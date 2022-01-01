Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fysh Bar & Grill

3633 Ridgewood ave

PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

Sea Apps

Fysh Dip

$15.99Out of stock

Our Homemade Fresh Smoked tuna Dip Served in Our Fried Tortilla Shell with Crackers, Red Onions, Carrots, Sliced Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes, and jalapeno Peppers

Tuna Poke

$15.99

Fresh Tuna with Mango, Avocado and Scallions Tossed in Tupat's Hawallan Poke Sauce lopped with Crushed Crispy Wontons and Sesame Seeds Served Over a Bed of Seaweed Cellophane Bean Noodle Salad

Shrimp Puppies

$13.99

Shrimp. Onions. Corn and Jalapenos in a Sweet Batter Deep Fried and Served with Coco Lime Sauce

Crab Ragoon

$17.99

Shrimp Stuffed with Blue Crab and Cream Cheese Deep Fried in a Wonton Wrap Topped with Fresh Raspberries Served with Our Raspberry I haI Sauce

Shrimp Popper Dip

$15.99

Shrimp and Jalapenos Mixed in a Cream Cheese Fondue Baked to Perfection Served with our Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips

Crabby Street Corn

$17.99

Roasted Corn, Drizzled with Chipotle Cilantro Lime Aioli Topped with Blue Crab and Parmesan Cheese

New Zealand Mussels App

$16.99

Full Pound of New Zealand Mussels Sauteed with Smoke Sausage in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce Served with Toast Points

Sushi Cups

$16.99

Wasabi Rice Cups Stuffed with Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Green Scallions drizzled with Eel Sauce

Beach Lovers' Kabob

$18.99

Beef Tenderloin, Lobster Pepper Medley and Red Onions Grilled, Served on a Bed of Rice Pilaf Topped with Hulu Sauce

Caribbean Calamari

$16.99

Deep Fried Calamari Sauteed with Hot Sliced Cherry Peppers and Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Hand Breaded Calamari Lightly Fried and served with Our Homemade Marinara

Bimini Conch Ceviche

$17.99

Fresh Bahamian Conch in our Citrus Marinade with Onions, Green Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes Served with Homemade Blue Tortilla Chipps

Conch Fritters

$12.99

Our Caribbean Style Fritters Served with our Signature Calypso Sauce

T's Thai Shrimp

$15.99

Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in our Signature T's Thai Sauce

Grouper Fingers

$15.99

Hand Breaded Grouper Lightly Fried Served with our Tartar Sauce

Cracked Conch

$15.99

Fresh Bahamian Conch Served with Our Signature Calypso

Louisiana Mussels

$16.99

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Five Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$21.99+

Shell on Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Middle Neck Clams

$12.99+

Served on the Half Shell with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Pineapple Rum Oysters

$17.99

Six Fresh Oysters Topped with Pineapple Rum Mignonette Served on Bed of ICe

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$17.99

Five Scallops on the Half Shell Topped with Blue Crab Stuffing and Drizzled with Champagne Cream Sauce ›

Oyster Rockefeller

$17.99

Five Scallops on the Half Shell Topped with Blue Crab Stuffing and Drizzled with Champagne Cream Sauce ›

Fysh Shooters (Each)

Oyster and Shrimp Sailor Sauce

Seafood Tower

$134.99+

Maine Lobster, King Crab, Snow Crab Jumbo Shrimp and House Ovsters Served on Ice with Our Zest

Baha Oysters

$16.99

Six -resh At antic Ovstersodec with Jalapenos, Chili, Siracha Seasonings. Cheddar and Mozzarell. Cheese

Kung Fu Oysters (each)

$5.99

Topped with Green Seaweed Salad, Sour Cream, Masago and Our Special Chili Sauce

Kung Fu Oysters Half Dozen

$17.99

Topped with Green Seaweed Salad, Sour Cream, Masago and Our Special Chili Sauce

Alaskan King Crab

$109.99

Today's House Oysters

$16.99+

Well Fleet

$21.99+Out of stock

Riptide

$21.99+Out of stock

Kusshi

$21.99+

Kumamoto

$21.99+

Land Apps

Mozzarella Moons

$10.99

Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Meatballs & Ricotta

$11.99

Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$11.99

Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Gator Bites

$14.99

Fresh Florida Alligator Breaded and Fried to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Shredded Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles lopped with Mixed Cheese and Scallions Baked to Perfection Served with Our Blue Tortilla Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.99

