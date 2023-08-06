BURGERS

THE FUZZY

$15.00

our SIGNATURE double patty with American cheese, dill pickles, & 'Static Sauce'

HOT FUZZ

$16.00

double patty, fruitwood bacon, spicy pimento cheese, pepper jelly, 'Sweet Fury Pickles'

BASIC B

$11.00

single patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickles

PLAINY JANIE

$10.00

single patty, American cheese

PUP PATTY

$4.00

Got a hungry pup? Hook them up with a burger patty. We use local, all natural, dry-aged beef.

SPECIALS

LOCO OKOLE

$17.00

double patty, charred ponzu pineapple 🍍, griddled SPAM, fresh mozz, ‘Soy Boy mayo’, furikake

FRIES

SHORE-STYLE FRIES

$7.00

malt vinegar powder & Old Bay hon

CLASSIC FRIES

$6.00

just salt

PICKLEBACK

$7.00

zesty vinegar, garlic & dill

DIPS N' PICKS

STATIC SAUCE

$1.00

our SIGNATURE burger sauce

RANCH LIGHTNING

$1.00

a sassy green herb sauce

SIDE- SWEET FURY PICKLES

$1.00

our spicy take on B&B pickles w/ fermented chilis from our garden

SIDE- DILL PICKLES

$1.00

classic hamburger dill

DRINKS

SHIFT BEERS

$10.00

treat the Fuzzies crew to a round

ICE CREAM SANDOS

BISCOFF & WHITE CHOCOLATE

$11.00

Our fun-filled ICE CREAM SANDO collab featuring cookies on the outside by @blackorchidbakery & ice cream on the inside by @taharkabros - invented & assembled by FUZZIES. BISCOFF & WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIES W/HONEY GRAHAM ICE CREAM

FUNFETTI CHOCOLATE

$11.00

Our fun-filled ICE CREAM SANDO collab featuring cookies on the outside by @blackorchidbakery & ice cream on the inside by @taharkabros - invented & assembled by FUZZIES. FUNFETTI CHOCOLATE COOKIES W/VANILLA ICE CREAM