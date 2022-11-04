Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Vegan

Purplemint Kitchen

84 Reviews

$$

5299 Linda Vista Rd

Suite B

San Diego, CA 92110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea
NEW WAVE ORANGE CHICKEN
KUNG PAO CHICKEN

SHARED PLATES

GARLIC EDAMAME

GARLIC EDAMAME

$6.95

Steamed organic edamame tossed in our house made garlic butter

SALTED EDAMAME

SALTED EDAMAME

$4.95

Steamed organic edamame topped with sea salt

CRISPY AVOCADO ROLLS (4)

CRISPY AVOCADO ROLLS (4)

$10.95

Creamy avocado, black beans, roasted corn, onions and cilantro fried to a crisp and served with our house made garlic sauce

EGG ROLLS (5)

$10.95

Chicken and shrimp, mixed with carrot, taro, and onion fried to a crisp and served with sweet chili sauce

GARLICKY WINGS (5)

GARLICKY WINGS (5)

$9.95

Crispy fried chicken wings, tossed in our house made savory garlic butter

KOREAN CERTIFIED Angus Fries

KOREAN CERTIFIED Angus Fries

$12.95

Crispy fries, cheese, garlic sauce, spicy mayo, and our house made bulgogi topped with caramelized onions & scallions

TWISTED TOTS

TWISTED TOTS

$6.95

Crispy fried tots, drizzled with spicy mayo, garlic sauce, and sweet sauce

CORN CHEESE

CORN CHEESE

$9.95

Mixture of cheeses melted over sweet buttery corn

Soups & Fresh Bites

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.95

Hand-made chicken wontons in a authentic chicken and vegetable broth, served with egg noodles and vegetables.

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

bamboo shoots, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.95

Tofu, seaweed, and scallions *vegan

Side Salad

$5.95

Served with ginger wasabi or oriental orange cesar dressing

Zen Salad

Zen Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Jicama, carrots, cucumber & onions soaked overnight in our house made ginger vinaigrette, topped with a quarter of fresh avocados and chili powder

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$13.95

Ahi Tuna, tossed in our spicy poke sauce, topped with seaweed salad, edamame, fresh avocado, fried garlic & spicy mayo. Comes with your choice of white/brown rice, half&half or salad

BURRITO

All banh mi sandwiches come with a side of wonton chips

Ribeye Steak Bulgogi Burrito

$14.95

Certified top sirloin beef, marinated in our bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions, kimchi fried rice, spicy mayo, garlic sauce, blended cheeses & iceburg lettuce

Chicken Bulgogi Burrito

$13.95

Juicy chicken thigh marinated in our sweet and savory bulgogi bbq sauce, kimchi fried rice, blended cheeses, iceberg lettuce & topped with our house made spicy mayo & garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla

Beef Cali Burrito

$15.95

Chicken Cali Burrito

$14.95

Ribeye steak Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side

$16.95

Chicken Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side

$15.95

Gluten Free Beef Burrito

$16.95

Gluten Free Chicken Burrito

$15.95

Banh Mi

All banh mi sandwiches & wraps come with a side of wonton chips

Ribeye steak Bulgogi Banh Mi

$12.95

Certified Angus beef marinated in our house made bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions & mayo, topped with pickled veggies and cilantro

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$11.95

Stir fried lemongrass chicken, topped with pickled veggies, mayo & cilantro

Bao Burger

Bao Burger

$15.95

Bao Burger w/ fries

$17.75

Lunch Specials

Kung Pao Chicken (LUNCH)

$11.95

Seasoned and deep fried chicken breast tossed in our house made kung pao sauce, cashews, chili and a side of steamed vegetables

New Wave Orange Chicken (LUNCH)

$11.50

Perfectly seasoned and fried chicken thigh served with our house made tangy citrus sauce

Ribeye Beef & Broccoli (LUNCH)

$12.95

Rib eye beef and steamed broccoli stir fried in garlic and soy sauce

Fried Rice (LUNCH)

$10.95

Garlic, mixed chopped veggies, cashews, and broccoli stir fried and seasoned to perfection with your choice of protein

Teriyaki Chicken (LUNCH)

$11.50

SIGNATURE ENTREES

All Entrees come with white or brown rice and a side of Miso Soup

CURRY

$12.95

Potatoes, carrots, & onions in our sweet yet savory Thai coconut curry. *Mild Heat*

NEW WAVE ORANGE CHICKEN

$13.50

Perfectly seasoned and fried chicken thigh served with our house made tangy citrus sauce

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$13.95

Seasoned and deep fried chicken breast tossed in our house made kung pao sauce, cashews, chili and a side of steamed vegetables

FRIED RICE

$11.95

Garlic, mixed chopped veggies, cashews, and broccoli stir fried and seasoned to perfection with your choice of protein

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF & BROCCOLI

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF & BROCCOLI

$14.95

Rib eye beef and steamed broccoli stir fried in garlic and soy sauce

GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP NOODLES

GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP NOODLES

$14.95

A flavorful and hearty noodle dish with shrimp, broccoli and our house made garlic butter sauce

GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES

$15.50

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$13.50

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$13.50

VEGAN SHARED PLATES

Vegan Garlic Edamame

$7.95

Steamed Organic Edamame tossed in our House Made Vegan Garlic Butter

Salted Edmame

$4.95

Steamed Organic Edamame topped with sea salt

Vegan Crispy Avocado Rolls (4)

$10.95

Creamy avocado, black beans, roasted corn, onions and cilantro served with our house made garlic sauce

Vegan Garlicky Wings

$9.95

Crispy fried vegan “chicken” drumsticks, tossed in our house made savory vegan garlic butter

