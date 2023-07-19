Appetizers

Fuze Fries

Our Signature Golden Delicious, Regular Cut Idaho Grown Potatoes, Fried to Perfection.
Traditional Fries

$6.00

French Fries, Sea Salt, Black Pepper!!! Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None

Garlic Fries

$7.00

French Fries, Fresh Minced Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Picked Basil, Salt Red Pepper Flakes!!! Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None

Fuze Cheeses

Breaded, Fried, Melted, Cheesy Deliciousness.
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Our Hand Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Breaded Ravioli

$9.00

Our Hand Breaded Ravioli, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Wings

Halal Approved, Crispy, Hormone and Antibiotic Free Chicken Wings.
Wild Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings, Traditional Mild Buffalo Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Egg

Mango Habenero

$15.00

Chicken Wings, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuzion BBQ Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings, Fuzion BBQ Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Lemon Pepper WIngs

$15.00

Chicken Wings, Lemon Pepper Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Teriyaki Glazed Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings, Teriyaki Glaze Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Breads

Fuze Classics

Classic Bread Sticks

$5.00

Our Classic, Oven Baked Bread Sticks, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Classic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Our 8" French Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Knots

Sweet Fuzion Knots

$8.00

Fuze Knots, Cinnamon and Sugar, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Garlic Fuzion Knots

$6.00

Fuze Knots, Garlic Butter, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Picked and Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Salads

Fuze Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Fresh Cut Mixed Greens, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Green Peppers, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressing Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Ceaser Salad

$9.00

Fresh Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our House Caesar Dressing, Topped, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Italian Croutons, Your Choice of Bread!!! Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressings Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Fish

Fuze Salad

$12.00

Fresh Cut Mixed Greens, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced White Onions, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Fetta Cheese, No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread and Select Dressing Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Croutons,, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Fetta Cheese, No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressings Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Sandwiches

Warm Fuze Sandwiches

Meatball Madness Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade Meatballs, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Chicken Sandwichich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fuze Pesto Aoli, House Bruschetta, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded Eggplant, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg , mozzarella cheese on our 8" Italian bread

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Prime USDA Beef Steak, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Pastas

Light Pastas

Garlic Butter Pasta

$13.00

Spaghetti, Garlic Butter, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Italian Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Homestyle Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine, House Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine, Grilled Chicken Breast, House Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Italian Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Classic Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Spaghetti, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.00

Spaghetti, Homemade Meat Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti, Homemade Meat Sauce, Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Sicilian Pastas

Pasta Salsiccia

$17.00

Penne, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Picked Spinach, Fresh Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Penne Sonata

$15.00

Penne, Fresh Chopped Artichoke Hearts, House Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chicken Penne Sonata

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Pastas

Penne Alla Tikka

$15.00

Fettuccine, Tikka Masala Sauce, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chicken Fettuccine Alla Tikka

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Fettuccine Pasta, Tikka Masala Sauce, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Custom Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.00

Custom Made Pasta with Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Ingredients, Your Choice of Cheeses, Your Choice of Toppings, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Classic Pizzas

Cheese Lovers

Regular Cheese Lovers Pizza

$12.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese,, Dried Basil Flakes!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Cheese Lovers Pizza

$17.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese,, Dried Basil Flakes!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Meat Lovers

Regular Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni, Crumbled Beef Sausage, Beef Bacon, Turkey Ham!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$31.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni, Crumbled Beef Sausage, Beef Bacon, Turkey Ham!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Pepperoni Lovers

Regular Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$14.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$21.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

House Pizzas

Margarita

Regular Margarita Pizza

$15.00

House Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Picked Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Margarita Pizza

$19.00

House Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Picked Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

BBQ Chicken

Regular BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fuze BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Chopped Cilantro!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and no Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$29.00

Fuze BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Chopped Cilantro!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and no Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chicken Alfredo

Regular Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Picked Spinach!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$29.00

House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Picked Spinach!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Veggie Delight

Regular Veggie Delight Pizza

$17.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Bell Pepper, Fresh Minced Garlic!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Veggie Delight Pizza

$29.00

House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Bell Pepper, Fresh Minced Garlic!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Specialty Pizzas

Philly Cheese Steak

Regular Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$29.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Sicilian White

Regular Sicilian White Pizza

$17.00

House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey Ham, Ricotta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Turkey Ham Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Turkey Ham Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Sicilian White Pizza

$29.00

House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey Ham, Ricotta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Turkey Ham Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Turkey Ham Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

World Pizzas

Buffalo Paneer

Regular Buffalo Paneer Pizza

$17.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Paneer Cheese, Fresh Sliced House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Buffalo Paneer Pizza

$29.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Paneer Cheese, Fresh Sliced House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Buffalo Chicken

Regular Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Paneer Tikka

Regular Paneer Tikka Pizza

$17.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Paneer Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Paneer Tikka Pizza

$30.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Paneer Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chicken Tikka

Regular Chicken Tikka Pizza

$17.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Chicken Tikka Pizza

$30.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Pizzas

Mediterranean Fuzion

Regular Mediterranean Fuzion Pizza

$17.00

Classic Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and with No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Mediterranean Fuzion Pizza

$29.00

Classic Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and with No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

House Fuzion

Regular House Fuzion Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Picked Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Italian Beef Sausage Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large House Fuzion Pizza

$29.00

Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Picked Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Italian Beef Sausage Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Lebanese Fuzion

Regular Lebanese Fuzion Pizza

$17.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Lebanese Marinated Chicken, Fresh Diced Pickles, Pickled Turnips and Radishes!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Lebanese Fuzion Pizza

$30.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Lebanese Marinated Chicken, Fresh Diced Pickles, Pickled Turnips and Radishes!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Custom Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Regular Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Custom Made Pizza with Your Choice of Crust, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheeses, Your Choice of Toppings!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Custom Made Pizza with Your Choice of Crust, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheeses, Your Choice of Toppings!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Calzones

Custom Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Toppings of Your Choice!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Entrees

Classic Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Served over Spaghetti, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded Sliced Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Served over Spaghetti, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

House Lasagna

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Dessert

Fuze Cakes

Tiramisu

$8.00

Decadent Homestyle Tiramisu!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Cheesecakes

Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Homestyle Velvet Cheesecake!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Strawberry Glazed Cheesecake

$8.00

Homestyle Velvet Cheesecake, Sweet Strawberry Glaze, Fresh Sliced Strawberries!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Fuze Cannolis

Traditional Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli, Milk Chocolate Chips!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Almond Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli, Almonds!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Tree Nut, Wheat, Milk, Egg

M&M Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli, M&M'S!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Cookie Crumble Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli, Cookie Crumbles!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Sprinkled Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli, Sprinkles!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg

Extras

Homemade Sauces

Homemade Marinara Sauce (Extras)

$1.50

Our Homemade Marinara Sauce, with Tomatoes and Herbs!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Naturally Vegan Friendly Naturally Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None

Fuze Dressings

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Our House Ranch Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Our House Bleu Cheese Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Our House Caesar Dressing!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Fish

Italian Dressing

$1.50

Our House Italian Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Naturally Vegan Friendly Naturally Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.50

Our House Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.50

Our House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat

Mediterranean Dressing

$1.50

Our House Mediterranean Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None