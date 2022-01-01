Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Fyrebird

336 Reviews

$

15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A

Gardena, CA 90249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Piece Wings
6 Piece Tenders
4 Piece Tenders

Wings

6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$9.75
10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$13.00
12 Piece Wings

12 Piece Wings

$15.00

30 Piece Wings & Fries

$37.75

Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$8.75

4 Piece Beyond Meat Tenders

$10.75
6 Piece Tenders

6 Piece Tenders

$10.00

6 Piece Beyond Meat Tenders

$15.90

30 Piece Tenders & Fries

$41.75

Sandwich

Sandwich

Sandwich

$11.75
Slider

Slider

$8.25
1 Slider

1 Slider

$4.25

Flava Fries

Flava Fries

Flava Fries

$11.00

Salad

Flava Greens

$11.75

Side Salad

$4.75

Chickie Meal

1 Slider w/ Fries

1 Slider w/ Fries

$6.00

2 Tenders w/ Fries

$6.00
3 Wings w/ Fries

3 Wings w/ Fries

$6.00

2 Beyond Meat Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Other Sides

Fried Pickles

$4.75

Veggie Sticks

$4.75

Drinks

20 oz Bottle

$2.95

Family Meal

30 Piece Tenders & Fries

$41.75

Patio Rental

$150.00

Additional Dressing

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Additional Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Fyrebird Sauce

$1.00

Honey Hot

$1.00

Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Vegan Fyrebird Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online and pick up when ready!!! NEW MENU ITEMS!!!!!

Website

Location

15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Gallery
Fyrebird image
Fyrebird image
Fyrebird image
Fyrebird image

Similar restaurants in your area

WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Tacolicious - Manhattan Beach
orange star4.7 • 1,053
1129 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
12th Round Wings - South Gate - 2801 Firestone Blvd Ste. A
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Firestone Boulevard South Gate, CA 90280
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man USC LA - 3844 south Figueroa
orange starNo Reviews
3844 south Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90037
View restaurantnext
Two Wings
orange starNo Reviews
3768 Maple Ave Los Angeles, CA 90011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston