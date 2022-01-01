Fuzzy Cactus 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood restaurant and bar serving fried chicken and southwestern inspired cuisine. Dressed up lowbrow cocktails and live music and events.
Location
221 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nomad Deli And Catering Company
No Reviews
207 West Brookland Park Boulevard richmond, VA 23222
View restaurant