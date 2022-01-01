Southside Fuzzys Breakfast, Pub & Grill
1726 S West Ave
Waukesha, WI 53189
eggs and meat
corned beef hash & eggs
Texas French Toast
Pancakes "manhole Covers"
French Toast Specialties
Breakfast Specials
Tostada My Breakfast
Grilled flour tortilla filled w/refried beans, mexican chorizo sausage,scrambled eggs,onions,green peppers,cheddar jack cheese. Served w/ hasbrowns,side sour cream & salsa, topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce.
No Brainer
Hashbrowns w/ grilled onions, green peppers all topped w/Fuzzys famous cheese sauce. served w/ Toast.
Eggs Benedict
Topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce. Served w/ hashbrowns
Mexican Sausage & Eggs
Scrambled eggs w/ mexican chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, flour tortillas. Served w/ side sour cream & salsa.
Billy Breakfast Burrito
Mexican chorizo sausage, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, all rolled in a grilled 12inch flour tortilla. Served w/ hashbrowns, sour cream & salsa
Rocky Mountain
Hashbrowns topped w/ fried onions, green peppers, your choice Meat and Egg & Toast. Served w/fuzzys famous cheese sauce
Country Scrambler
Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, on top of hashbrowns w/ choice Meat & Eggs topped w/ fuzzys famous cheese sauce
Mini Country Scrambler
smaller version of country scrambler
Special Omlettes
Farmers Omlette
Ham, cheese, onions and tomatoes
Spanish Omlette
Sausage,cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & salsa
Denver Omlette
Ham, cheese, green peppers & onions
Fresh Mushroom & Cheese Omlette
Meat & cheese Omlette
Ham & Cheese Omlette
Cheese Omlette
Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omlette
w/ American Cheese
ALL Veggie & THREE Cheese Omlette
Fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, w/American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
A LA CARTE
Side of egg
Pancake
Side meat
Ham Steak
Corned Beef Hash
Toast
Texas Toast
low-calorie eggs
Hashbrowns
Basket French Fries
Sour Cream
Tortillas
Cheese Slices
side cheese sauce(nacho)
side breakfast cheese sauce
salsa
DIPPING SAUCE
Side order Potato cakes
Side biscuits and gravy
Pasta salad
Cole slaw
French toast
Side sausage gravy
JUMBO WINGS
Large Garden Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cuccumber, shredded cheddar cheese w/ croutons
Classic Chef Salad
Honey ham, smoked turkey, shredded swiss & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, egg, cucumber w/croutons
Cajun Chicken Salad
Grilled tender slices of chicken breast seasoned w/mild cajun spice over salad greens, grilled fajita onions, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers & cheese
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Tender slices of chicken grilled w/ our teriyaki glaze, green peppers & onions over a bed of fresh garden greens w/ all the trimmings
Famous Burgers
Plain Jane Burger 1/3lb
she's as plain as it gets
Plain Jane Burger 1/2lb
she's as plain as it gets
Cheese Burger Classic 1/3lb
Two slices of american cheese
Cheese Burger Classic 1/2lb
Two slices of american cheese
Bacon CheeseBurger 1/3lb
Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese
Bacon CheeseBurger 1/2lb
Crispy bacon w/melted American cheese
Philly Burger 1/3lb
Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese
Philly Burger 1/2lb
Grilled fajita onions, green peppers, mozzorilla cheese
Mean Jean Burger 1/3lb
Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings
Mean Jean Burger 1/2lb
Two slices of American cheese topped w/our famous haystack onion rings
Gina Burger 1/3lb
Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese
Gina Burger 1/2lb
Bacon, mushrooms, melted swiss cheese
Alien Burger 1/3lb
Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese
Alien Burger 1/2lb
Fried onions, fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon, swiss & American cheese
Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/3lb
Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way
Everything but the Kitchen Sink 1/2lb
Crispy bacon, all the fresh veggies we can muster up, American, swiss & cheddar jack cheese, topped w/ one egg your way
Hot Sandwiches
Texas -style Grilled Cheese Classic
Grilled to perfection w/butter, a touch of garlic & cheese on Texas Toast
Texas-style Grilled Honey Ham & Cheese
Honey ham, cheese grilled to perfection, butter & a touch of garlic
Three Cheese Grilled Patty Melt
Beef patty w/fried onions,swiss, cheddar & mozzerella cheese on marble rye bread
Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender chicken breast w/ swiss cheese on toasted kaiser roll
French Dip
Grilled, shaved prime rib, topped w/ swiss cheese on toasted hoagie. Served w/side of au jus
