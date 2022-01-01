Southside Fuzzys Breakfast, Pub & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

eggs and meat

ONE EGG w/ choice Meat, Toast & Hashbrowns

$8.99

TWO EGG w/ choice Meat, Toast & Hashbrowns

$9.99

ONE EGG w/choice meat & Toast

$6.99

TWO EGG w/ choice Meat & Toast

$7.99

ONE EGG w/ Hashbrowns & Toast

$6.50

TWO EGG w/ Hashbrowns & Toast

$7.99

ONE EGG & TOAST

$5.99

corned beef hash & eggs

Corned Beef Hash w/ One Egg & Toast

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash w/ Two Egg & Toast

$8.99

Texas French Toast

TWO piece French Toast w/ choice Meat

$8.99

THREE piece French Toast w/ choice Meat

$10.50

TWO piece French Toast

$6.99

THREE piece French Toast

$8.50

One piece French toast

$5.99

One piece French toast w/ meat

$6.99

Pancakes "manhole Covers"

ONE Pancake

$5.99

ONE Pancake w/ choice Meat

$7.50

TWO Pancakes (short stack)

$6.99

TWO Pancakes w/ choice Meat

$9.50

THREE Pancakes

$8.50

THREE Pancakesw/ choice Meat

$10.50

French Toast Specialties

Morning Bun French Toast

$10.99

Morning Bun French Toast w/ choice Meat

$12.50

Pecan French Toast

$11.99

Pecan French Toast w/ choice Meat

$13.50

Steak & Eggs

Ham Steak, TWO Eggs

$11.99

New York Strip Steak, TWO Eggs

$14.99

Breakfast Specials

Tostada My Breakfast

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled w/refried beans, mexican chorizo sausage,scrambled eggs,onions,green peppers,cheddar jack cheese. Served w/ hasbrowns,side sour cream & salsa, topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce.

No Brainer

$8.99

Hashbrowns w/ grilled onions, green peppers all topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce. served w/ Toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce. Served w/ hashbrowns

Mexican Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

Scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, flour tortillas. Served w/ side sour cream & salsa.

Billy Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Mexican chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, all rolled in a grilled 12inch flour tortilla. Served w/ hashbrowns, sour cream & salsa

Rocky Mountain

$10.50

Hashbrowns topped w/ fried onions, green peppers, your choice Meat and Egg & Toast. Served w/fuzzys famous cheese sauce

Country Scrambler

$10.99

Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, on top of hashbrowns w/ choice Meat & Eggs topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce

Mini Country Scrambler

$9.99

smaller version of country scrambler

Special Omlettes

Farmers Omlette

$10.25

Ham, cheese, onions and tomatoes

Spanish Omlette

$11.99

Sausage,cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & salsa

Denver Omlette

$10.25

Ham, cheese, green peppers & onions

Fresh Mushroom & Cheese Omlette

$8.99

Meat & cheese Omlette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omlette

$9.99

Cheese Omlette

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omlette

$11.99

w/ American Cheese

ALL Veggie & THREE Cheese Omlette

$11.99

Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, w/American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

A LA CARTE

Side of egg

$2.99

Pancake

$3.99

Side meat

$3.99

Ham Steak

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Toast

$2.99

Texas Toast

$2.99

low-calorie eggs

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Basket French Fries

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tortillas

$3.99

Cheese Slices

$0.99

side cheese sauce(nacho)

$1.75

side breakfast cheese sauce

$2.00

salsa

$0.99

DIPPING SAUCE

$0.75

Side order Potato cakes

$2.75

Side biscuits and gravy

$4.99

Pasta salad

$3.99

Cole slaw

$3.99

French toast

$3.99

Side sausage gravy

$2.00

JUMBO WINGS

6 piece

$9.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

12 piece

$14.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

18 piece

$18.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

24 piece

$24.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

50 piece

$47.99

wings served w/ ranch, BBQ or Blue cheese

Soup

Soup of the day (cup)