Hand Breaded Pickle Chips Deep Fried Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$10.99

baked Golden Brown and topped with Kosher Sat Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Pub Mustard

Pork Wings

$14.99

Three Pork Shanks Grilled to Perfection Glazed in Our Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce Topped with Our Signature Tropical Fruit Salsa and Plantain Chips

Loaded Spriral Fries

$10.00

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.99+

Deep-Fried with Choice of Hot, Medium, Mild, XXX. BBU or Italian Garlic

Key West Lime Wings

$16.99+

Tossed in Signature Lime Sauce lopped with Limes

Tennessee Whiskey Wings

$16.99+

Tossed in Jack Daniels Candy Pepper Sauce Topped with Chilis

Carolina BBQ Wings

$16.99+

Tossed in Our Signature Carolina Mang BBO Sauce

Tupat's Hawaiian Style Wings

$16.99+

Tossed in the Famous Tupat's Pokie Sauce oped with Grilled Unions

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99+

T's Award Winning Gator Chili

$6.99+

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Shrimp Gazpacho

$6.99+

Chilled Tomato with Pouch Shrimp and Seasoned Croutons

Sub Chili Cup

$2.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions Cucumbers. Peoperoncini's. -eta Cheese, and Roasted Red Peppers Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Napa Valley Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens. Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Avocado Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Shaved Coconut Served with Our Homemade Vinaigrette $16.99

Asian Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.99

Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing

Hemingway Cobb

$19.99

Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing

Jamacian Jerk Mahi Mahi Salad

$16.99

Spring Mix, Asian Slaw, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber and Crispy Wontons Served with a Wasabi Cucumber Dressing

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$12.99

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Thick Tomato Slices and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze Served Over Mixed Greens

Fried Baskets

All Baskets are Hand-Breaded and Served with Spiral Fries and Cilantro Slaw

Beer Battered Shrimp

$17.99

Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Grouper Fingers

$18.99

Served with Our Tartar Sauce

Jumbo Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Served with Honey Mustard or BBO

Buffalo Jumbo Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Served with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$17.99

Served with Tartar Sauce

Captains Platter

$25.99

Ipswitch Clams, Beer Battered Haddock, Shrimp and Conch Fritters

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Served with Sweet Orange Marmalade Sauce

Daytona Basket

$19.99

Jumbo Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Shrimp and Onion Rings

New England Ipswitch Clam Strips

$17.99

Hand-Breaded and Deep Fried Served with Tartar Sauce

Tacos

Three Tacos Served with Black Beans and Rice Pilaf

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$17.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Claw on Flou Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

$17.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flou Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Saw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Carne Asada Tacos (3)

$17.99

Served Griled or Backened Over Saw on Four Tortillas with Mixed Cheese. Picante Aioli and Our Cilantro Jalapeno and Onion Salsa

Seared Tuna Tacos (3)

$17.99

Served Over Asian Slaw on Crisov Homemade Wontor Shells Topped with Mandarin Oranges and Yuki Sauce

Salmon Tacos (3)

$18.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Jaw on Flou Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Ou Homemade Cilantro Jalapeno and Union Salsa

Tropical Grouper Tacos (3)

$18.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Saw on Flou Tortillas Topped with Our Tropical Fruit Salsa with ; Cilantro Mint Sauce

Mahi Quesadilla

$17.99

Served Grilled in a Black Bean Tortilla with Peppers, Unions and Mozzarella Cheese with alapeno Cilantro Verde Sauce Served with Black Beans. Rice Pilaf and Fresh Grilled Jalapeno

Sandwiches

Lobster Salad Wrap

$24.99

Homemade New England Lobster Salad, Lettuce and Tomato Wrapped in a Soft Spinach Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

Homemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Romano Cheese Wrapped in a flour or Spinach tortilla

Mahi Island Wrap

$16.99

Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce

Bahamian Conch Sandwich

$17.99

Fresh Mahi Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce

Tuna Tataki Sandwich

$17.99

Seared una Steak Marinated in Our Sweet Sesame Sov Sauce Served Over Asian Slaw, Alta Sprouts, and Avocado Drizzle with Eel Sauce on a Kaiser Roll

Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Fresh Mahi Filet Grilled or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll with Tartar Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast with Lettuce. Tomato and Union Served on a Kaiser ROll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried or Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce. Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll

