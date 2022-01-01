- Home
- /
- Port Orange
- /
- Fysh Bar & Grill
Fysh Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
3633 Ridgewood ave
PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sea Apps
Fysh Dip
Our Homemade Fresh Smoked tuna Dip Served in Our Fried Tortilla Shell with Crackers, Red Onions, Carrots, Sliced Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, and jalapeno Peppers
Tuna Poke
Fresh Tuna with Mango, Avocado and Scallions Tossed in Tupat's Hawallan Poke Sauce lopped with Crushed Crispy Wontons and Sesame Seeds Served Over a Bed of Seaweed Cellophane Bean Noodle Salad
Shrimp Puppies
Shrimp. Onions. Corn and Jalapenos in a Sweet Batter Deep Fried and Served with Coco Lime Sauce
Crab Ragoon
Shrimp Stuffed with Blue Crab and Cream Cheese Deep Fried in a Wonton Wrap Topped with Fresh Raspberries Served with Our Raspberry I haI Sauce
Shrimp Popper Dip
Shrimp and Jalapenos Mixed in a Cream Cheese Fondue Baked to Perfection Served with our Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips
Crabby Street Corn
Roasted Corn, Drizzled with Chipotle Cilantro Lime Aioli Topped with Blue Crab and Parmesan Cheese
New Zealand Mussels App
Full Pound of New Zealand Mussels Sauteed with Smoke Sausage in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce Served with Toast Points
Sushi Cups
Wasabi Rice Cups Stuffed with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Green Scallions drizzled with Eel Sauce
Beach Lovers' Kabob
Beef Tenderloin, Lobster Pepper Medley and Red Onions Grilled, Served on a Bed of Rice Pilaf Topped with Hulu Sauce
Caribbean Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari Sauteed with Hot Sliced Cherry Peppers and Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce
Crispy Calamari
Hand Breaded Calamari Lightly Fried and served with Our Homemade Marinara
Bimini Conch Ceviche
Fresh Bahamian Conch in our Citrus Marinade with Onions, Green Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes Served with Homemade Blue Tortilla Chipps
Conch Fritters
Our Caribbean Style Fritters Served with our Signature Calypso Sauce
T's Thai Shrimp
Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in our Signature T's Thai Sauce
Grouper Fingers
Hand Breaded Grouper Lightly Fried Served with our Tartar Sauce
Cracked Conch
Fresh Bahamian Conch Served with Our Signature Calypso
Louisiana Mussels
Raw Bar
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Shell on Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
Middle Neck Clams
Served on the Half Shell with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
Pineapple Rum Oysters
Six Fresh Oysters Topped with Pineapple Rum Mignonette Served on Bed of ICe
Baked Stuffed Scallops
Five Scallops on the Half Shell Topped with Blue Crab Stuffing and Drizzled with Champagne Cream Sauce ›
Oyster Rockefeller
Five Scallops on the Half Shell Topped with Blue Crab Stuffing and Drizzled with Champagne Cream Sauce ›
Fysh Shooters (Each)
Oyster and Shrimp Sailor Sauce
Seafood Tower
Maine Lobster, King Crab, Snow Crab Jumbo Shrimp and House Ovsters Served on Ice with Our Zest
Baha Oysters
Six -resh At antic Ovstersodec with Jalapenos, Chili, Siracha Seasonings. Cheddar and Mozzarell. Cheese
Kung Fu Oysters (each)
Topped with Green Seaweed Salad, Sour Cream, Masago and Our Special Chili Sauce
Kung Fu Oysters Half Dozen
Topped with Green Seaweed Salad, Sour Cream, Masago and Our Special Chili Sauce
Alaskan King Crab
Today's House Oysters
Well Fleet
Riptide
Kusshi
Kumamoto
Land Apps
Mozzarella Moons
Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Meatballs & Ricotta
Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Nachos
Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Gator Bites
Fresh Florida Alligator Breaded and Fried to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles lopped with Mixed Cheese and Scallions Baked to Perfection Served with Our Blue Tortilla Chips
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand Breaded Pickle Chips Deep Fried Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
baked Golden Brown and topped with Kosher Sat Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Pub Mustard
Pork Wings
Three Pork Shanks Grilled to Perfection Glazed in Our Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce Topped with Our Signature Tropical Fruit Salsa and Plantain Chips
Loaded Spriral Fries
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wings
Deep-Fried with Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, XXX. BBU or Italian Garlic
Key West Lime Wings
Tossed in Signature Lime Sauce lopped with Limes