$3.99

Soup of the day (bowl)

$4.99

Chili

Homestyle Chili (cup)

$4.99

Homestyle Chili (bowl)

$5.99

Large Garden Salads

Side Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons

Classic Chef Salad

$11.99

Honey ham, smoked turkey, shredded swiss & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, egg, cucumber w/croutons

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled tender slices of chicken breast seasoned w/mild cajun spice over salad greens, grilled fajita onions, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$11.99

Tender slices of chicken grilled w/ our teriyaki glaze, green peppers & onions over a bed of fresh garden greens w/ all the trimmings

Famous Burgers

Plain Jane Burger 1/3lb

$9.99

she's as plain as it gets

Plain Jane Burger 1/2lb

$10.99

she's as plain as it gets

Cheese Burger Classic 1/3lb

$11.99

Two slices of american cheese

Cheese Burger Classic 1/2lb

$12.99

Two slices of american cheese

Bacon CheeseBurger 1/3lb

$12.50

Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese

Bacon CheeseBurger 1/2lb

$14.50

Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese

Philly Burger 1/3lb

$11.99

Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese

Philly Burger 1/2lb

$13.99

Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese

Mean Jean Burger 1/3lb

$11.99

Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings

Mean Jean Burger 1/2lb

$13.99

Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings

Gina Burger 1/3lb

$12.50

Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese

Gina Burger 1/2lb

$14.50

Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese

Alien Burger 1/3lb

$12.99

Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese

Alien Burger 1/2lb

$14.99

Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese

Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/3lb

$13.99

Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way

Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/2lb

$15.99

Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way

Hot Sandwiches

Texas -style Grilled Cheese Classic

$7.99

Grilled to perfection w/butter, a touch of garlic & cheese on Texas Toast

Texas-style Grilled Honey Ham & Cheese

$9.59

Honey ham, cheese grilled to perfection, butter & a touch of garlic

Three Cheese Grilled Patty Melt

$11.99

Beef patty w/fried onions,swiss, cheddar & mozzerella cheese on marble rye bread

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

Tender chicken breast w/ swiss cheese on toasted kaiser roll

French Dip

$11.99

Grilled, shaved prime rib, topped w/ swiss cheese on toasted hoagie. Served w/side of au jus

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$11.50

Chicken breast sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ queso cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuc n toasted kaiser roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

shaved prime rib sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ mozzarella cheese & provolone cheese on toasted hoagie

Cold sandwiches

Honey Ham

$9.99

Sliced honey ham w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Smoked Turkey Breast

$9.99

Smoked turkey breast w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Club Combo

$12.99

Honey ham, smoked turkey, crispy bacon strips w/ American or swiss cheese on choice of bread

Jumbo BLT on Texas Toast

$11.99

Loaded w/ crispy bacon strips on texas toast

Wraps

All Veggie Wrap

$11.99

(hot or cold) Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, mayo w/ cheddar & mozzarella cheese

California Club Wrap

$12.99

Smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo w/cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Steak Fajita Wrap

$13.99

Grilled shaved prime rib, fajita green peppers, onions, lettuce w/cheddar jack cheese

BBQ Buffalo Chicken Garden Wrap

$12.99

Deep- fried crispy chicken tossed in buffalo barbeque mix, w/ blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

Just Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Grilled Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Prime Rib Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Taco Salad

Seasoned Ground Beef Taco salad

$11.99

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad

$12.99

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Prime Rib Steak Taco salad

$14.50

Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa

Homemade Pizzas

Pizza 12''

$13.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Pizza 16''

$20.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Bread Pizza 12''

$9.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Bread Pizza 16''

$10.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic Toast 16''

$7.99

Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies

Garlic toast side

$5.99

Friday Seafood

Beer Battered Cod

$15.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Baked Fish (cod)

