Main picView gallery

FUSION LATINA RESTAURANT & BAKERY

review star

No reviews yet

866 Kearny Ave. Suite 1

Kearny, NJ 07032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pok Ribs Stew
Chicken Stew
Churros

APPETIZER

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

THIS HEALTHY SALAD WITH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONION, GRILLED BREAST AND ONE OF OUR SAUCES, SERVED IN A TORTILLA BOW. TRY IT

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$10.00

Croquetas

$1.00

Empanadas

$2.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00Out of stock
Humita Y Huevo

Humita Y Huevo

$6.50Out of stock

SWEET CORN STUFFED WITH CHEESE, ACCOMPANIED WITH FRIED EGG

Humitas

$4.50Out of stock
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$12.00

Sausage

$8.00

Spicy Potatoes

$6.00

Stuffed Potato

$3.00

Tamal

$4.50

Guacamole

$8.00

OMELETTES

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Zucchini & Tomato Omelette

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Roasted Peppers, Onion & Ham Omelette

$8.00

Shrimp Omelette

$9.00

Bacon Omelette

$8.00

PLATTERS/PLATOS

Bacon, Home fries & 2 Eggs

$8.00

Sausage, Home Fries & 2 Eggs

$8.00

Steak, Home Fries & 2 Eggs

$14.00
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$10.00

SWEET BREAKFAST

French Toast

$6.00
Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.00

Pancakes & Two Eggs

$6.00

Pancakes, Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

DRINKS

Starbucks Frappuccino in bottle

$2.50

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Monster 16oz

$3.00Out of stock
Natural Orange Juice

Natural Orange Juice

$5.00

Nesquik Chocolate

$2.50

Nesquik Strawberry

$2.50

Poland Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$3.00

Perrier Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.50

Water

$1.00
Fusion Frappe

Fusion Frappe

$4.50

HOT DRINKS

Bombom

$4.00

Cappuccino

$2.50+

Cortado

$1.50

Espresso

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Latte

$2.00+

Regular Coffe

$2.00+

Tea

$1.50+

JUICE

Arizona Fuit Punch

$1.50

Arizona Mango

$1.50

Arizona Watermelon

$1.50

Bai Blueberry

$2.50

Bai Cherry

$2.50

Bai Watermelon

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon

$2.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Jumex Guanabana

$1.50

Jumex Guava

$1.50

Jumex Mango

$1.50

Jumex Piña- Coconut

$1.50

Jumex Strawberry

$1.50

Jumex Strawberry-Banana

$1.50

Lipton Green Tea

$1.50

Mott´s Apple Juice

$1.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi-Strawberry

$2.50

Snapple Lemon Te

$2.50

Snapple Mango

$2.50

Sunny D

$1.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Small Sunny D

$1.00

MILKSHAKE

Milkshake

$7.00

OTHERS SODAS

Chicha Limeña

Chicha Limeña

$3.00

Coca Cola 2 Lt

$4.00
Coco Rico

Coco Rico

$2.00
Cola Champagne

Cola Champagne

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.00

Diet Materva

$2.00

Dr, Pepper

$2.00

Inca Cola

$3.00

Jarritos- Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos- Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos-Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos-Watermelon

