Pizza

Fyre Pizza 148 Civic Center Boulevard

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

148 Civic Center Boulevard

Anderson, SC 29625

Popular Items

Build Your Own (12")
Build Your Own (9")
Salad

9" Pizza

ϟ Lighting Lunch ϟ

If you want to place this order for Dine In, include this special item with your Pick Up order.

Luna (9")

Luna (9")

$7.50

Classic red sauce, mozzarella or three cheese blend

The Backyard (9")

The Backyard (9")

$8.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mild sausage, ground beef

Pigs on the Wing (9")

Pigs on the Wing (9")

$8.99

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, shredded buffalo chicken, bacon

Natty Dredd (9")

Natty Dredd (9")

$8.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, jerk chicken, green pepper, onion, pineapple, roasted red pepper

Van Go (9")

$8.99

Olive oil, Fresh mozzarella, tomatoe, arugula

Hot Mess (9")

Hot Mess (9")

$8.99

Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, jalepeno, italian sausage, roasted red pepper

Farmers Market (9")

Farmers Market (9")

$8.99

Classic red sauce, 3 cheese blend, green pepper, onion, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper

The White Out (9")

The White Out (9")

$8.99

White sauce, mozzarella, chicken ,bacon, onion , roasted red pepper

Build Your Own (9")

Build Your Own (9")

$8.99

Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings

Specialty Pizza and Salad Combo (Online)

$11.99

BYO Pizza and Salad Combo (Online)

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger 9"

$9.99

12" Pizza

ϟ Lighting Lunch ϟ

If you want to place this order for Dine In, include this special item with your Pick Up order.

Luna (12")

Luna (12")

$8.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella or three cheese blend

The Backyard (12")

The Backyard (12")

$10.79

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mild sausage, ground beef

Pigs on the Wing (12")

Pigs on the Wing (12")

$10.79

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, shredded buffalo chicken, bacon

Natty Dredd (12")

Natty Dredd (12")

$10.79

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, jerk chicken, green pepper, onion, pineapple, roasted red pepper

Van Go (12")

$10.79

Olive oil, Fresh mozzarella, tomatoe, arugula

Hot Mess (12")

Hot Mess (12")

$10.79

Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, jalepeno, italian sausage, roasted red pepper

Farmers Market (12")

Farmers Market (12")

$10.79

Classic red sauce, 3 cheese blend, green pepper, onion, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper

The White Out (12")

The White Out (12")

$10.79

White sauce, mozzarella, chicken ,bacon, onion , roasted red pepper

Build Your Own (12")

Build Your Own (12")

$10.79

Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger 12"

$13.99

14" Pizza

ϟ Lighting Lunch ϟ

If you want to place this order for Dine In, include this special item with your Pick Up order.

Luna (14")

Luna (14")

$12.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella or three cheese blend

The Backyard (14")

The Backyard (14")

$17.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mild sausage, ground beef

Pigs on the Wing (14")

Pigs on the Wing (14")

$17.99

Ranch sauce, mozzarella, shredded buffalo chicken, bacon

Natty Dredd (14")

Natty Dredd (14")

$17.99

Classic red sauce, mozzarella, jerk chicken, green pepper, onion, pineapple, roasted red pepper

Van Go (14")

$17.99

Olive oil, Fresh mozzarella, tomatoe, arugula

Hot Mess (14")

Hot Mess (14")

$17.99

Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, jalepeno, italian sausage, roasted red pepper

Farmers Market (14")

Farmers Market (14")

$17.99

Classic red sauce, 3 cheese blend, green pepper, onion, black olives, mushrooms, roasted red pepper

The White Out (14")

The White Out (14")

$17.99

White sauce, mozzarella, chicken ,bacon, onion , roasted red pepper

Build Your Own (14" two toppings)

Build Your Own (14" two toppings)

$14.99

Your choice of sauce, cheese, and up to 2 toppings

Build Your Own (14" unlimited toppings)

Build Your Own (14" unlimited toppings)

$17.99

Your choice of sauce, cheese, and toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger 14"

$19.99

Dessert

Sweet Thang

Sweet Thang

$5.99

Cinnamon sugar with cream cheese icing

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$6.99

Salad (Online)

Salad

$5.49

Drizzle

Jalapeno Cream Sauce Drizzle

$0.50

Pesto Drizzle

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

$0.50

Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle

$0.50

Garlic Cilantro Drizzle

$0.50

Ranch Drizzle

$0.50

Skin Daddy's BBQ Sauce Drizzle

$0.50

Feed the Family

Feed the Family

$37.99

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Cheesy Bread

$6.49

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$8.99

N/A BEVS

Large Drink

$2.49

Small Drink

$2.19

Water Cup

$0.25
2 liter Coke

2 liter Coke

$2.89
2 liter Diet Coke

2 liter Diet Coke

$2.89
2 liter Sprite

2 liter Sprite

$2.89
Bottle Coke 20oz

Bottle Coke 20oz

$1.99
Bottle Diet Coke 20oz

Bottle Diet Coke 20oz

$1.99
Bottle Sprite 20oz

Bottle Sprite 20oz

$1.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Fresh pizza made your way... fresh and fast

148 Civic Center Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29625

Fyre Pizza image

