Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

Old Fashioned Hamburger ... Quarter Pound of beef

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Quarter Pound Burger ... with Cheese

The Friendzone (Mac+Cheese Burger)

The Friendzone (Mac+Cheese Burger)

$10.50

FWOB's Mac and Cheese Burger. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce and caramelized onions

FWOB Burger

FWOB Burger

$9.99

The Original FWOB Burger. FWOB sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese

Girl's Best Friend (Buff Chick Burger)

Girl's Best Friend (Buff Chick Burger)

$10.99

FWOB's Buffalo Chicken Burger. Served with homemade buffalo chicken dip, FWOB Buffalo Sauce drizzle, caramelized onions and bacon

The Side Piece (Veggie Burger)

The Side Piece (Veggie Burger)

$11.50

Our take on an impossible burger. Beyond meat served with guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, and chipotle aloi

The Options Burger

The Options Burger

$6.99

Create-your-own FWOB Burger

FWOB Burger of the Month

$11.99

Check in w/ FWOB social media for updated infromation

Loaded Fries

Girl's Best Friend Fries (Buffalo Fries)

Girl's Best Friend Fries (Buffalo Fries)

$7.99

FWOB's Buffalo Fry Load. Served with homemade buffalo chicken dip, FWOB Buffalo Sauce drizzle, bacon and ranch drizzle

FWOB Fries

FWOB Fries

$6.99

The Original FWOB Fries. Served with FWOB sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Try it with ground beef, $3.00

Friendzone Fries (Mac+Cheese Fries)

Friendzone Fries (Mac+Cheese Fries)

$7.99

FWOB's Mac and Cheese Fry Load. Served with FWOB sweet chili sauce, bacon, and of course mac and cheese

The Options Fries

The Options Fries

$4.99

Create-your-own FWOB Fry Load

FWOB Fry Load of the Month

$8.99

Check in w/ FWOB social media for updated infromation

Combos

The Love Triangle

$14.50

Pick one of FWOB's sepciality burgers, pair it with a side of plain fries and a beverage.

The Love Triangle+

$18.50

Pick one of FWOB's specaility burgers and one of our speciality fry loads. Also comes with a beverage

The Golden Anniversary

$10.99

Simple and Classic. A hamburger with a side of fries and a beverage.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$5.99

Cookie

$2.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Three Friends. One Truck. A Whole lot of burgers and fries.

Location

56 Main Street, Orono, ME 04473

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