$2.50

Jupina

$2.00

Malta

$3.00
Manzana Postobon

Manzana Postobon

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Sprite 2Lt

$4.00

SMOOTHIES

Smoothies with Water

$6.00

Smoothies with Milk

$6.50

Mango

$2.00

Strawberry Banana

$2.00

Berry Mix

$2.00

Green Boost

$2.00

CAN SODAS

Brisk

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coca

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

DAILY DISHES

Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Stew

$10.00

Shredded Beef

$14.00

Beef Potato Stew

$14.00

Ground Beef

$13.00

Pok Ribs Stew

$13.00

HAMBURGUERS

Hawaiana

$8.00Out of stock

Argentina

$8.00Out of stock

Mexicana

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesburguer

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00

KIDS MENU

SALCHIPAPA Kids

$8.00

TOMATO PASTA Kids

$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS Kids

$8.00

ARROZ A LA CUBANA Kids

$8.00

MAC CHEESE Kids

$8.00Out of stock

PASTA

Bolognese

$14.00
Spaguetti Chicken In Mushrooms Sauce

Spaguetti Chicken In Mushrooms Sauce

$17.00

Spaguetti Pomodoro

$12.00

Spaguetti Spring

$10.00

Spaguetti-Pomodoro-Breaded Chicken

$14.00

SALAD

Avocado Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Cesar Salad

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cesar Salad With Chicken

$12.00

SIDES

Beans

$2.50+

Cassava

$6.00

Fried Fries

$5.00

Gandules Rice

$5.00+

Salad Side

$3.00
Green Plantains

Green Plantains

$5.00

Moro Rice

$5.00+

Shredded Beef

$10.00+

Steamed Vegetables

$6.50

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00+

Yellow Rice

$5.00+Out of stock

SPECIAL

Fried Chicken Chunks

Fried Chicken Chunks

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Breast

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Peppers Steak

$16.00

Steak Onions

$16.00

Breaded Steak

$15.00

Churrasco

$20.00

Vaca Frita

$15.00

Roasted Pork

$14.00

Pork Chops

$13.00

Pork Chunks

$13.00

Fried Tilapia

$13.00

Salmon

$17.00
Fish Chunks

Fish Chunks

$15.00

Garlic Shirmp

$16.00

Breaded Shirmp

$15.00

Fried Snapper

$15.00

SPECIAL RICE

CHAUFA CHICKEN

CHAUFA CHICKEN

$16.00

CHAUFA BEEF

$16.00

CHAUFA SHRIMP

$17.00

CHAUFA MIXTO

$18.00

SHRIMP RICE

$16.00

SEAFOOD RICE

$18.00

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$9.00

TACOS AL PASTOR

$9.00

WEEKEND

Encebollado

Encebollado

$15.00

Oxtail Special Rice

$18.00

Octopus Home Style

$19.00

Mushoom Risotto

$18.00
BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.00

Salmon In Butter Sauce

$17.00

Oxtail Stew

$18.00
Guatita

Guatita

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon, eggs & cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Croquette Sandwich

$10.00

Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

Egg &Sauce Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Cheese

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Ham, Eggs & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Mayo Chicken Sandwich (coming soon)

Out of stock

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

ROLL

Butter

$2.00

Butter & Jelly

$2.50

Cheese

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Regular Croissant

Butter & Jelly

$3.50

Ham & Cheese

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$3.50

Whole Croissant

Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Cream Cheese

$4.50

BAKERY

Apple Danish

$2.00
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$2.00

Bread

$1.00

Cereal

$1.50

Cheese Danish

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissants

$2.00

Coconout Cake

$2.00
Croissant Mini

Croissant Mini

$1.00

Croissants

$2.00

Marble Cake

$2.00

Milk With Cereal

$2.00

Mini Chocolate Croissants

$1.00

Muffins

$2.00Out of stock
Pao De Queijo

Pao De Queijo

$1.50

Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.00+

Soup Of Day

$4.00+

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Chocolate Trilogy

Chocolate Trilogy

$5.00

Churros

$4.00

Flan

$4.50

Tiramisu

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.50

Mini cheesecake

$0.75

Lava Cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

866 Kearny Ave. Suite 1, Kearny, NJ 07032

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shawn's Crazy Saloon - 350 Belleville turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
350 Belleville turnpike North Arlington, NJ 07103
View restaurantnext
500 Cortlandt Street - NJ, Belleville [49]
orange starNo Reviews
500 Cortlandt Street Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen - 500 Cortlandt St.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Cortlandt St Bellville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Moor Fresh - 165 Garden Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
165 Garden Avenue Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Tropical Juice Bar - 879 Franklin Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
879 Franklin Avenue Newark, NJ 07107
View restaurantnext
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
orange star4.6 • 1,198
206 Harrison Ave HARRISON, NJ 07029
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kearny

Ani Ramen House - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 1,979
218 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07032
View restaurantnext
Urban Bricks - Kearny, NJ - UB39
orange star4.1 • 829
190 Passaic Ave Kearny, NJ 07032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kearny
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Secaucus