Summer Breeze Sandwich

$14.99

Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Sprouts and Spinach lopped with Smoked Gouda and Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll

Inlet Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Topped with Sprouts, Bacon Strips, Swiss Cheese and Avocado Drizzled with a Chimichurri Sauce Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Kaiser Roll

Ormond Beach Club

$14.99

Thinly Sliced Turkey Topped with Smoked Gouda Avocado. Bacon. Lettuce. omato and Union Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce on Swirled Rye

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Homemade Meatballs Topped with Our Signature Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarela Cheese Served or a Fresh Hoagie Roll

Philly Cheese Sub

$13.99

Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers Onions and Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Fresh Hoagie Roll with Choice of Steak o Chicken

Daytona 500 Grouper Sub

$18.99

Fried Grouper Fingers Topped with Swiss Cheese and Our Signature Calypso Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Fresh Hoagie Roll

Lil Havana Cuban Panini

$17.99

Fresh Grilled Mahi and Ham Drizzled in Our Mojo Sauce oped with Swiss Cheese. Dill Pickles and Yellow Mustard Layered on a Hoagie Grilled and Pressed Thin

Halifax Panini

$13.99

Fresh Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers and Provolone Topped with Balsamic Glaze on a Fresh Pressed Hoagie

Angus Burger

$12.99

Half Pound Angus Beef Grilled Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Kaiser Roll

Islander Burger

$15.99

Our Fresh Seasoned Patty Topped with Provolone Cheese bacon. Sauteed onions and Fresh grilled Pineapple Drizzled with Tupat's Poke Sauce Served on a Kaiser Roll

Rosemary Gorgonzola Burger

$14.99

Half Pound of Angus Beef Stuffed with Gorgonzola and Seasoned with Rosemary Topped with Provolone Server on a kaiser Ro

Surfs Up Burger

$28.99

Half Pound Angus Beef, Grilled Lobster, Bacon, Fried Unions. Gouda Cheese. Chimichurri Aioli served on a Kaiser Roll

Tupats BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Breast Tossed in Tupats BBQPoke Sauce Topped with Pepper jack, Bacon, Coleslaw, and Fried Onion: Served on a Kaiser ROll

Boardwalk Sub

$16.99

Fried Jumbo Chicken Strips Chopped, Topped with Fried Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes Served or 1 a Hoagie Drizzled with Our Sweet Créole Mustard Sauce

Sea Entrees

Sunset Salmon

$25.99

Seared Tuna Steak

$32.99

Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Mahi Francese

$26.99

Island Snapper

$29.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$24.99

Grouper Oscar

$34.99

Hook & Cook

$15.99

Grouper Picatta

$29.99

Swordfish Rockfeller

$29.99

Land Entrees

Hawaiian Chicken

$19.99

Two Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts in Huli Huli Sauce Topped with Fresh Grilled Pineapple and Scallions

Surf & Turf

$55.99

8 oz. USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet and Lobster ai

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.99

Two Fresh Grilled Chicken Breasts Topped with Ham. Swiss and Caramelized Onions with a Creole Mustard Aioll

Volcano filet

$36.99

8 oz. Hand-Cut Filet Topped with a Shrimp Jalapeno Fondue, Fried Onions and Red Peppers. Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ribeye Scampi

$30.99

12 oz. Angus Ribeye Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Our Signature Shrimp Scampi Sauce

Cape Canaveral Stuffed Chicken

$23.99

Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce

16oz Ribeye

$34.99

Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce

Filet

$34.99

Two Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with Shrimp Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce

Sides

DINNER SALAD

$4.99

Spiral Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Penne Pasta

$4.99

Fusilli Pasta

$4.99

Linguini Pasta

$4.99

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.99

Fresh Mixed Vegetables

$4.99

Black Beans and Rice

$4.99

Asparagus

$4.99

Cilantro Slaw

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Pasta

Served with Your Choice of Soup or Salad

New Smyrna Pasta

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, Shallots, Sun Dried Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach and Roasted Garlic ossed with Penne Pasta in White Wine Garlic Sauce Topped with Goat Cheese

Maine Lobster Ravioli

$24.99

Gourmet Kavioll Stutted with Lobster and Cheese loppec with Our Homemade Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce

Treasures of the Sea

$44.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Lobster Tail and Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Cape Cod Alfredo

