Fuzzy's Main

627 e Main Street

Waukesha, WI 53186

eggs and meat

ONE EGG w/ Toast

$5.99

ONE EGG w/ choice Meat, Toast & Hashbrowns

$8.99

TWO EGG w/ choice Meat, Toast & Hashbrowns

$9.99

ONE EGG w/choice meat & Toast

$6.99

TWO EGG w/ choice Meat & Toast

$7.99

ONE EGG w/ Hashbrowns & Toast

$6.50

TWO EGG w/ Hashbrowns & Toast

$7.99

corned beef hash & eggs

Corned Beef Hash w/ One Egg & Toast

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash w/ Two Egg & Toast

$8.99

Texas French Toast

ONE piece French Toast w/ choice meat

$6.99

TWO piece French Toast w/ choice Meat

$8.99

THREE piece French Toast w/ choice Meat

$10.50

ONE piece French Toast

$5.99

TWO piece French Toast

$6.99

THREE piece French Toast

$8.50

Pancakes "manhole Covers"

ONE Pancake

$5.99

TWO Pancakes (short stack)

$6.99

THREE Pancakes

$8.50

ONE Pancake w/ choice Meat

$7.50

TWO Pancakes w/ choice Meat

$9.50

THREE Pancakesw/ choice Meat

$10.50

French Toast Specialties

Morning Bun French Toast

$10.99

Morning Bun French Toast w/ choice Meat

$12.50

Pecan French Toast

$11.99

Pecan French Toast w/ choice Meat

$13.50

Steak & Eggs

Ham Steak, TWO Eggs

$11.99

New York Strip Steak, TWO Eggs

$14.99

Breakfast Specials

Tostada My Breakfast

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled w/refried beans, mexican chorizo sausage,scrambled eggs,onions,green peppers,cheddar jack cheese. Served w/ hasbrowns,side sour cream & salsa, topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce.

No Brainer

$8.99

Hashbrowns w/ grilled onions, green peppers all topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce. served w/ Toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce. Served w/ hashbrowns

Mexican Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

Scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, flour tortillas. Served w/ side sour cream & salsa.

Billy Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Mexican chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, all rolled in a grilled 12inch flour tortilla. Served w/ hashbrowns, sour cream & salsa

Rocky Mountain

$10.50

Hashbrowns topped w/ fried onions, green peppers, your choice Meat and Egg & Toast. Served w/fuzzys famous cheese sauce

Country Scrambler

$10.99

Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, on top of hashbrowns w/ choice Meat & Eggs topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce

Mini Country Scrambler

$9.99

smaller version of country scrambler

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$10.99

2x2x2

$12.99

Biscuit Platter

$12.99

Special Omlettes

Farmers Omlette

$10.25

Ham, cheese, onions and tomatoes

Spanish Omlette

$11.99

Sausage,cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & salsa

Denver Omlette

$10.25

Ham, cheese, green peppers & onions

Fresh Mushroom & Cheese Omlette

$8.99

Meat & cheese Omlette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omlette

$9.50

Cheese Omlette

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omlette

$11.99

w/ American Cheese

ALL Veggie & THREE Cheese Omlette

$11.99

Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, w/American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

A LA CARTE

ONE egg

$2.99

A LA CARTE Pancake

$3.99

A LA CARTE French toast

$3.99

side meat

$3.99

A LA CARTE Ham Steak

$6.99

A LA CARTE Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Toast

$2.99

Side Texas Toast

$3.25

Side Hashbrown

$3.99

Side Biscuits & gravy

$4.99

Basket Fries

$4.99

Side Tortillas

$2.99

Cheese Slices

$0.99

SOLO Sour Cream

$0.99

SOLO Salsa

$0.99

Dipping sauce

Side Cheese sauce (nacho)

$1.75

Side Breakfast cheese sauce

$1.75

Side Sausage gravy

$2.00

Side Potato Pancakes

$2.75

Italian pasta

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Appetizers

Baked Soft Pretzel (Regular)

$5.75

Served w/ cheesy beer sauce

Baked Soft Pretzel (Jalapeno)

$6.50

Served w/ cheesy beer sauce

Chicken Tender Basket (3pc)

$7.99

Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Tender Basket w/ French Fries (3pc)

$8.99

Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Batter fries topped w/ house chili, Mexican cheese blend & chopped greeen onions

Golden Tiger Potstickers

$10.50

Choice of chicken or pork, served w/ side of soy sauce or hot mustard

Haystack Onion Ring 1/2 Basket

$6.50

Half basket serves 1-3 people

Haystack Onion Ring Full Basket

$8.25

Full basket serevs 4-6 people

Just House Salsa & Chips

$6.50

Homemade tortilla chips w/ one side of house salsa

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Served w/ sour cream & salsa

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served w/ side marinara

Cheese curds

$9.75

Nacho Supreme (Ground Beef)

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream

Nacho Supreme (Chicken)

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream

Nacho Supreme (Prime Rib)

$13.99

Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream

Basket of Fries

$6.99

JUMBO WINGS

6 piece

$9.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

12 piece

$14.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

18 piece

$18.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

24 piece

$24.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

50 piece

$47.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

Soup

Soup of the day (cup)

$3.99

Soup of the day (bowl)

$4.99

Chili

Homestyle Chili (cup)

$4.99

Homestyle Chili (bowl)

$5.99

Large Garden Salads

Side Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons

Classic Chef Salad

$11.99

Honey ham, smoked turkey, shredded swiss & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, egg, cucumber w/croutons

