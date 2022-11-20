Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fusion 59

review star

No reviews yet

11786 South Wilcrest Drive

Houston, TX 77099

Order Again

Popular Items

Skillet Cookie
Samosas
Thai Noodle

Appetizers

aperitivos

Fusion Hot Sliders

$10.00

double breaded chicken thigh served in a sweet chili mayo house pickles with a cabbage cilantro slaw served on a toasted brioche bun

Calamari

$15.00

The meat is firm and white with a mild, slightly sweet, almost nutty flavor. Small fried squid are often firm and chewy, but they should not be rubbery.

Panko Shrimp

Panko Shrimp

$8.00

served with house cocktail sauce and spicy remoulade

Samosas

$8.00

chicken or veggie served with cilantro chutney and spicy tamarind sauce

59 Fusion Wings

59 Fusion Wings

$16.00

grilled Trinidadian jerk or coconut curry wings served with a yogurt chili sauce, 10 wings

Crispy Chickpeas

$6.00

Salads

Thai Noodle

Thai Noodle

$12.00

carrots, cilantro, basil, mint, tomatoes, arugula, peanuts, radish, cucumber sweet chili, and sesame dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed green, radish, cherry tomatoes and shallot, fried dark meat chicken tossed in a bbq ranch dressing

Pizza

Al Formaggio

Al Formaggio

$14.00

8" pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, gouda, parmesan on oven-baked naan bread

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

8" grilled chicken thigh, creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan on oven-baked naan bread

Entree

Buttered Chicken

Buttered Chicken

$19.00

murgh makhani braised chicken thighs and grilled served with wilted greens and creamed orzo pasta

Herb Crusted Lamb Pasta

Herb Crusted Lamb Pasta

$19.00

braised lamb leg served with a rustic tomato sauce served with pappardelle topped with grated parmesan fresh basil, basil oil and toasted ciabatta bread

Herb Veggie Past

$15.00

Ribeye Steak

$21.00

14 oz. prime angus ribeye with your choice of rustic potatoes, house fries or house salad

Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon

$24.00

topped with caper served with herbed rice and French green beans

Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Wrap 59

$11.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Herbal Rice

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Rustic Potatoes

$5.00

Naan

$2.00

Dessert

Gelato

Gelato

$8.00
Skillet Cookie

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

chocolate chip, chocolate sauce topped with gelato

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Juices

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cortado

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00
Latte

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