$15.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Beer Battered Perch

$16.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Seafood Platter

$17.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Breaded Shrimp

$14.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes

early bird fish fry

$11.99

Fish fry combo

$15.99

Extra perch

$1.75

Extra cod

$1.75

EXTRA APPLESAUCE

$0.35

EXTRA TARTAR

$0.35

EXTRA COLE SLAW

$0.35

Appetizers

Baked Soft Pretzel (Regular)

$5.75

Served w/ cheesy beer sauce

Baked Soft Pretzel (Jalapeno)

$6.50

Served w/ cheesy beer sauce

Chicken Tender Basket (3pc)

$7.99

Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Tender Basket w/ French Fries (3pc)

$8.99

Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Batter fries topped w/ house chili, Mexican cheese blend & chopped greeen onions

Golden Tiger Potstickers

$10.50

Choice of chicken or pork, served w/ side of soy sauce or hot mustard

Haystack Onion Ring 1/2 Basket

$6.50

Half basket serves 1-3 people

Haystack Onion Ring Full Basket

$8.25

Full basket serevs 4-6 people

Just House Salsa & Chips

$6.50

Homemade tortilla chips w/ one side of house salsa

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Served w/ sour cream & salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served w/ side marinara

Nacho Supreme (Ground Beef)

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream

Nacho Supreme (Chicken)

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream

Nacho supreme (prime rib)

$13.99

Cheese curds

$9.75

Jalapeño poppers

$7.50

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk (Small)

$3.99

Chocolate

Coffee

$1.99

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Juice (Large)

$3.99

Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, tomato, Pineapple, Cranberry

Juice (Small)

$2.99

Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, tomato, Pineapple, Cranberry

O’doul’s

$4.00

O’doul’s Amber

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.99

Rootbeer BTL

$2.99

Soda

$1.99

Coke Products

Water

White milk (large)

$3.99

white Milk (small)

$2.99

White

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.50

Titos

$6.50

Ciroc

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

44 north

$6.50

Well Vodka DBL

$6.00

Absolut DBL

$7.00

Belvedere DBL

$8.50

Titos DBL

$7.50

Ciroc DBL

$7.50

Grey Goose DBL

$8.50

Ketel One DBL

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$6.00

Beefeater DBL

$8.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$8.00

Gordons DBL

$6.00

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$7.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$7.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$7.50

Malibu DBL

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.50

Casa Noble

$6.50

Casamigos silver

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Don Julio Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Gold

$7.00

corralejo silver

$6.00

Corralejo Gold

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Casamigos Gold

$6.00

1800

$6.00

Teremana Silver

$6.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$6.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$7.50

Casa Noble DBL

$7.50

Casamigos silver DBL

$7.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$6.50

Don Julio Silver DBL

$8.00

Don Julio Gold DBL

$8.00

corralejo silver DBL

$7.00

Corralejo Gold DBL

$7.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$8.00

Patron Silver DBL

$8.00

Casamigos Gold DBL

$7.00

1800 DBL

$7.00

Teremana Silver DBL

$7.00

Hornitos DBL

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Crown

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Tullamoredew

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Segrams VO

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$7.00

Jameson

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$6.00

Screwball DBL

$6.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$6.50

Bulliet Rye DBL

$8.00

Crown DBL

$7.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.00

Tullamoredew DBL

$8.00

Knob Creek DBL

$8.00

Makers Mark DBL

$8.00

Segrams 7 DBL

$7.00

Canadian Club DBL

$7.00

Segrams VO DBL

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red DBL

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$8.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

J & B

$5.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Red Stag

$6.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Well Scotch DBL

$6.00

Dewars DBL

$7.50

Wild Turkey DBL

$6.50

J & B DBL

$6.50

Jim Beam DBL

$7.00

Red Stag DBL

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon DBL

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$5.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$7.00

Cointreau DBL

$7.50

Drambuie DBL

$8.00

Frangelico DBL

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$7.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$7.50

