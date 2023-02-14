Fuzzy's Main
627 e Main Street
Waukesha, WI 53186
eggs and meat
corned beef hash & eggs
Texas French Toast
Pancakes "manhole Covers"
French Toast Specialties
Breakfast Specials
Tostada My Breakfast
Grilled flour tortilla filled w/refried beans, mexican chorizo sausage,scrambled eggs,onions,green peppers,cheddar jack cheese. Served w/ hasbrowns,side sour cream & salsa, topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce.
No Brainer
Hashbrowns w/ grilled onions, green peppers all topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce. served w/ Toast.
Eggs Benedict
Topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce. Served w/ hashbrowns
Mexican Sausage & Eggs
Scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, flour tortillas. Served w/ side sour cream & salsa.
Billy Breakfast Burrito
Mexican chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, all rolled in a grilled 12inch flour tortilla. Served w/ hashbrowns, sour cream & salsa
Rocky Mountain
Hashbrowns topped w/ fried onions, green peppers, your choice Meat and Egg & Toast. Served w/fuzzys famous cheese sauce
Country Scrambler
Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, on top of hashbrowns w/ choice Meat & Eggs topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce
Mini Country Scrambler
smaller version of country scrambler
Country Fried Steak
Biscuit & Gravy
2x2x2
Biscuit Platter
Special Omlettes
Farmers Omlette
Ham, cheese, onions and tomatoes
Spanish Omlette
Sausage,cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & salsa
Denver Omlette
Ham, cheese, green peppers & onions
Fresh Mushroom & Cheese Omlette
Meat & cheese Omlette
Ham & Cheese Omlette
Cheese Omlette
Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omlette
w/ American Cheese
ALL Veggie & THREE Cheese Omlette
Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, w/American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
A LA CARTE
ONE egg
A LA CARTE Pancake
A LA CARTE French toast
side meat
A LA CARTE Ham Steak
A LA CARTE Corned Beef Hash
Side Toast
Side Texas Toast
Side Hashbrown
Side Biscuits & gravy
Basket Fries
Side Tortillas
Cheese Slices
SOLO Sour Cream
SOLO Salsa
Dipping sauce
Side Cheese sauce (nacho)
Side Breakfast cheese sauce
Side Sausage gravy
Side Potato Pancakes
Italian pasta
Cole Slaw
Appetizers
Baked Soft Pretzel (Regular)
Served w/ cheesy beer sauce
Baked Soft Pretzel (Jalapeno)
Served w/ cheesy beer sauce
Chicken Tender Basket (3pc)
Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Tender Basket w/ French Fries (3pc)
Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Batter fries topped w/ house chili, Mexican cheese blend & chopped greeen onions
Golden Tiger Potstickers
Choice of chicken or pork, served w/ side of soy sauce or hot mustard
Haystack Onion Ring 1/2 Basket
Half basket serves 1-3 people
Haystack Onion Ring Full Basket
Full basket serevs 4-6 people
Just House Salsa & Chips
Homemade tortilla chips w/ one side of house salsa
Mini Tacos
Served w/ sour cream & salsa
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served w/ side marinara
Cheese curds
Nacho Supreme (Ground Beef)
Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream
Nacho Supreme (Chicken)
Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream
Nacho Supreme (Prime Rib)
Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream
Basket of Fries
JUMBO WINGS
Large Garden Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons
Classic Chef Salad
Honey ham, smoked turkey, shredded swiss & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, egg, cucumber w/croutons
Cajun Chicken Salad
Grilled tender slices of chicken breast seasoned w/mild cajun spice over salad greens, grilled fajita onions, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Tender slices of chicken grilled w/ our teriyaki glaze, green peppers & onions over a bed of fresh garden greens w/ all the trimmings
Famous Burgers
Plain Jane Burger 1/3lb
she's as plain as it gets
Plain Jane Burger 1/2lb
she's as plain as it gets
Cheese Burger Classic 1/3lb
Two slices of american cheese
Cheese Burger Classic 1/2lb
Two slices of american cheese
Bacon CheeseBurger 1/3lb
Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese
Bacon CheeseBurger 1/2lb
Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese
Philly Burger 1/3lb
Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese
Philly Burger 1/2lb
Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese
Mean Jean Burger 1/3lb
Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings
Mean Jean Burger 1/2lb
Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings
Gina Burger 1/3lb
Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese
Gina Burger 1/2lb
Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese
Alien Burger 1/3lb
Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese
Alien Burger 1/2lb
Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese
Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/3lb
Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way
Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/2lb
Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way
Hot Sandwiches
Texas -style Grilled Cheese Classic
Grilled to perfection w/butter, a touch of garlic & cheese on Texas Toast
Texas-style Grilled Honey Ham & Cheese
Honey ham, cheese grilled to perfection, butter & a touch of garlic
Three Cheese Grilled Patty Melt
Beef patty w/fried onions,swiss, cheddar & mozzerella cheese on marble rye bread
Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender chicken breast w/ swiss cheese on toasted kaiser roll
French Dip
Grilled, shaved prime rib, topped w/ swiss cheese on toasted hoagie. Served w/side of au jus
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Chicken breast sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ queso cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuc n toasted kaiser roll
Philly Cheese Steak
shaved prime rib sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ mozzarella cheese & provolone cheese on toasted hoagie
Cold sandwiches
Honey Ham
Sliced honey ham w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Club Combo
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crispy bacon strips w/ American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Jumbo BLT on Texas Toast
Loaded w/ crispy bacon strips on texas toast
Wraps
All Veggie Wrap
(hot or cold) Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, mayo w/ cheddar & mozzarella cheese
California Club Wrap
Smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo w/cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled shaved prime rib, fajita green peppers, onions, lettuce w/cheddar jack cheese
BBQ Buffalo Chicken Garden Wrap
Deep- fried crispy chicken tossed in buffalo barbeque mix, w/ blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
Just Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Grilled Chicken Breast Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Prime Rib Steak Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Taco Salad
Seasoned Ground Beef Taco salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Prime Rib Steak Taco salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Homemade Pizzas
Pizza 12''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Pizza 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Bread Pizza 12''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Bread Pizza 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Toast 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Specials Lunch/Dinner
Soda
Juice
Apple Juice (Small)
Apple Juice (Large)
Orange Juice (Small)
Orange Juice (Large)
Cranberry Juice (Small)
Cranberry Juice (Large)
Pineapple Juice (Small)
Pineapple Juice (Large)
Grapefruit Juice (Small)
Grapefruit Juice (Large)
Tomato Juice (Small)
Tomato Juice (Large)
Milk
SHOTS
BAR DICE
Cherry bomb
Vegas bomb
Irish car bomb
Orange tang bomb
Drs. Lemon drop
Drs. Grape
Drs. Cherry
Drs. Mentol
Casamigos silver
Casamigos gold
Patron
Don Julio
Hornitos
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jack Apple
Jager
Rumpleminze
Goldschlager
Rumchata
Pepperment rumchata
Liquid cocaine
Screwball
Wild Turkey
Bullet
Jim Beam
Captain Morgan
Fireball
Crown
Sambuca
Teremana
Baileys
Snakebites
3 Olives
Pink Whitney
S'moegasm
Butterfly shot
Blackberry brandy
Twisted shot
Jameson
Up
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
