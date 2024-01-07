FV Cafe 3185 York Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are in Freedom Valley
Location
3185 York Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA
3.8 • 484
19 York St. Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Gettysburg Chocolate Market - 9 Baltimore Street
No Reviews
9 Baltimore Street Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant
Sign of the Buck - 29 Chambersburg St
No Reviews
29 Chambersburg St Gettysburg, PA 17325
View restaurant