Jagermeister DBL

$6.50

Kahlua DBL

$7.00

Lemoncello DBL

$6.50

Korbel

$7.00

Well brandy

$5.00

Cocktails

Virgin bloody

$5.00

Bloody Mary (rail)

$7.50

Bloody Mary (top shelf)

$8.50

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosa - REFILL

Mimosa

$7.00

Screwdriver(top shelf)

$7.50

Screwdriver (rail)

$5.50

Old fashion(rail)

Old fashion (top shelf)

Long Island (rail)

$7.00

Long Island (top shelf)

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Tropical sunrise

$7.00

Tequila sunrise

$7.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bahama mama

$7.00

Blueberry sunrise

$7.00

Raspberry tequila sunrise

$7.00

Sangria

$7.00

Margarita(rail)

$6.50

Margarita(top shelf)

$7.50

Southern bell

$7.00

Piña colada

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Irish lemonade

$7.00

Irish redhead

$6.00

Irish paloma

$6.00

Coffee cocktail rail

$5.50

Coffee cocktail premium

$7.50

White Russian

Cosmo

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Mules

$7.00

Perfect Rob Roy

$7.00

Martini (rail)

$5.00

Martini (top shelf)

$7.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Riverwest

$6.00

Specialty Tap

$5.00

Happy Place

$5.00

Lakefront IPA

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Raised Grain

$5.50

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Pitcher domestic

$9.00

Pitcher speciality

$11.00

Miller Lite (BTL)

$3.50

Coors Lite (BTL)

$3.50

Bud Lite (BTL)

$3.50

Highlife (BTL)

$3.50

Budwiser (BTL)

$3.50

Miller 64 (BTL)

$3.50

Michelob Ultra (BTL)

$4.00

MGD (BTL)

$3.50

PBR (BTL)

$3.50

Busch Lite (BTL)

$3.50

Heineken (BTL)

$4.00

Stella (BTL)

$4.50

Modelo (BTL)

$4.00

Corona (BTL)

$3.50

Corona Lite (BTL)

$3.50

Estrella Jalisco (BTL)

$3.50

Dos Equis Lager (BTL)

$4.00

Spotted cow (BTL)

$4.50

MGD (BTL)

$3.50

Busch Lite (CAN)

$2.50

Guinness (CAN)

$6.00

PBR (CAN)

$3.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Cabertnet Sauvignon

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Sweet Riesling

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sam and Creek

$5.00

Happy hour specials

Domestic beer

Hard seltzer’s

White claw

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Strange beast

$5.00

Shots

Cherry bomb

$4.00

Vegas bomb

$5.50

Irish car bomb

$5.50

Orange tang bomb

$5.50

Drs. Lemon drop

$3.50

Drs. Grape

$3.50

Drs. Cherry

$3.50

Drs. Menthol

$3.50

Casamigos silver

$5.50

Casamigos gold

$5.50

Patron

$6.00

Don Julio

$6.00

Jack honey

$5.00

Hornitos

$3.50

Jack fire

$5.00

Jack apple

$5.00

Jager

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$3.50

Goldschlager

$5.00

Rumchata

$3.50

Liquid cocaine

$5.50

Skrewball

$3.50

Wild turkey

$7.00

Bullet

$6.50

Jim beam

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Jello shot

$3.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Teremana

$6.00

baileys

$4.00

Bar Dice

Snakebites

$5.00

3 olives

$5.00

Shot

$3.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

S’moregasm

$5.00

PARTY BEER

Domestic pitcher

$10.00

Speciality pitcher

$12.00

Domestic single (tap)

$4.00

Speciality single (tap)

$6.00

Modelo bottle

$4.00

Corona bottle

$4.00

Corona lite bottle

$4.00

Dos Equis bottle

$4.50

Michelob ULTRA

$4.50

Speciality DRINKS

6 Mexican beer

$18.99

Patron margarita

$8.00

Julisco mule

$8.00

Piña colada

$8.00

Sangria pitcher for 2

$10.99

$6 Old fashion (fridays)

