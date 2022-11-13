Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Asian Fusion

Fusion Noodle Company

244 Reviews

$

30 W Union St

Athens, OH 45701

Order Again

Popular Items

# General Tso's Chicken
# Crab Rangoon
# Pad Thai

Appetizers

# Crab Rangoon

# Crab Rangoon

$5.95
# Spring Rolls

# Spring Rolls

$3.55
# Fried Pot Stickers

# Fried Pot Stickers

$4.55
# Steamed Pot Stickers

# Steamed Pot Stickers

$4.55
# Spicy Lamb Skewers

# Spicy Lamb Skewers

$5.95+
# Edamame

# Edamame

$4.95
# Chicken Wings

# Chicken Wings

$8.25

Our delicious hand-breaded wings glazed with honey. Served with your choice of our Korean Buffalo or Soy Ginger sauces.

# French Fries

# French Fries

$4.25
# Fried Pickles

# Fried Pickles

$6.25Out of stock
# Fried Dough

# Fried Dough

$2.55
# Garlic Bread

# Garlic Bread

$2.75

# Onion Rings

$4.55

Fusion Chef Specials

Our delicious dishes including stir-fries, fried rice, and breaded chicken.
# General Tso's Chicken

# General Tso's Chicken

$11.55
# Sesame Chicken

# Sesame Chicken

$11.55
# Fried Rice

# Fried Rice

$10.95
# Teriyaki Local Steak Fried Rice

# Teriyaki Local Steak Fried Rice

$14.75
# Fusion Spicy Pepper Sauce Stir-fry

# Fusion Spicy Pepper Sauce Stir-fry

$10.95
# Fusion Garlic Sauce Stir-fry

# Fusion Garlic Sauce Stir-fry

$10.95
# Fusion Broccoli Stir-fry

# Fusion Broccoli Stir-fry

$10.95

Asian Noodles

# Pad Thai

# Pad Thai

$10.95
# Pho

# Pho

$11.25
# Lo Mein

# Lo Mein

$10.55
# Fusion Rice Noodles

# Fusion Rice Noodles

$10.95
# Sweet and Spicy Udon

# Sweet and Spicy Udon

$10.55
# Bobcat Spicy Noodle Soup

# Bobcat Spicy Noodle Soup

$13.95

Sushi Burritos

# 6" California Burrito

# 6" California Burrito

$9.75
# 6" Ninja Tuna Burrito

# 6" Ninja Tuna Burrito

$11.25
# 6" Spicy Salmon Burrito

# 6" Spicy Salmon Burrito

$11.25
# 6" Tempura Shrimp Burrito

# 6" Tempura Shrimp Burrito

$10.75
# 9" California Burrito

# 9" California Burrito

$12.75
# 9" Ninja Tuna Burrito

# 9" Ninja Tuna Burrito

$15.95
# 9" Spicy Salmon Burrito

# 9" Spicy Salmon Burrito

$15.95
# 9" Tempura Shrimp Burrito

# 9" Tempura Shrimp Burrito

$14.75
# Spider(Soft Shell Crab) Burrito

# Spider(Soft Shell Crab) Burrito

$14.95

Fusion Wraps

# 6" Chicken Wrap

# 6" Chicken Wrap

$7.25
# 6" Teriyaki Steak Wrap

# 6" Teriyaki Steak Wrap

$10.95
# 6" Fried Fish Wrap

# 6" Fried Fish Wrap

$10.25
# 6" Veggie Wrap

# 6" Veggie Wrap

$9.25
# Avocado Wrap

# Avocado Wrap

$10.75
# 9" Chicken Wrap

# 9" Chicken Wrap

$10.75
# 9" Teriyaki Steak Wrap

# 9" Teriyaki Steak Wrap

$15.25
# 9" Fried Fish Wrap

# 9" Fried Fish Wrap

$13.75
# 9" Veggie Wrap

# 9" Veggie Wrap

$12.75

Sides

# Side of Fried Rice

$4.50

# Side of Lo Mein

$4.50

# Side of Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

# Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

# Side of White Rice

$1.95

Sauces

# Yum Yum Sauce

$1.50

# Duck Sauce

$1.25

# Soy Ginger

$1.25

# Sweet Chili

$1.25

# Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

# Sriracha Mustard

$1.25Out of stock

# Spicy Mayo

$1.50

# Eel Sauce

$1.50

# Fusion Garlic Sauce

$2.50

# Fusion Spicy Pepper Sauce

$2.50

# Broccoli Stir-Fry Sauce

$2.50

# General Tso's Sauce

$2.50

# Udon Sauce

$2.50

# Hoisin/Chili Sauce

$1.25

# Pad Thai Dressing

$2.50

# Quart of Yum Yum

$10.00

# Sesame Sauce

$2.50

# Korean Buffalo

$1.25

Soda(12oz Can)

# Pepsi

$1.50

# Diet Pepsi

$1.50

# Mountain Dew

$1.50

# Sunkist

$1.50

# Coca-Cola

$1.50

# Diet Coke

$1.50

# 7up

$1.50

# Root Beer

$1.50

# Doctor Pepper

$1.50

Soda

# Bottled Water

$1.25

# Thai Tea

$3.55

# Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

Delicious and refreshing smoothie made with real fruit and milk! Coconut milk available for non-dairy! *All smoothies contain Bananas*

# Hot Tea

$1.95

#Arizona Green Tea

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Only doing pickup and delivery during the quarantine. We will be closed the 25th-27th for Thanksgiving. Have a safe holiday!!!

Location

30 W Union St, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

Gallery
Fusion Noodle Company image
Fusion Noodle Company image