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Chicken breast sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ queso cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuc n toasted kaiser roll
Philly Cheese Steak
shaved prime rib sauteed, fajita onions, green peppers, topped w/ mozzarella cheese & provolone cheese on toasted hoagie
Cold sandwiches
Honey Ham
Sliced honey ham w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast w/ your choice of American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Club Combo
Honey ham, smoked turkey, crispy bacon strips w/ American or swiss cheese on choice of bread
Jumbo BLT on Texas Toast
Loaded w/ crispy bacon strips on texas toast
Wraps
All Veggie Wrap
(hot or cold) Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, mayo w/ cheddar & mozzarella cheese
California Club Wrap
Smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo w/cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled shaved prime rib, fajita green peppers, onions, lettuce w/cheddar jack cheese
BBQ Buffalo Chicken Garden Wrap
Deep- fried crispy chicken tossed in buffalo barbeque mix, w/ blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Quesadilla
Just Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Grilled Chicken Breast Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Prime Rib Steak Quesadilla
Grilled to order crispy quesadilla, queso cheddar cheese, salad garnish, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Taco Salad
Seasoned Ground Beef Taco salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Grilled Chicken Breast Taco Salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Prime Rib Steak Taco salad
Includes sauteed green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, queso cheddar cheese mix, w/ side of sour cream & salsa
Homemade Pizzas
Pizza 12''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Pizza 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Bread Pizza 12''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Bread Pizza 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic Toast 16''
Pizzas w/ choice of handtossed or thin crust. All pizzas include one meat topping and three all fresh veggies
Garlic toast side
Friday Seafood
Beer Battered Cod
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Baked Fish (cod)
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Shrimp Platter
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Beer Battered Perch
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Seafood Platter
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Fish Tacos
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Breaded Shrimp
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
Coconut Shrimp
Served w/ cole slaw, rye bread & your choice of one side: French Fries or Homemade Potato Pancakes
early bird fish fry
Fish fry combo
Extra perch
Extra cod
EXTRA APPLESAUCE
EXTRA TARTAR
EXTRA COLE SLAW
Appetizers
Baked Soft Pretzel (Regular)
Served w/ cheesy beer sauce
Baked Soft Pretzel (Jalapeno)
Served w/ cheesy beer sauce
Chicken Tender Basket (3pc)
Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Tender Basket w/ French Fries (3pc)
Served w/ one choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or bleu cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Batter fries topped w/ house chili, Mexican cheese blend & chopped greeen onions
Golden Tiger Potstickers
Choice of chicken or pork, served w/ side of soy sauce or hot mustard
Haystack Onion Ring 1/2 Basket
Half basket serves 1-3 people
Haystack Onion Ring Full Basket
Full basket serevs 4-6 people
Just House Salsa & Chips
Homemade tortilla chips w/ one side of house salsa
Mini Tacos
Served w/ sour cream & salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep-fried mozzarella sticks served w/ side marinara
Nacho Supreme (Ground Beef)
Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream
Nacho Supreme (Chicken)
Homemade tortilla chips, seasoned meat, mexican cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, black olives w/ side salsa & sour cream
Nacho supreme (prime rib)
Cheese curds
Jalapeño poppers
NA Beverages
Chocolate Milk (Small)
Chocolate
Coffee
Heineken 0.0
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice (Large)
Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, tomato, Pineapple, Cranberry
Juice (Small)
Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, tomato, Pineapple, Cranberry
O’doul’s
O’doul’s Amber
Red Bull
Rootbeer BTL
Soda
Coke Products
Water
White milk (large)
white Milk (small)
White
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Titos
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
44 north
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Titos DBL
Ciroc DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Tanqueray
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Noble
Casamigos silver
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Gold
corralejo silver
Corralejo Gold