$6.00

$5 Smirnoff mixers

$5.00

Rail margarita (Tuesday)

$5.00

Coffee shot

$2.00

$4 Three olives mixers

$4.00

October fest (tapper)

$4.00

$4 drink special

$4.00

$5 drink special

$5.00

$6 drink special

$6.00

Tuesday

Item

$2.00

99 cent wings

$0.99

Fajita fiesta skillet

$13.99

Chicken cordon bleu omelette

$13.99

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

Country fried steak

$12.99

Philly chicken & cheese sandwich

$13.99

Loco nachos

$14.99

Tacos

$1.99

Cajun chicken wrap

$13.99

Santa Fe sandwich

$13.99

Pork chops

$13.99

3 taco breakfast

$12.99

Fiesta veggie burrito

$9.99

Caramel apple flat churro

$10.99

Taco pizza

$18.99

Wednesday

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

Country fried steak

$12.99

Fiesta chicken skillet

$13.99

Cafe breakfast burrito

$10.99

Monte Cristo sandwich

$11.99

Bomber burger

$13.99

Pizza burger

$13.99

Jameson shots

$3.50

Loaded fries

$4.99

BBQ Buffalo chicken pizza

$19.99

Pasta dinner

$15.99

Chicken fajita wrap

$12.99

Mexi cali sandwich

$13.99

Cali club sandwich

$13.99

Cheeseburger pizza 12”

$13.99

Cheeseburger pizza 16”

$20.99

Turkey supreme

$13.99

16inch Pizza & app combo

$20.99

Thursday

Country fried steak

$12.99

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

99c wings

$0.99

Explosion burger

$13.99

San Francisco burger

$13.99

Irish skillet

$13.99

meat lovers omelette

$13.99

smash burger

$13.99

supreme pizza burger

$13.99

california bacon cheese burger

$13.99

Italian beef sandwich

$13.99

Reuben sandwich

$13.99

Reuben rolls

$12.99

Corned beef brisket skillet

$13.99

Corn beef and cabbage

$15.99

Chimichanga dinner

$13.99

Fajita dinner

$13.99

Taco dinner

$13.99

Enchiladas dinner

$8.50

1 taco

$3.99

1 enchiladas

$3.99

Tex mex burger

$13.99

Friday

Country fried steak

$12.99

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

2x2x2

$12.99

tex-mex skillet

$13.99

Chicken cordon blue sandwich

$13.99

Stuffed pancakes

$13.99

Polska kielbasa skillet

$13.99

Polska kielbasa Omlette

$13.99

Saturday

Country fried steak

$12.99

Biscuits and gravy

$10.99

Steak skillet

$13.99

Deep fried French toast

$11.99

Chili & cheddar burger

$13.99

Philly chicken &cheese sandwich

$13.99

Hot Italian beef sandwich

$13.99

Chicken BTL sandwich

$12.99

Waffle

$6.99

Waffle w strawberries & whip

$11.99

Waffle w meat

$12.99

Loaded nacho

$13.99

Pizza coupon

$19.99

Chicken cheddar BLT

$13.99

16Inch Pizza & pitcher combo

$20.99

Stadium skillet

$13.99

$5 APP special

$5.00

Sunday

Country fried steak

$12.99

Biscuit platter

$11.99

Meat lovers skillet

$13.99

Deep fried French toast

$11.99

Pizza burger

$13.99

Explosion burger

$13.99

Steak fajita skillet

$13.99

Chicken fiesta skillet

$13.99

Chicken cordon bleu eggs Benedict

$13.99

Fiesta skillet

$13.99

Deep fried French toast

$6.99

Taco skillet

$12.99

Fajita omlette

$13.99

Stuffed French toast

$13.99

Ice cream

Vanilla

Neapolitan

Birthday sundae

Banner pic
Main pic

