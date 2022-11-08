Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fusion Fresh 4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd

No reviews yet

4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd

Westlake, FL 33470

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Crinkle Cut Fries
Classic Cheeseburger

Burgers & Sandwiches

Slow roasted pork, tangy BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche roll
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.95

Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Fusion Bacon Burger

Fusion Bacon Burger

$7.95

Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeno, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and fusion spiced mayo on a brioche bun.

Fusion Jack Burger

Fusion Jack Burger

$7.95

Angus Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Ranch Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Hot N' Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Hot N' Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Hot N' Spicy Chicken with American Cheese, Roasted Tomato Aioli and House Made Coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Crispy Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Spicy Mayo topped with Lettuce & Tomato's.

Cheese Steak Pesto Panini

Cheese Steak Pesto Panini

$8.25

Grilled & Marinated Steak, Sautéed Onions, Pesto, & topped off with Provolone Cheese.

Roasted Chicken Panini, Tomato aioli

Roasted Chicken Panini, Tomato aioli

$7.25

Chicken & Bacon covered in Roasted Tomato Aioli and topped off with Pepper Jack Cheese.

Chipotle Ranch Club panini

Chipotle Ranch Club panini

$7.25

Turkey, Bacon, & Ham covered in a Chipotle ranch sauce topped with American Cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese on Texas toast.

Lunch Bowls

Steak, White Rice and Avocado
Habanero Honey Lime Grilled Chicken Bowl

Habanero Honey Lime Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.20

Chicken, Brown Rice, Chickpea Salad, a Boiled Egg cut in half, & Guacamole topped with Honey Habanero Sauce.

Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken Bowl

Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.20

Chicken, Brown Rice, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo topped with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Bowl

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.20

Chicken, Yellow Rice, plantains, cilantro

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.20

Steak and White Rice with a side of Guacamole and Pico de Gallo topped with Balsamic Soy Glaze.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$7.70

Half Brown Rice & Half Lettuce as the base with Chickpeas, Guacamole, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, & Lime Dressing.

Build Your Own Bowl

$6.00

Grilled Chicken (Sweet Chili, Cilantro Lime or Habanero Honey) and your choice of white or brown rice

Chicken & Spanish Rice Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken topped with Sofrito Sauce & Plantains over Spanish Rice.

Burritos & Tacos

Slow roasted Pork tacos, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, Pickled onions, Chimichurri, lime juice
Lunch Burrito - Chicken

Lunch Burrito - Chicken

$6.95

Grilled chicken thigh, white rice, black beans & cheese.

Lunch Burrito - Steak

Lunch Burrito - Steak

$7.95

Grilled steak, white rice, black beans & cheese.

Street Tacos (3) - Steak

Street Tacos (3) - Steak

$7.95

Grilled Steak, Pico de gallo on a soft flour tortilla

Spicy Chicken Chipotle Tacos (3)

Spicy Chicken Chipotle Tacos (3)

$7.95

Grilled chicken, Guacamole and spicy chipotle ranch sauce and cilantro on a soft flour tortilla

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$5.50

White Bread and American Cheese with Crinkle Cut French Fries

Cheese Quesadilla & French Fries

Cheese Quesadilla & French Fries

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla and Crinkle Cut French Fries

Quesadillas

Grilled steak, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, Cilantro
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese with salsa, and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Monterey jack cheese with salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Marinated Grilled Steak, Cheddar Montery Jack Cheese Mix, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro.

Sides & Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.95
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$3.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.25
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$4.95

Mac & Cheese Fries (6) pcs

$4.95Out of stock

Creamy Blend of Four Cheeses mixed with Shell Noodles then Deep Fried.

Empanada

Empanada

$1.95
Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)

Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)

$5.25

Cakes

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Coconut Layer Cake

$5.50

Key Lime Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.50

Butterscotch bread pudding

$5.50Out of stock

MilkShakes

MilkShakes

$5.50

MilkShake - Cookies & Cream

$5.50

MilkShake - Salted Caramel & Brownie

$5.50

MilkShake - Mint Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Milkshake - Caramel Espresso

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Westlake, FL 33470

