Fusion Tacos at Route 66 Central Market 7408 Central Ave SW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7408 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Downshift Brewing Company
No Reviews
301 Romero Street Northwest Suite S205 Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque