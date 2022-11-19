Futuro imageView gallery
Pizza

Futuro Indianapolis

52 Reviews

19 Cruse Street

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Tavern Build Your Own
Build Your Own! (SD)

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$8.00

Four Handmade Breadsticks made with our house dough, baked in a blend of garlic butter, Pecorino Romano cheese and italian seasoning and served with a side of our house red sauce or garlic butter. Can be made VEGAN as well!

Small Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza | 8"x10" Feeds 1-2

Bacon Basil (SD)

$17.00

Spinach | Bacon | Red Onion | Ricotta | Fresh Basil | Hot Honey Drizzle | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Cheese (SD)

$12.00

House Cheese Blend, Housemade Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Chicken Limo (SD)

$17.00

Ranch Sauce Base | Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Bacon | Red Onion | Buffalo Sauce Drizzle | Ranch Drizzle | Dried Parsley | Pecorino Romano

Futuro Classic (SD)

$16.00

Ezzo Borough Cut Pepperoni | Housemade Italian Sausage | Mushrooms | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Meatball Garlic (SD)

$15.00

Housemade Meatballs | Crushed Garlic | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Spotted Pig (SD)

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon | Jalapenos | Goatcheese | Ricotta | Hot Honey Drizzle | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Super! (SD)

$17.00

Ground Ezzo Pepperoni | Housemade Italian Sausage | Bell Peppers | Mushrooms | Black Olives | Red Onion | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Turbo Meater (SD)

$20.00

Housemade Meatballs | Housemade Sausage | Ground Ezzo Pepperoni | Ham | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Veglord (SD)

$15.00

Fresh Basil | Spinach | Garlic | Mushrooms | Banana Peppers | Red Onion | Pecorino Romano | Housemade Red Sauce

Build Your Own! (SD)

$14.00

Housemade red sauce and pecorino romano are included. Two ingredients included (non-vegan). Choose from the following. All vegan ingredients $3 upcharge each, $2 upcharge for additional non-vegan ingredients after the included two.

Yung Spud (SD)

$20.00

Sliced Potato, Yellow Onion, White Cheddar Sauce, Cheese Blend, Black Pepper, Thyme

Large Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza | 10"x14" Feeds 3-5

*All pizzas include red sauce and pecorino romano by default unless noted otherwise* Please note our crust as well as our sauce are both 100% VEGAN all the time!

Bacon & Basil (LD)

$32.00

Spinach Bacon Red Onion Ricotta Fresh Basil Hot Honey Drizzle Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce

Cheese (LD)

$22.00

House Cheese Blend Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Chicken Limo (LD)

$34.00

Ranch Sauce Base Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Bacon Red Onion Buffalo Sauce Drizzle Ranch Drizzle Dried Parsley Pecorino Romano

Futuro Classic (LD)

$32.00

Ezzo Brand Borough Cut Pepperoni Housemade Italian Sausage Mushrooms Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Meatball Garlic (LD)

$30.00

Housemade Meatballs Crushed Garlic Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Spotted Pig (LD)

$32.00

Bacon Jalapenos Goatcheese Ricotta Hot Honey Drizzle Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce

Super (LD)

$30.00

Ground Ezzo Brand Pepperoni Housemade Italian Sausage Bell Peppers Mushrooms Black Olives Red Onion Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Turbo Meater (LD)

$35.00

Housemade Meatballs Housemade Sausage Ground Ezzo Brand Pepperoni Ham Bacon Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Veglord (LD)

$28.00

Fresh Basil Spinach Garlic Mushrooms Banana Peppers Red Onion Housemade Red Sauce Pecorino Romano

Build Your Own! (LD)

$28.00

Build Your Own Pizza. Housemade Red Sauce and Pecorino Romano are included.

Yung Spud (LD)

$35.00

Sliced Potato, Yellow Onion, White Cheddar Sauce, Cheese Blend, Black Pepper, Thyme

Tavern Style Thin Crust Pizza | 16" Feeds 2-3

Tavern Bacon & Basil

$26.00

16" Thin Crust Spinach Bacon Red Onion Ricotta Fresh Basil Hot Honey Drizzle Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce

Tavern Cheese

$17.00

16" Tavern Style Thincrust Pizza Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend Pecorino Romano

Tavern Chicken Limo

$26.00

16" Thin Crust cut in Squares Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Bacon Red Onion Buffalo Sauce Drizzle Ranch Drizzle Dried Parsley Pecorino Romano

Tavern Futuro Classic

$23.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Ezzo Borough Cut Pepperoni Housemade Italian Sausage Mushrooms Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Meatball & Garlic

$22.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Housemade Meatballs Crushed Garlic Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Spotted Pig

$28.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Applewood Smoked Bacon Jalapenos Goatcheese Ricotta Hot Honey Drizzle Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Super

$24.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Ground Ezzo Pepperoni Housemade Italian Sausage Bell Peppers Mushrooms Black Olives Red Onion Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Turbo Meater

$30.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Housemade Meatballs Housemade Sausage Ground Ezzo Pepperoni Ham Applewood Smoked Bacon Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Veglord

$22.00

16" Thincrust Pizza Fresh Basil Spinach Garlic Mushrooms Banana Peppers Red Onion Pecorino Romano Housemade Red Sauce Mozzarella Blend

Tavern Build Your Own

$21.00

16" Tavern Style Thin Crust pizza. Housemade red sauce, Mozzarella Blend and pecorino romano are included.

Gluten Free Crust Pizza | 9" Pizza | Feeds 1-2

9" Gluten Free Thin Crust Pizza includes one topping, additional toppings are extra!

GLUTEN FREE Crust Pizza

$12.00

10" Gluten Free Thin Crust Tavern Cut Pie includes one topping! Additional toppings available for additional charge.

Extry Sides of Sauce

Red Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Beverage - NA

Pepsi, Regular

$1.50

Pepsi, Diet

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pep

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Grape Crush

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Cherry 7UP

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Gingerale, Canada Dry

$1.50

LaCroix-Lime

$2.00

LaCroix - Lemon

$2.00

Tahitian Treat

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch made pizza inspired by Burt Katz, Johns Pizzeria, and Buddys

Website

Location

19 Cruse Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

