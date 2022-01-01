Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuzzy Cactus 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd

Richmond, VA 23222

Order Again

Popular Items

(12) CHICKEN WINGS
(5) CHICKEN TENDERS
SWEET POTATO FRIES

STARTERS

CHIPS AND SALSA ROJA

$5.00

WHITE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA ROJA.

ELOTE RICE

$6.00+

SEASONED RICE, QUESO, CHILE SPICED ROASTED CORN, CILANTRO, COTIJA CHEESE.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00+

FRESH LOCAL GREENS, PICO DE GALLO, ROASTED CORN, SHAVED RADISH, COTIJA, AND LIME CREMA.

NACHOS

$10.00

WHITE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPENOS, CACTUS SAUCE.

NACHOS - VEGAN

$12.00

WHITE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, VEGAN QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPENOS, VEGAN POBLANO SAUCE.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES SEASONED WITH A SALTY SOUTHWESTERN SPICE AND CILANTRO. TOPPED WITH LIME CREMA AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CACTUS SAUCE FOR DIPPING.

MAC N CHEESE BOWL

$9.00

BISCUIT SANDWICHES

THE BUD

$10.50

HOUSE BRINED CUTLET, HOUSE PICKLES, HOT SAUCE, AND DUKES MAYO ON A HOMEMADE BISCUIT.

THE SIS

$10.50

HOUSE BRINED CUTLET, HOT SAUCE, AND BROWN SUGAR BUTTER ON A HOMEMADE BISCUIT.

TOFU BISCUIT

$11.00

SOUTHERN FRIED TWIN OAKS TOFU CUTLET, HOT SAUCE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND PICKLED RED ONION ON A HOMEMADE BISCUIT.

FRIED CHICKEN

CHICKEN BOX

$12.50

THREE PIECES OF BONE-IN CHICKEN. SERVED WITH A HOMEMADE BISCUIT, BROWN SUGAR BUTTER, AND A SIDE OF HOUSE PICKLES.

HALF BIRD

$14.00

FIVE PIECES OF BONE-IN CHICKEN. SERVED WITH A HOMEMADE BISCUIT, BROWN SUGAR BUTTER, AND A SIDE OF HOUSE PICKLES.

FULL BIRD

$24.00

TEN PIECES OF BONE-IN CHICKEN. SERVED WITH TWO HOMEMADE BISCUITS, BROWN SUGAR BUTTER, AND A SIDE OF HOUSE PICKLES.

(6) CHICKEN WINGS

$8.50

6 HOUSE BRINED CHICKEN WINGS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CELERY. YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR, AND DIPPING SAUCE.

(12) CHICKEN WINGS

$13.50

12 HOUSE BRINED CHICKEN WINGS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CELERY. YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR, AND DIPPING SAUCE.

(3) CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

3 BUTTERMILK BRINED CHICKEN TENDER CUTLETS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CELERY. YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR, AND DIPPING SAUCE.

(5) CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.50

5 BUTTERMILK BRINED CHICKEN TENDER CUTLETS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CELERY. YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR, AND DIPPING SAUCE.

BURRITOS AND QUESADILLAS

BUTTERNUT SQUASH BURRITO

$12.00

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH, RICE, PINTO BEANS, VEGAN QUESO, VEGAN POBLANO SAUCE, GREEN CHILES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK, RICE, PINTO BEANS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, AND GREEN CHILES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, AND PICKLED RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.

CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.00

CHIPOTLE GRILLED CHICKEN, RICE, PINTO BEANS, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE, SALSA ROJA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHIPOTLE GRILLED CHICKEN, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, POBLANO SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PINCHE SLAW.

SIDES AND EXTRAS

BISCUIT

$3.00

HOUSE MADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BROWN SUGAR BUTTER

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE: RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, CACTUS, HOT HONEY MUSTARD, POBLANO, OR VEGAN POBLANO.

EXTRA WING/TENDER SAUCES

$1.50

SIDE OF WING/TENDER SAUCES: BUFFALO, HOT, HONEY HABENARO, OR SWEET HEAT BBQ.

HOUSE PICKLES

$2.00

SMALL SIDE OF DILL AND GARLIC PICKLE SLICES

ICE CREAM

$6.00
PINCHE SLAW

$4.00

GREEN CABBAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, JALAPENO, POBLANO, AND CARROT. TOSSED IN A SWEET AND SPICY AGAVE VINAIGRETTE.

PINTO BEANS (V)

$5.00+

HOUSE STEWED PINTO BEANS.

QUESO

$4.00

4oz SIDE OF QUESO WITH HATCH GREEN CHILES

RICE (V)

$5.00+

WHITE RICE SEASONED WITH LIME AND CILANTRO.

SIDE OF BROWN SUGAR BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE OF BROWN SUGAR BUTTER

NA Beverages

Liquid Death

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Main Root Beer

$3.00

Retail

Small Shirt

$20.00

Medium Shirt

$20.00

Large Shirt

$20.00

X Large Shirt

$20.00

Small Sweatshirt

$25.00

Medium Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

Large Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

X Large Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

FRIDAY

$2 Nar

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant and bar serving fried chicken and southwestern inspired cuisine. Dressed up lowbrow cocktails and live music and events.

Location

221 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

Directions