Tennessee Whiskey Wings
Tossed in Jack Daniels Candy Pepper Sauce Topped with Chilis
Carolina BBQ Wings
Tossed in Our Signature Carolina Mang BBO Sauce
Tupat's Hawaiian Style Wings
Tossed in the Famous Tupat's Pokie Sauce oped with Grilled Unions
Soup
Salad
Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber
Classic Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions Cucumbers. Peoperoncini's. -eta Cheese, and Roasted Red Peppers Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Napa Valley Salad
Mixed Greens. Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Avocado Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Shaved Coconut Served with Our Homemade Vinaigrette $16.99
Asian Ahi Tuna Salad
Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
Hemingway Cobb
Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
Jamacian Jerk Mahi Mahi Salad
Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Thick Tomato Slices and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze Served Over Mixed Greens
Fried Baskets
Beer Battered Shrimp
Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
Grouper Fingers
Served with Our Tartar Sauce
Jumbo Chicken Fingers
Served with Honey Mustard or BBO
Buffalo Jumbo Chicken Fingers
Served with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Served with Tartar Sauce
Captains Platter
Ipswitch Clams, Beer Battered Haddock, Shrimp and Conch Fritters
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Sweet Orange Marmalade Sauce
Daytona Basket
Jumbo Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Shrimp and Onion Rings
New England Ipswitch Clam Strips
Hand-Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Tartar Sauce
Tacos
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Claw on Flou Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flou Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Chicken Tacos (3)
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Carne Asada Tacos (3)
Served Griled or Backened Over Saw on Four Tortillas with Mixed Cheese. Picante Aioli and Our Cilantro Jalapeno and Onion Salsa
Seared Tuna Tacos (3)
Served Over Asian Slaw on Crisov Homemade Wontor Shells Topped with Mandarin Oranges and Yuki Sauce
Salmon Tacos (3)
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Jaw on Flou Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Ou Homemade Cilantro Jalapeno and Union Salsa
Tropical Grouper Tacos (3)
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Saw on Flou Tortillas Topped with Our Tropical Fruit Salsa with ; Cilantro Mint Sauce
Mahi Quesadilla
Served Grilled in a Black Bean Tortilla with Peppers, Unions and Mozzarella Cheese with alapeno Cilantro Verde Sauce Served with Black Beans. Rice Pilaf and Fresh Grilled Jalapeno
Sandwiches
Lobster Salad Wrap
Homemade New England Lobster Salad, Lettuce and Tomato Wrapped in a Soft Spinach Tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Romano Cheese Wrapped in a flour or Spinach tortilla
Mahi Island Wrap
Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce
Bahamian Conch Sandwich
Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce
Tuna Tataki Sandwich
Seared una Steak Marinated in Our Sweet Sesame Sov Sauce Served Over Asian Slaw, Alta Sprouts, and Avocado Drizzle with Eel Sauce on a Kaiser Roll
Mahi Sandwich
Fresh Mahi Filet Grilled or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll with Tartar Sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast with Lettuce. Tomato and Union Served on a Kaiser ROll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce. Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll
Summer Breeze Sandwich
Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Sprouts and Spinach lopped with Smoked Gouda and Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll
Inlet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Topped with Sprouts, Bacon Strips, Swiss Cheese and Avocado Drizzled with a Chimichurri Sauce Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll
Ormond Beach Club
Thinly Sliced Turkey Topped with Smoked Gouda Avocado. Bacon. Lettuce. omato and Union Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce on Swirled Rye
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatballs Topped with Our Signature Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarela Cheese Served or a Fresh Hoagie Roll
Philly Cheese Sub
Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers Onions and Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Fresh Hoagie Roll with Choice of Steak o Chicken
Daytona 500 Grouper Sub
Fried Grouper Fingers Topped with Swiss Cheese and Our Signature Calypso Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Fresh Hoagie Roll