Vegan Twisted Tots

$7.95

Crispy fried tots, drizzled with vegan spicy mayo, vegan garlic sauce, and sweet sauce

Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Fries

$12.95

VEGAN SOUP & SALAD

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro

Miso Soup

$5.95

Vegan Zen salad

$8.95Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.95

Served with ginger wasabi or oriental orange cesar dressing

Vegan 'Shrimp" Poke Bowl

$14.95

Vegan ‘Chicken’ Poke Bowl

$14.95

Vegan chicken noodle soup

$14.95

VEGAN BANH MI, BURRITO, & BURGER

Vegan Lemongrass "Chicken" Banh Mi

$12.95

Vegan Lemongrass Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.95

Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito

$14.95

Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla

Vegan "Chicken" Bao Burger

$16.95

Vegan "Chicken" Bao Burger w/ fries

$18.50

Vegan "Chicken" Cali Burrito

$15.95

Gluten Free Vegan "Chicken" Burrito

$16.95

VEGAN SIGNATURE ENTREES

All Entrees come with white or brown rice and a side of hot & sour soup

Vegan Kung Pao "Chicken"

$14.95

Lightly battered and fried soy proteins, stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce, garlic, cashews, dried chilis and a side of broccoli

Vegan Orange "Chicken"

$14.50

Lightly battered and fried soy proteins stir fried in garlic and our house made tangy citrus sauce and served with a side of broccoli

Vegan Fried Rice

$13.95

Mixed Chopped Veggies, tofu garlic, seasoned and stir fried to perfection Add your choice of protein or enjoy as it is

Vegan Garlic Butter "Shrimp" Noodles

$15.50

A flavorful and hearty noodle dish with “shrimp” plant based proteins, broccoli and our house made vegan garlic butter sauce

Vegan Tofu & Broccoli

$14.50

Vegan Lemongrass "Chicken"

$14.95

Vegan Lemongrass Tofu

$14.50

Vegan Teriyaki "Chicken"

$14.95

Vegan Garlic Butter "Chicken" Noodles

$15.50

Vegan Curry

$12.95

GF/VEGAN SHARED PLATES

SALTED EDAMAME

$5.95

KOREAN CERTIFIED ANGUS FRIES

$11.95

VEGAN CHICKEN FRIES

$12.95

GF/VEGAN WRAPS & ENTREES

GF VEGAN "CHICKEN" BURRITO

$16.95

GF VEGAN NEW WAVE ORANGE" CHICKEN"

$15.95

GF VEGAN KUNG PAO "CHICKEN"

$16.95

GF VEGAN TERIYAKI "CHICKEN"

$14.95

GF VEGAN GARLIC "SHRIMP" NOODLES

$14.95

GF VEGAN GARLIC "CHICKEN" NOODLES

$14.95

GF VEGAN LEMONGRASS "CHICKEN"

$15.95

GF Vegan Burrito

$17.95

GF WRAPS & ENTREES

GF BEEF BULGOGI BURRITO

$16.95

GF CHICKEN BURRITO

$15.95

GF NEW WAVE ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.95

GF KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$15.95

GF LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$14.95

GF TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$13.95

GF GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP NOODLES

$14.95

GF GARLIC BUTTER CHICKEN NOODLES

$14.95

GF CURRY

$13.95

GF FRIED RICE

$12.95

Flavored Lemonades

Freshly made lemonade, topped with mixed berries, sweet basil seeds & your choice of flavors

Regular Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.50

Kiwi Lemonade

$4.50

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.50

Iced/Hot Teas

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Vegan Thai Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.50

Peach Iced Tea

$4.50

Mango Iced Tea

$4.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Passion fruit iced tea

$4.50

Flavored Sodas

Fresh Limeade Soda

$4.75

Fresh lime juice and sugar mixed with sparkling mineral water

Virgin Mojitos

Fresh mint & lime mixed with sparkling mineral water, topped with mixed berries and your choice of flavor

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Mango Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Peach Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Hibiscus Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Passion Fruit Mojito

$5.50

Virgin Lime Mojito

$5.50

BABE Kombucha

Hawaiian Pog

$4.95

Maui Wowie

$4.95

Sandia

$4.95

CANNED

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

OTHER

Bottle water

$2.50

Fresh Young Coconut

$5.95Out of stock

Sparkling water

$3.50

SIDE ORDERS

WHITE RICE

$2.95

BROWN RICE

$2.95

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.95

VEGAN BEEF JERKY

$8.95

Extra spicy mayo

$1.00

Extra garlic sauce

$1.00

Extra vegan spicy mayo

$1.50

Extra vegan garlic sauce

$1.50

DESSERTS

Vanilla or Chocolate cupcakes with creamy white frosting

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

S’mores Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Vegan Ube cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip cookie

$3.50

Strawberry cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Ube cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Red Velet cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Confetti Cookie

$3.00

Snickdoodles

$3.00Out of stock

Chili oil

OG Batch 9oz jar

$13.00

X Batch (extremely spicy) 9oz jar

$15.00

OG Batch 15oz jar

$19.00

X Batch (extremely spicy) 15oz jar

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to FUSION EATS. By combining various forms of cooking and cuisines, we hope to revolutionize how people eat in the San Diego area. We are a Vietnamese and Chinese concept with an ode to our love for Korean and Mexican food. Our focus is to bring good vibes and even greater food to our community. Please join us !

Location

5299 Linda Vista Rd, Suite B, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

Gallery
FUSION EATS image
FUSION EATS image
FUSION EATS image
FUSION EATS image

Map
