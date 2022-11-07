Restaurant header imageView gallery

Samburgers Seaport Village

review star

No reviews yet

807 W. Harbor Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SAMBURGERS

NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER

NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER

$7.85

American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your're “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles) *pictured as a double

THE JALAPENO

THE JALAPENO

$7.85

guacamole | pepper jack cheese | garlic aioli | crispy onions

TERIYAKI BACON

TERIYAKI BACON

$7.85Out of stock

grilled pineapple | Monterey jack cheese | sriracha teri-mayo | crispy onions

DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR

DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR

$7.85Out of stock

crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo

BLAZING SADDLES

BLAZING SADDLES

$7.85

spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun

DOUBLE FISTED BURGER

DOUBLE FISTED BURGER

$9.95Out of stock

double meat | double American cheese | mayo | lettuce | tomato | pickle | ketchup | mustard

Not so basic slider

$4.00Out of stock

SECRET MENU

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.85Out of stock

Fries layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.85Out of stock

Tater Tots layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.

ALL BEEF HOT DOG

ALL BEEF HOT DOG

$6.85Out of stock

includes up to 4 toppings (pictured with mustard and grilled onions)

THE LITTLE SAM ' BURGER

$9.95Out of stock

HERBY RANCH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, PEPPER JACK, BACON, GUACAMOLE, JALAPENO, BACON JAM, SPICY BBQ SAUCE

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$5.00

Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)

BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD

BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD

$4.00Out of stock

Hard boiled egg | bacon | herby ranch dressing | onion (both red and green) | parsley | dill

GRILLED CORN SALAD

GRILLED CORN SALAD

$4.00Out of stock

Red pepper | lime, chili powder | red onion | mayo | cilantro | cotija cheese

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$4.00Out of stock

Vegetarian beans | bacon | maple syrup | pasilla & chipotle pepper | onion, brown sugar | mustard | Worcestershire

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.00Out of stock

Cabbage | carrots | green onions | horseradish

FOR THE KIDDOS

Cheese | Ketchup | Mustard (on the side tots or fries, juice box)

SAMMY BURGER

$6.00Out of stock

Sam's Favorite Patty w/ American cheese | Tots or Fries and a juice box. Listen! These are for kids only (12 and under, by birthdate, not by adventure for life)

THE LOUIS DOG

$5.00Out of stock

Hot dog | tots or fries | juice box. Listen! These are for kids only (12 and under, by birthdate, not by adventure for life)

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

american cheese, tots or fries, juice box

DRINKS

COKE

$3.50Out of stock

20 OZ. BOTTLE

DIET COKE

$3.50

20 OZ BOTTLE

SPRITE

$3.50

20 OZ BOTTLE

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

20 OZ BOTTLE

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.50

20 OZ BOTTLE

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

20 OZ BOTTLE

TOPO CHICO

$3.50Out of stock

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$1.50

KIDS FRUIT PUNCH

$1.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50Out of stock
CUTWATER CLASSIC MARGARITA

CUTWATER CLASSIC MARGARITA

$10.00

| 12.5% ABV | Cutwater Spirits

CUTWATER MANGO MARGARITA

CUTWATER MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00
CUTWATER STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

CUTWATER STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00
CUTWATER TIKI RUM MAI TAI

CUTWATER TIKI RUM MAI TAI

$10.00
CUTWATER VODKA MULE

CUTWATER VODKA MULE

$8.00

| 7.0% ABV | Cutwater Spirits |

THE DREAMER WEST COAST IPA

THE DREAMER WEST COAST IPA

$10.00

| 7.0% ABV | Latchkey Brewing Co.

PROTECTOR HAZY IPA

PROTECTOR HAZY IPA

$10.00Out of stock

| 6.6% | Protector Brewery

CHRONIC AMBER ALE

CHRONIC AMBER ALE

$10.00

| 4.9% |Pizza Port Brewing Co.

.394 PALE ALE

.394 PALE ALE

$8.00

| 6.0% ABV |AleSmith Brewing Co.