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled tender slices of chicken breast seasoned w/mild cajun spice over salad greens, grilled fajita onions, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$11.99

Tender slices of chicken grilled w/ our teriyaki glaze, green peppers & onions over a bed of fresh garden greens w/ all the trimmings

Famous Burgers

Plain Jane Burger 1/3lb

$9.99

she's as plain as it gets

Plain Jane Burger 1/2lb

$10.99

she's as plain as it gets

Cheese Burger Classic 1/3lb

$11.99

Two slices of american cheese

Cheese Burger Classic 1/2lb

$12.99

Two slices of american cheese

Bacon CheeseBurger 1/3lb

$12.50

Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese

Bacon CheeseBurger 1/2lb

$14.50

Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese

Philly Burger 1/3lb

$11.99

Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese

Philly Burger 1/2lb

$13.99

Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese

Mean Jean Burger 1/3lb

$11.99

Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings

Mean Jean Burger 1/2lb

$13.99

Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings

Gina Burger 1/3lb

$12.50

Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese

Gina Burger 1/2lb

$14.50

Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese

Alien Burger 1/3lb

$12.99

Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese

Alien Burger 1/2lb

$14.99

Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese

Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/3lb

$13.99

Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way

Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/2lb

$15.99

Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way

Hot Sandwiches

Texas -style Grilled Cheese Classic

$7.99

Grilled to perfection w/butter, a touch of garlic & cheese on Texas Toast

Texas-style Grilled Honey Ham & Cheese

$9.59

Honey ham, cheese grilled to perfection, butter & a touch of garlic

Three Cheese Grilled Patty Melt

$11.99

Beef patty w/fried onions,swiss, cheddar & mozzerella cheese on marble rye bread

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Tender chicken breast w/ swiss cheese on toasted kaiser roll

French Dip

$12.99

Grilled, shaved prime rib, topped w/ swiss cheese on toasted hoagie. Served w/side of au jus

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$11.50

Chicken breast sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ queso cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuc n toasted kaiser roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

shaved prime rib sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ mozzarella cheese & provolone cheese on toasted hoagie

Cold sandwiches

Honey Ham

$9.99

Sliced honey ham w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Smoked Turkey Breast

$9.99

Smoked turkey breast w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Club Combo

$12.99

Honey ham, smoked turkey, crispy bacon strips w/ American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Jumbo BLT on Texas Toast

$11.99

Loaded w/ crispy bacon strips on texas toast

Wraps

All Veggie Wrap

$11.99

(hot or cold) Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, mayo w/ cheddar & mozzarella cheese

California Club Wrap

$12.99

Smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo w/cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Steak Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Grilled shaved prime rib, fajita green peppers, onions, lettuce w/cheddar jack cheese

BBQ Buffalo Chicken Garden Wrap

$12.99

Deep- fried crispy chicken tossed in buffalo barbeque mix, w/ blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

Just Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Grilled Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Prime Rib Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Taco Salad

Seasoned Ground Beef Taco salad

$11.99

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad

$12.99

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Prime Rib Steak Taco salad

$14.50

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Homemade Pizzas

Pizza 12''

$13.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Pizza 16''

$20.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Bread Pizza 12''

$9.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Bread Pizza 16''

$10.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Toast 16''

$7.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Specials Lunch/Dinner

Cali Burger

$13.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.99

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Tonic

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Sour

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Red Bull (16 oz)

$4.99

Rootbeer BTL

$2.99

Juice

Apple Juice (Small)

$2.99

Apple Juice (Large)

$3.99

Orange Juice (Small)

$2.99

Orange Juice (Large)

$3.99

Cranberry Juice (Small)

$2.99

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$3.99

Pineapple Juice (Small)

$2.99

Pineapple Juice (Large)

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice (Small)

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice (Large)

$3.99

Tomato Juice (Small)

$2.99

Tomato Juice (Large)

$3.99

Hot Drink

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

White milk (small)

$2.99

White milk (large)

$3.99

Chocolate milk (small)

$2.99

Chocolate milk (large)

$3.99

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

SHOTS

BAR DICE

Cherry bomb

$4.00

Vegas bomb

$5.50

Irish car bomb

$5.50

Orange tang bomb

$5.50

Drs. Lemon drop

$3.50

Drs. Grape

$3.50

Drs. Cherry

$3.50

Drs. Mentol

$3.50

Casamigos silver

$5.50

Casamigos gold

$5.50

Patron

$6.00

Don Julio

$6.00

Hornitos

$3.50

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jager

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$3.50

Goldschlager

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Pepperment rumchata

$5.00

Liquid cocaine

$5.50

Screwball

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Bullet

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Teremana

$6.00

Baileys

$5.00

Snakebites

$5.00

3 Olives

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

S'moegasm

$5.00

Butterfly shot

$6.00

Blackberry brandy

$4.50

Twisted shot

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Up

$4.00

Friday Fish Fry

Early Bird Fish Fry

$11.99

Beer Battered COD

$15.99

Beer Battered Perch

$16.95

Baked COD

$15.99

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Seafood Platter

$17.99

Fish Combo

$15.99

Clam Chowder

Sides

Potato Pancakes

Coleslaw

Italian Pasta

Potato Salad

Soups

Soup of the Day CUP

$3.99

Soup of the Day BOWL

$4.99

Homestyle Chili CUP

$4.99

Homestyle Chili BOWL

$5.99

Clam Chowder CUP

$4.99

Clam Chowder BOWL

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! you know who loves you!

Location

627 e Main Street, Waukesha, WI 53186

Directions

Map