$27.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Tossed with Linguini In Our Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Linguini Clam Sauce

$22.99

Whole Baby Clams Served Over Linguini in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Red Peppers and Red Onions Tossed with Linguini in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

New Zealand Mussels Pasta

$24.99

Sautéed Mussels, Shallots, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoke Sausage Tossed with Linguine in Our Cognac Lobster Cream Sauce

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Over Linguini in Our Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce

Fysh Boils

Steamed in Our Signature Creole Broth and Tossed in a Creole Butter Sauce

Pacific Boil

$47.99

1 ¼ lbs of Snow Crab and Egg

Atlantic Boil

$63.99

Maine Lobster, Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, and Egg

Port Orange Boil

$49.99

Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Crawfish, and Egg

Louisiana Creole Boil

$27.99

Steamed Cajun Crawfish, Shrimp, and Egg

Alaskan King Boil

$99.99

1 lb of King Crab Legs and Egg

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Port Orange Pie

$22.99

16" White Clam Pizza

$26.99

16" Chicken & Spinach Pesto Pizza

$22.99

16" Mexican Pizza

$21.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

16" Margarita Pizza

$20.99

16" Greek Salad Pizza

$22.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

16" Lobster Pizza

$32.99

Pizza Rolls

Made to Order From Our Homemade Dough in Our Brick Oven *May Not Be Served at the Same Time as Other Food*

Stromboli

$14.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak Stromboli

$15.99

Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers Onions. Mushrooms and Mozzarela Cheese

Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Romano

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll

$14.99

Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$14.99

Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Sushi Apps

Edamame

$8.99+

Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt $10.99 with Roasted GarlIc $11.9g

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Tuna Tataki

$16.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Tuna Blossom

$18.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

I Love Tuna!

$17.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Hand Roll Sampler

$18.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Sashimi Sampler

$16.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Nigiri Sampler

$14.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Sushi Platter

$24.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Kimchi Tuna

$18.99

Fresh Tuna and Cucumber Mixed with Kimchi Sauce

Sashimi Assortment

$19.99+

Chef's Choice Sashimi

Sashimi Carpaccio

$21.99

Today's Freshest Assorted Sashimi Served with Ponzu, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil and Tobiko

Tuna Nachos

$16.99

seared una. Avocado and a apeno: Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds Drizzled with Balsamic Eel Sauce Served Over Crispy Wontons

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$11.99

Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado 1/O with Masago

JB Roll

$10.99

Smoked Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese I/0

Golden JB Roll

$13.99

Tempura Style Roll with Fresh Salmon, Scallions and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce

Spider Roll

$11.99

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Lump Crab and Avocado with Masago Served with Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Cucumber I/0 Topped with Sesame Seeds Served with a Side of Ee Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$18.99

Lump Crab and Cucumber I/0 Topped with Tuna, Salmon hamachI, Shrimp, and Avocado

Unagi Roll

$11.99

Eel with Cucumber I/O Topped with Eel Sauce

Midori Roll

$16.99

Fresh Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber I/O with Wasabi Tobiko

Alaskan Roll

$10.99

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, and Avocado I/O

Veggie Roll

$12.99

Avocado, Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber and Takuar Wrapped in Full Sov Paper with a Side of Ginger Sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll

$10.99

Fresh Tuna and Avocado I/O

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$14.99

Minced Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber I/O Topped with Masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.99

Minced Spicy Tuna, Masago and Cucumber I/0

Specialty Rolls

Black Dragon Roll

$15.99

Fresh Tuna, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/U lopped with Eel, Avocado, Masago

Port Orange Roll

$14.99

Tempura Stvle Roll with Eel, Jalapenos and Avocado I/C Served with Sweet Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Fysh Roll

$13.99

Fresh Tuna, Yamagobo and Cilantro I/0 Topped with Masago Served with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce

Summer Roll

$15.99

Lump Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago 1/C Topped with Fresh Tuna Served with Eel Sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$14.99

Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Masago

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.99

Shrimp Tempura and Asparagus I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna, Masago, and Tempura Flakes

Cutie Roll

$19.99

Fresh Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado and Shrimp Wrapped with Cucumber, Drizzled with Ponzu

Volcano Roll

$18.99

Lump Crab, Cucumber and Avocado I/0 Covered with Baked Mahi. Blue Crab, and Spic Mayo Mixture, Topped with Habanero Masago Served with a Side of Eel Sauce