MASON ALE WORKS WILLY TIME BELGIAN WHITE ALE

MASON ALE WORKS WILLY TIME BELGIAN WHITE ALE

$10.00
PERKY BLONDE

PERKY BLONDE

$10.00

| 5.2% ABV | Resident Brewing Co.

SOCIETE LIGHT BEER

SOCIETE LIGHT BEER

$8.00
BUENAVVEZA MEXICAN LAGER

BUENAVVEZA MEXICAN LAGER

$8.00

| 4.7% |Stone Brewing |

2TOWNS PACIFIC PINEAPPLE HARD CIDER

2TOWNS PACIFIC PINEAPPLE HARD CIDER

$6.00
CRAFTERS UNION PINOT GRIGIO WINE

CRAFTERS UNION PINOT GRIGIO WINE

$8.00

Crafters Union Premium Wine

CRAFTERS UNION ROSE WINE

CRAFTERS UNION ROSE WINE

$8.00

Crafters Union Premium Wine

CRAFTERS UNION RED BLEND WINE

CRAFTERS UNION RED BLEND WINE

$8.00Out of stock

Crafters Union Premium Wine

Retail

This listing for one 12oz bottle of our Soy Garlic marinade, a dynamite choice for marinating short rib,steak,and ......well,any and all beefcuts! If you are a fan of our Korean Short Rib Taco.....add to cart!
Soy Garlic Marinade (12oz)

Soy Garlic Marinade (12oz)

$9.95

One 12 oz bottle of our Soy Garlic Marinade, a dynamite choice for marinating short rib, steak, and...well, any and all beef cuts! If you are a fan of our Korean Short Rib Taco…add to cart! A PORTION OF PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

Sesame Ginger Dressing (12oz)

Sesame Ginger Dressing (12oz)

$8.95

One 12 oz bottle of our Sesame Ginger Dressing. Great as a dressing on salads and stir fry, or use for marinating meats, poultry and fish! If you are a fan of our Udon Noodle Salad at Graze…add to cart! PORTION OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

Sam's Chimichurri Sauce

Sam's Chimichurri Sauce

$11.95

One 12 oz bottle of our Sam’s Chimichurri Sauce. Perfect for basting or topping of any meat, especially grilled beef. A PORTION OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

Sam's Hot Sauce

Sam's Hot Sauce

$6.95

Let’s spice things up! One bottle of Sam’s Hot Sauce to add a little spice to your life. A PORTION OF PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

Here Piggy Piggy Pork Rub (4oz)

Here Piggy Piggy Pork Rub (4oz)

$7.95

One tin of our “Here Piggy Piggy” Pork Rub. The PERFECT rub for pork shoulder and ribs. Pro Tip: try on beef and chicken as well! A PORTION OF PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

Fiesta Blend Rub (4oz)

Fiesta Blend Rub (4oz)

$7.95

One tin of Fiesta Spice Blend. A great seasoning for anything from proteins to cooked veggies. Great for Fajitas and tacos, baked tofu, or sautéed veggies! A PORTION OF PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

The One Seasoning (4 oz)

The One Seasoning (4 oz)

$7.95

One tin of The One Seasoning Blend. The one & only all-purpose seasoning for any protein or vegetable, especially fantastic on beef! A PORTION OF PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO OUR GRAIN & GRIT HARDSHIP RELIEF FUND.

STCG Coffee

STCG Coffee

$14.00

The Cooking Guy Blend, hand selected by Sam the Cooking Guy (yes, he actually drinks this at home!). Medium-dark roast. A combination of South and Central American beans, creating a harmonious blend of smoky caramels and bright citrus notes. Crafted and packaged by Cafe Moto.

Food options

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

Kids FT/Eggs

$8.00

Kid FT/sausage

$8.00

Extra Sides

$4.00

Drink Options

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Can Beer

$10.00

Apple Cider Spiked

$12.00

Hot Chocolate Spiked

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

Website

Location

807 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Samburgers Seaport Village image
Samburgers Seaport Village image
Samburgers Seaport Village image