Lil Havana Cuban Panini
Fresh Grilled Mahi and Ham Drizzled in Our Mojo Sauce oped with Swiss Cheese. Dill Pickles and Yellow Mustard Layered on a Hoagie Grilled and Pressed Thin
Halifax Panini
Fresh Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers and Provolone Topped with Balsamic Glaze on a Fresh Pressed Hoagie
Angus Burger
Half Pound Angus Beef Grilled Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll
Islander Burger
Our Fresh Seasoned Patty Topped with Provolone Cheese bacon. Sauteed onions and Fresh grilled Pineapple Drizzled with Tupat's Poke Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll
Rosemary Gorgonzola Burger
Half Pound of Angus Beef Stuffed with Gorgonzola and Seasoned with Rosemary Topped with Provolone Server on a kaiser Ro
Surfs Up Burger
Half Pound Angus Beef, Grilled Lobster, Bacon, Fried Unions. Gouda Cheese. Chimichurri Aioli served on a Kaiser Roll
Tupats BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast Tossed in Tupats BBQPoke Sauce Topped with Pepper jack, Bacon, Coleslaw, and Fried Onion: Served on a Kaiser ROll
Boardwalk Sub
Fried Jumbo Chicken Strips Chopped, Topped with Fried Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes Served or 1 a Hoagie Drizzled with Our Sweet Créole Mustard Sauce
Sea Entrees
Land Entrees
Hawaiian Chicken
Two Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts in Huli Huli Sauce Topped with Fresh Grilled Pineapple and Scallions
Surf & Turf
8 oz. USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet and Lobster ai
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Two Fresh Grilled Chicken Breasts Topped with Ham. Swiss and Caramelized Onions with a Creole Mustard Aioll
Volcano filet
8 oz. Hand-Cut Filet Topped with a Shrimp Jalapeno Fondue, Fried Onions and Red Peppers. Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ribeye Scampi
12 oz. Angus Ribeye Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Our Signature Shrimp Scampi Sauce
Cape Canaveral Stuffed Chicken
Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce
16oz Ribeye
Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce
Filet
Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce
Sides
DINNER SALAD
Spiral Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Penne Pasta
Fusilli Pasta
Linguini Pasta
Roasted Red Potatoes
Fresh Mixed Vegetables
Black Beans and Rice
Asparagus
Cilantro Slaw
Fresh Fruit
Rice Pilaf
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Caesar Salad
Pasta
New Smyrna Pasta
Grilled Chicken, Shallots, Sun Dried Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach and Roasted Garlic ossed with Penne Pasta in White Wine Garlic Sauce Topped with Goat Cheese
Maine Lobster Ravioli
Gourmet Kavioll Stutted with Lobster and Cheese loppec with Our Homemade Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
Treasures of the Sea
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Lobster Tail and Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Cape Cod Alfredo
Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Tossed with Linguini In Our Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Linguini Clam Sauce
Whole Baby Clams Served Over Linguini in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Red Peppers and Red Onions Tossed with Linguini in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
New Zealand Mussels Pasta
Sautéed Mussels, Shallots, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoke Sausage Tossed with Linguine in Our Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Over Linguini in Our Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce
Fysh Boils
Pacific Boil
1 ¼ lbs of Snow Crab and Egg
Atlantic Boil
Maine Lobster, Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, and Egg
Port Orange Boil
Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Crawfish, and Egg
Louisiana Creole Boil
Steamed Cajun Crawfish, Shrimp, and Egg
Alaskan King Boil
1 lb of King Crab Legs and Egg
16" Pizza
Pizza Rolls
Stromboli
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak Stromboli
Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers Onions. Mushrooms and Mozzarela Cheese
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Romano
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll
Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Pepperoni Roll
Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Sushi Apps
Edamame
Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt $10.99 with Roasted GarlIc $11.9g
Seaweed Salad
Tuna Tataki
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Tuna Blossom
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
I Love Tuna!
