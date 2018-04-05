Fuzzies Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fuzzies is a fun burger concept locally owned and operated by the Vecchiolla Bros. We use a handcrafted burger blend of dry-aged premium Angus beef from local Maryland farms and make all of the other fun stuff in house.
Location
1659 Robin Circle, Bel Air North, MD 21050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bel Air North
More near Bel Air North