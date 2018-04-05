Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuzzies Burgers

1659 Robin Circle

Bel Air North, MD 21050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

THE FUZZY
CLASSIC FRIES
SHORE-STYLE FRIES

SPECIALS

THE PICKLEBEAKER

THE PICKLEBEAKER

$14.00Out of stock

pickle-brined crispy fried chicken, 'Pickleback' seasoning, Duke's, lettuce, dill pickles

BURGERS

THE FUZZY

THE FUZZY

$15.00

our SIGNATURE double patty with American cheese, dill pickles, & 'Static Sauce'

HOT FUZZ

HOT FUZZ

$16.00

double patty, fruitwood bacon, spicy pimento cheese, pepper jelly, 'Sweet Fury Pickles'

BASIC B

BASIC B

$11.00

single patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickles

PLAINY JANIE

PLAINY JANIE

$10.00

single patty, American cheese

PUP PATTY

PUP PATTY

$4.00

Got a hungry pup? Hook them up with a burger patty. We use local, all natural, dry-aged beef.

FRIES

CLASSIC FRIES

CLASSIC FRIES

$6.00

just salt

SHORE-STYLE FRIES

SHORE-STYLE FRIES

$7.00

malt vinegar powder & Old Bay hon

PICKLEBACK

PICKLEBACK

$7.00

Zesy vinegar, garlic and dill

THE OTHERS

FALAFABURGER

FALAFABURGER

$15.00

crispy chickpea patty, tomato, pickled onions, 'Ranch Lightning', lots of fresh herbs

DIPS N' PICKS

STATIC SAUCE

STATIC SAUCE

$1.00

our SIGNATURE burger sauce

RANCH LIGHTNING

RANCH LIGHTNING

$1.00

a sassy green herb sauce

SIDE- SWEET FURY PICKLES

SIDE- SWEET FURY PICKLES

$1.00

our spicy take on B&B pickles w/ fermented chilis from our garden

SIDE- DILL PICKLES

SIDE- DILL PICKLES

$1.00

classic hamburger dill

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00Out of stock

16.9oz of pure h2o

SHIFT BEERS

SHIFT BEERS

$10.00

treat the Fuzzies crew to a round

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fuzzies is a fun burger concept locally owned and operated by the Vecchiolla Bros. We use a handcrafted burger blend of dry-aged premium Angus beef from local Maryland farms and make all of the other fun stuff in house.

1659 Robin Circle, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