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Hand Roll Sampler
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Sashimi Sampler
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Nigiri Sampler
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Sushi Platter
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Kimchi Tuna
Fresh Tuna and Cucumber Mixed with Kimchi Sauce
Sashimi Assortment
Chef's Choice Sashimi
Sashimi Carpaccio
Today's Freshest Assorted Sashimi Served with Ponzu, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil and Tobiko
Tuna Nachos
seared una. Avocado and a apeno: Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds Drizzled with Balsamic Eel Sauce Served Over Crispy Wontons
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado 1/O with Masago
JB Roll
Smoked Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese I/0
Golden JB Roll
Tempura Style Roll with Fresh Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Lump Crab and Avocado with Masago Served with Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Cucumber I/0 Topped with Sesame Seeds Served with a Side of Ee Sauce
Rainbow Roll
Lump Crab and Cucumber I/0 Topped with Tuna, Salmon hamachI, Shrimp, and Avocado
Unagi Roll
Eel with Cucumber I/O Topped with Eel Sauce
Midori Roll
Fresh Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber I/O with Wasabi Tobiko
Alaskan Roll
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, and Avocado I/O
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber and Takuar Wrapped in Full Sov Paper with a Side of Ginger Sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll
Fresh Tuna and Avocado I/O
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Minced Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber I/O Topped with Masago
Spicy Tuna Roll
Minced Spicy Tuna, Masago and Cucumber I/0
Specialty Rolls
Black Dragon Roll
Fresh Tuna, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/U lopped with Eel, Avocado, Masago
Port Orange Roll
Tempura Stvle Roll with Eel, Jalapenos and Avocado I/C Served with Sweet Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Fysh Roll
Fresh Tuna, Yamagobo and Cilantro I/0 Topped with Masago Served with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce
Summer Roll
Lump Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago 1/C Topped with Fresh Tuna Served with Eel Sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Masago
Spicy Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna, Masago, and Tempura Flakes
Cutie Roll
Fresh Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado and Shrimp Wrapped with Cucumber, Drizzled with Ponzu
Volcano Roll
Lump Crab, Cucumber and Avocado I/0 Covered with Baked Mahi. Blue Crab, and Spic Mayo Mixture, Topped with Habanero Masago Served with a Side of Eel Sauce
Sexy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy luna, Cilantro and Yamagobo I/ lopped witt Hamachi. Avocado. Sliced Jalaneno and Wasabi Tobiko Served with Sriracha Sauce
Lobster Roll
Lobster Tempura, Cucumber and Asparagus I/O with Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Lobster Salad
Black Sunset Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado I/0 Topped with Spicy Tuna Drizzled with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce with Black Tobiko
Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado 1/O Topped with Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
Crazy Fysh Roll
Spicy Tuna and Asparagus I/O Topped with Chopped Shrimp Tempura and Jalapeno Mixed with Spicy Mayc Drizzled with te Sauce and empura-lakes
Sid Roll
Shrimp ) Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped witr Seared Tuna and Smoked Salmon Served with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Fysh Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna Drizzled with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Kimchi Sauce and Tempura Flakes
Ninja Roll
Spicy Tuna, , Sushi Shrimp, Yamagobo, Avocado, Jalapenos and habanero Masago served Fried with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce
Sushi & Sashimi
Fresh Tuna
Premium Tuna
Fresh Toro
Fresh Salmon
Hamachi
Hotate (Scallop)
Conch
Shrimp
IKA (Squid)
Octopus
Smoked Salmon
Unagi (Eel)
Ikura (Salmon Egg)
Uni* (Sea Urchin)
Tamago (Egg Omlet)
Masago
Tobiko
Kani (Crab)
Boats
Flavor/Topping
Chocolate
Cake Batter
Chocolate Chip
Coconut
Cookie Dough
Cookies & Cream
Espresso Gelato
Hazelnut
Malted Milk Balls
Mint
Pistachio
Pumpkin Spice
Red Velvet Gelato
Salted Caramel
Strawberry
Sugar Free Vanilla
Tiramisu
Vanilla
Mango Sorbet
Lemon Sorbet
Raspberry Sorbet
Strawberry Sorbet
Grab N Go's
Desserts
Chocolate Layer Cake
Sunshine 5 Layer Cake
Milky Way Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Carrot Cake
Coconut Devine Cake
Chocolate Coconut Sensation
Plain No Sugar Cheesecake
Apple Crumble
New York Cheesecake
Crumble Brulee Cheesecake
Brownie Carmel Cheesecake
Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake
Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Guava Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecak
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3633 Ridgewood ave, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129