Sexy Yellowtail Roll

$17.99

Spicy luna, Cilantro and Yamagobo I/ lopped witt Hamachi. Avocado. Sliced Jalaneno and Wasabi Tobiko Served with Sriracha Sauce

Lobster Roll

$35.99

Lobster Tempura, Cucumber and Asparagus I/O with Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Lobster Salad

Black Sunset Roll

$16.99

Shrimp Tempura and Avocado I/0 Topped with Spicy Tuna Drizzled with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce with Black Tobiko

Crunch Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado 1/O Topped with Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce

Crazy Fysh Roll

$18.99

Spicy Tuna and Asparagus I/O Topped with Chopped Shrimp Tempura and Jalapeno Mixed with Spicy Mayc Drizzled with te Sauce and empura-lakes

Sid Roll

$17.99

Shrimp ) Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped witr Seared Tuna and Smoked Salmon Served with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Fysh Crunch Roll

$17.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna Drizzled with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Kimchi Sauce and Tempura Flakes

Ninja Roll

$18.99

Spicy Tuna, , Sushi Shrimp, Yamagobo, Avocado, Jalapenos and habanero Masago served Fried with Spic Mayo and Eel Sauce

Sushi & Sashimi

Fresh Tuna

$7.99+

Premium Tuna

$8.99+

Fresh Toro

$13.99+

Fresh Salmon

$6.99+

Hamachi

$8.99+

Hotate (Scallop)

$8.99+

Conch

$6.99+

Shrimp

$5.99+

IKA (Squid)

$7.99+

Octopus

$6.99+

Smoked Salmon

$7.99+

Unagi (Eel)

$7.99+

Ikura (Salmon Egg)

$7.99+

Uni* (Sea Urchin)

$18.99+Out of stock

Tamago (Egg Omlet)

$5.99+

Masago

$5.99+

Tobiko

$6.99+

Kani (Crab)

$7.99+

Boats

Sailboat Sushi (serves 2)

$53.99

Chef's Choice 6 Pieces Sushi, 8 Pieces Sashimi and 2 Rolls

Yacht Sushi (Serves 3)

$73.99

Chef's Choice 8 Pieces Sushi, 10 Pieces Sashimi and 3 Rolls

Louisiana C Mussels

Louisiana C Mussels

$19.99

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta w/ Meatball

$7.99

Smoothies

$12.99+

Flavor/Topping

Chocolate

$4.99+

Cake Batter

$4.99+Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$4.99+Out of stock

Coconut

$4.99+

Cookie Dough

$4.99+Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$4.99+Out of stock

Espresso Gelato

$4.99+Out of stock

Hazelnut

$4.99+

Malted Milk Balls

$4.99+Out of stock

Mint

$4.99+

Pistachio

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.99+Out of stock

Red Velvet Gelato

$4.99+Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$4.99+

Strawberry

$4.99+

Sugar Free Vanilla

$4.99+Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.99+Out of stock

Vanilla

$4.99+

Mango Sorbet

$4.99+

Lemon Sorbet

$4.99+

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.99+

Strawberry Sorbet

$4.99+Out of stock

Grab N Go's

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Gatorade (Lemon/Lime)

$2.99

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.99

Gatorade (Frost)

$2.99

Bubly (Blackberry)

$2.99

Pure Leaf (Unsweetened)

$2.99

Pure Leaf (Sweetened)

$2.99

Aquafina

$1.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Tropicana OJ

$3.99

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.99

Craft Beers

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.00

"The Dude" White Russian Milk Stout

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$14.99

Sunshine 5 Layer Cake

$14.99

Milky Way Cake

$14.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$14.99

Carrot Cake

$14.99Out of stock

Coconut Devine Cake

$14.99

Chocolate Coconut Sensation

$14.99

Plain No Sugar Cheesecake

$8.99

Apple Crumble

$9.99

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Crumble Brulee Cheesecake

$9.99

Brownie Carmel Cheesecake

$9.99

Blueberry Cobbler White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.99

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

$9.99

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.99

Guava Cheesecake

$9.99

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$9.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecak

$9.99

Specialty Coffees Drinks

Espresso Coffee

$4.99

Long Espresso (double)

$6.99

Americano

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Cafe Mocha

$4.99

French Vanilla Coffee

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3633 Ridgewood ave, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