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Casamigos Gold
1800
Teremana Silver
Hornitos
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Casa Noble DBL
Casamigos silver DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Silver DBL
Don Julio Gold DBL
corralejo silver DBL
Corralejo Gold DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Casamigos Gold DBL
1800 DBL
Teremana Silver DBL
Hornitos DBL
Well Whiskey
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Bulliet Rye
Crown
Jack Daniels
Tullamoredew
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Segrams 7
Canadian Club
Segrams VO
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Black
Jameson
Fireball
Well Whiskey DBL
Screwball DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Crown DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Tullamoredew DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Segrams 7 DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Segrams VO DBL
Johnny Walker Red DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Well Scotch
Dewars
Wild Turkey
J & B
Jim Beam
Red Stag
Bulliet Bourbon
Well Scotch DBL
Dewars DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
J & B DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Red Stag DBL
Bulliet Bourbon DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Korbel
Well brandy
Cocktails
Virgin bloody
Bloody Mary (rail)
Bloody Mary (top shelf)
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Mimosa - REFILL
Mimosa
Screwdriver(top shelf)
Screwdriver (rail)
Old fashion(rail)
Old fashion (top shelf)
Long Island (rail)
Long Island (top shelf)
Manhattan
Tropical sunrise
Tequila sunrise
Alabama Slammer
Bahama mama
Blueberry sunrise
Raspberry tequila sunrise
Sangria
Margarita(rail)
Margarita(top shelf)
Southern bell
Piña colada
Sex on the beach
Irish lemonade
Irish redhead
Irish paloma
Coffee cocktail rail
Coffee cocktail premium
White Russian
Cosmo
Mojito
Mules
Perfect Rob Roy
Martini (rail)
Martini (top shelf)
Beer
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Bud Lite
Riverwest
Specialty Tap
Happy Place
Lakefront IPA
Angry Orchard
Raised Grain
Spotted Cow
Blue Moon
Modelo
Pitcher domestic
Pitcher speciality
Miller Lite (BTL)
Coors Lite (BTL)
Bud Lite (BTL)
Highlife (BTL)
Budwiser (BTL)
Miller 64 (BTL)
Michelob Ultra (BTL)
MGD (BTL)
PBR (BTL)
Busch Lite (BTL)
Heineken (BTL)
Stella (BTL)
Modelo (BTL)
Corona (BTL)
Corona Lite (BTL)
Estrella Jalisco (BTL)
Dos Equis Lager (BTL)
Spotted cow (BTL)
MGD (BTL)
Busch Lite (CAN)
Guinness (CAN)
PBR (CAN)
Wine
Happy hour specials
Shots
Cherry bomb
Vegas bomb
Irish car bomb
Orange tang bomb
Drs. Lemon drop
Drs. Grape
Drs. Cherry
Drs. Menthol
Casamigos silver
Casamigos gold
Patron
Don Julio
Jack honey
Hornitos
Jack fire
Jack apple
Jager
Rumpleminze
Goldschlager
Rumchata
Liquid cocaine
Skrewball
Wild turkey
Bullet
Jim beam
Captain Morgan
Fireball
Crown
Jello shot
Sambuca
Teremana
baileys
Bar Dice
Snakebites
3 olives
Shot
Pink Whitney
S’moregasm
PARTY BEER
Speciality DRINKS
6 Mexican beer
Patron margarita
Julisco mule
Piña colada
Sangria pitcher for 2
$6 Old fashion (fridays)
$5 Smirnoff mixers
Rail margarita (Tuesday)
Coffee shot
$4 Three olives mixers
October fest (tapper)
$4 drink special
$5 drink special
$6 drink special
Tuesday
Item
99 cent wings
Fajita fiesta skillet
Chicken cordon bleu omelette
Biscuits and gravy
Country fried steak
Philly chicken & cheese sandwich
Loco nachos
Tacos
Cajun chicken wrap
Santa Fe sandwich
Pork chops
3 taco breakfast
Fiesta veggie burrito
Caramel apple flat churro
Taco pizza
Wednesday
Biscuits and gravy
Country fried steak
Fiesta chicken skillet
Cafe breakfast burrito
Monte Cristo sandwich
Bomber burger
Pizza burger
Jameson shots
Loaded fries
BBQ Buffalo chicken pizza
Pasta dinner
Chicken fajita wrap
Mexi cali sandwich
Cali club sandwich
Cheeseburger pizza 12”
Cheeseburger pizza 16”
Turkey supreme
16inch Pizza & app combo
Thursday
Country fried steak
Biscuits and gravy
99c wings
Explosion burger
San Francisco burger
Irish skillet
meat lovers omelette
smash burger
supreme pizza burger
california bacon cheese burger
Italian beef sandwich
Reuben sandwich
Reuben rolls
Corned beef brisket skillet
Corn beef and cabbage
Chimichanga dinner
Fajita dinner
Taco dinner
Enchiladas dinner
1 taco
1 enchiladas
Tex mex burger
Friday
Saturday
Country fried steak
Biscuits and gravy
Steak skillet
Deep fried French toast
Chili & cheddar burger
Philly chicken &cheese sandwich
Hot Italian beef sandwich
Chicken BTL sandwich
Waffle
Waffle w strawberries & whip
Waffle w meat
Loaded nacho
Pizza coupon
Chicken cheddar BLT
16Inch Pizza & pitcher combo
Stadium skillet
$5 APP special
Sunday
Country fried steak
Biscuit platter
Meat lovers skillet
Deep fried French toast
Pizza burger
Explosion burger
Steak fajita skillet
Chicken fiesta skillet
Chicken cordon bleu eggs Benedict
Fiesta skillet
Deep fried French toast
Taco skillet
Fajita omlette
Stuffed French toast
