON BOWL

$17.00

Fresh Salmon (raw) with Pineapples, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Soy Beans on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds

SPICY FISH BOWL

SPICY FISH BOWL

$17.00

Mix Tuna, Salmon, White Fish (raw) and Kani tossed in spicy aioli sauce with sliced cucumber on a bed of sushi rice topped with crunch, caviar and scallions

CALIFORNIA SUNSET BOWL

CALIFORNIA SUNSET BOWL

$16.00

Shrimp, Kani sticks, Seaweed Salad, Japanese Egg, Avocado, Cucumber, soy beans, Oshinko on a bed of sushi rice, drizzled with spicy mayo and yum yum sauce, garnished with crunch, caviar, scallion and sesame seeds

Sushi Platters (Prefer order before 3:00pm)

ALL COOKED TO PERFECTION

$75.00

Love @ 1st site, Rainbow dragon, Coconut Shrimp Roll, Fire Roll, Boston Roll, Philly Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura,

BASIC BASH

$52.00

Maryland Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Boston Roll, Dragon Roll, Spicy Crab Roll, California Roll X 2

CALIFORNIA DREAM

CALIFORNIA DREAM

$50.00

California Roll X 4, Spicy California Roll X 3, Crunchy California X 3

CASUAL AFFAIR

$55.00

Rainbow Roll X 2, Spicy Runa Roll X 2, Spicy Salmon X 2, California Roll X 2

COCKTAIL HOURS

COCKTAIL HOURS

$58.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Spicy California, Eel Cucumber, Boston, Alaska, Futo Make

FUSION FEAST

FUSION FEAST

$100.00

Fusion Roll, Ruby Roll, Twister, Love @1st Site, Fire Roll, Yankee, Phoenix, Godzilla

RAW BAR ROCK STAR

$75.00

18 pcs of Sashimi, 10 pcs of Sushi, Twister, Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon, Spicy Tuna Roll

SIGNATURE SELECTIONS

$105.00

5 pcs of Sushi, 9 pcs of Sashimi, Ruby, Twister, Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon, Ichiban, Rainbow Dragon, Pink Lady, Spicy Salmon,

TASTE OF TROPICAL

TASTE OF TROPICAL

$88.00

Crunchy Tuna Hidden Dragon Tropical Twister Coconut Shrimp Ichiban Ruby Spicy Tuna Spicy Salmon

Sushi/Sashimi

TUNA

$6.50

SALMON

$6.50

WHITE TUNA

$6.00

RED SNAPPER

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL

$6.00

SHRIMP

$5.00

CRAB STICK

$4.00

EEL

$6.00

EGG

$4.00

OCTOPUS

$6.00

SCALLOP

$6.00Out of stock

SMOKE SALMON

$6.00

TOFU SKIN

$4.00

SALMON ROE

$5.00Out of stock

CAVIAR

$6.00

Sushi Bar Entrees

Spicy Maki Combo

$18.00

Spicy Crunch (Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp) Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$22.00

10 pcs of various Sushi + Tuna Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$26.00

5 pcs of Sushi + 9 pcs of Sashimi + Spicy Salmon Roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$24.00

18 pcs of various fresh fish

Triple Sushi

$25.00
Spicy Fish Bowl

Spicy Fish Bowl

$17.00

Extra Sides

*TO GO White Rice*

$2.50

*TO GO Fried Rice*

$2.50

*Side Mix Veg

$3.00

*Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Snow Peas

$4.00Out of stock

*SOBA Noodle With Butter(Child)*

$5.00

*Udon Noodle with Butter(Child)*

$5.00

*Side Spicy Mayo*

$0.50

*Side Eel Sauce*

$0.50

*Side Coconut Sauce*

$0.50

*Side Yum yum Sauce*

$0.50

*Extra Ginger*

$0.50

*Extra Wasabi*

*GF Soy Sauce*

$1.00

DESSERT

SALTED CARAMEL CAKE

SALTED CARAMEL CAKE

$7.00
W CHOC RASP CHEESECAKE

W CHOC RASP CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock
PB CHOC EXPLOSION

PB CHOC EXPLOSION

$7.00Out of stock
MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

$6.50Out of stock
LEMONCELLO

LEMONCELLO

$7.50Out of stock

MOCHI

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE

EDAMAME

$6.00

TOM KHA SOUP

$6.00

TUNA DUMPLINGS-GF

$13.00

PEPPER TUNA TATAKI-GF

$10.00
SUSHI APP

SUSHI APP

$12.00

5 pieces of Raw fish (tuna, salmon, chef's choices) on top of the rice ball

SASHIMI APP

SASHIMI APP

$12.00

7 pieces of chef's choice of raw fish

RED CURRY-GF

$14.50

GREEN CURRY-GF

$14.50

PAD THAI-GF

$14.50

TROPICAL MANGO-GF

$14.50

PINEAPL FR RICE-GF

$14.50

BASIL FR RICE-GF

$14.50

JAPANESE FR RICE-GF

$14.50
ALASKA ROLL

ALASKA ROLL

$7.00
BOSTON ROLL

BOSTON ROLL

$7.00

SALMON

$6.50

SALMON ROLL

$6.50

TUNA

$6.50

TUNA ROLL

$6.50
PHILLY ROLL

PHILLY ROLL

$7.00

VEGGIE SUPREME ROLL

$7.00

This is a seaweed outside roll with Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Oshinko, Lettuce inside

SPICY SHRIMP-GF

$6.00
MARYLAND ROLL

MARYLAND ROLL

$10.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL-GF

$7.00
CRAZY FRIDAY

CRAZY FRIDAY

$12.00

TWISTER-GF

$14.00

KALEIDOSCOPE-GF

$14.00

RUBY-GF

$14.00

Sushi Deluxe-GF

$22.00

Sashimi Deluxe-GF

$24.00

Ahi Tuna Bowl-GF

$17.00

Hawaiian Salmon Bowl-GF

$17.00

SPICY FISH BOWL-GF

$17.00

CALI SUNSET BOWL-GF

$16.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo-GF

$26.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please be patient with us.

Website

Location

3421 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Directions

Gallery
Fusion Fire (Open for Din-In with Limited Seating) image
Fusion Fire (Open for Din-In with Limited Seating) image

