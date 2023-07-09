A map showing the location of Fusión Pancake House Bistro 5001 34th Ave SView gallery

Fusión Pancake House Bistro 5001 34th Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

5001 34th Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Fusion Pancake

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Buttermilk short order 3pc

$7.00

Straberry Pancakes

$14.00

Straberry Pancakes short order 3pc

$10.00

Banana Pancakes

$11.50

Banana Pancakes short order 3pc

$8.50

Pecan Pancakes

$11.00

Pecan Pancakes short order

$8.50

Bacon Pancakes

$12.00

Bacon Pancakes short order

$8.80

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$11.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short order

$8.50

3x2 Plus Plate

$9.50

Dutch Pancake

$13.75

Kids Pancake 6 pieces

$8.00

Crepes, Toast and Waffles

Strawberry Crepes

$14.00

Mixed Berrys Crepes

$14.50

Poblano Crepe

$15.50

Berrys Waffle

$14.70

Bacon Waffle

$12.80

Pecans Waffle

$11.50

French Toast

$11.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$11.00

Caramel French Toast

$12.50

Waffle Plain

$10.00

Omelettes

Pico Omelette

$15.50

Bacon Omelette

$15.80

Denver Omelette

$15.50

Fusion Omelette

$15.30

Pork Sausages Omelette

$14.00

Turkey or Chicken Sausage Omelette

$15.30

Meat Lovers

$16.80

Cheese Omelette

$13.90

Ham Omelette

$15.00

Eggs and More

Bacon and Eggs

$14.70

Ham Steak and Eggs

$14.00

Hashbrown and Eggs

$13.40

Chorizo Scramble

$15.50

Turkey or Sausage links

$13.50

Ham Scramble

$12.50

Machaca Scramble

$15.80

Corned beef and eggs

$16.00

Steak and Eggs Scramble

$16.40

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.60

Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coffee

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Milk or Chocolate Milk

$3.40

Soda

$3.30

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$4.70

Yogurt and Granola

$7.60

Berry Bowl

$6.25

Oatmeal

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$3.80

Hashbrown

$6.10

Toast Side 2pcs

$4.25

Cup Berry Bowl

$4.70

Meats

Bacon 3 pcs

$7.15

Pork Sausages 3 pcs

$6.50

Turkey Sausages 4pcs

$7.00

Ham Steak 1 pc

$6.50

Steak Sirloin 6oz

$10.25

Costilla (Ribs) 6oz

$10.25

Specialties

Huevos Rancheros

$11.75

Eggs Benedict

$15.75

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.75

Enchiladas Rojas

$15.75

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.25

Chilaquiles Rojos

$16.25

Lunch

Soup of the day

$8.00

Fusion Salad

$14.75

Wedge Salad

$12.75

BLT Avocado

$13.25

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Fusion Sandwich

$12.75

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Mini Meal Pancake

$7.50

Fusion Bistro

Fusion Bistro

Fresh Catch Spicy Sweet Salmon Burnt Ends

$24.00

Poblano Queso Sea Bass with corn

$23.00

Shrimp and Haddock Chimichurri Kabob

$17.00

Smoky Chimichurri Tenderloin of pork

$23.00

Green Origin Asian Veggie Grill Delight

$19.00

Braveheart Chorizo Fire Burger

$19.00

Empire S Treasure Grilled Tuna Steak

$20.00

Steak Fajita

$25.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Guacamole whit Chips

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Beverages

Cafe

$3.70

Sodas

$3.30

Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Apple Juice

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 34th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

