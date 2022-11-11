- Home
- Vandergrift
- G&G Restaurant
G&G Restaurant
146 Reviews
$
149 Columbia Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
Popular Items
Omelettes
Gyros Omelet
Gyro meat ,tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet
Baby spinach, tomatoes & Feta cheese.
Your Choice Omelet
Pick your cheese, with ham, bacon or sausage
Cheese Omelet
Your choice of Cheese.
Philly Steak & Cheese Omelet
Philly steak, peppers, onions & American cheese.
Meatlovers Omelet
Ham, Bacon, sausage & American cheese.
Italian Sausage Omelet
Italian sausage, peppers, onions & Mozzerella cheese.
Western Omelet
Ham, green & red peppers, onion & American cheese.
Garden Omelet
Potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American Cheese.
M&M Omelet
Sliced mushrooms & Shredded Mozzerella cheese.
Michael's Skillet
Served open style with hash browns, ham & Cheddar cheese sauce.
Tex Mex Omelet
Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Platters
Pappy Ray's
Two eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns or home fries and side of sausage gravy and biscuit.
Country Slam
One Country Steak topped with Sausage Gravy, Potato Choice, 2 Eggs, and Toast
Great Start
Two eggs, two pancakes or two French Toast and choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
SOS Platter
Our creamed chipped beef in a white gravy served or fresh baked Mancini Italian toast. Served home fries.
Eggs
One Egg with Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
Two Eggs with Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
Three Eggs with Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
One Egg White with meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
Two Egg Whites with Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
Three Egg Whites with Meat
Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.
One Egg
Served with choice of toast.
Two Eggs
Served with choice of toast.
Three Eggs
Served with choice of toast.
One Egg White
Served with choice of toast.
Two Egg Whites
Served with choice of toast.
Three Egg Whites
Served with choice of toast.
Off the Griddle
Banana Choc. Chip
Topped with sliced bananas & whipped cream.
Fruit Topped
Choice of strawberry, Blueberry or Peach and topped with whipped cream.
French Toast
Our French toast is made with thick sliced Mancini's Italian bread.
Birds in a Nest
2 of our thick Mancini Italian bread, dipped in our French toast mix, then grilled with an egg in the middle.
Raisin Pecan
Two XL slices of Mancini Italian bread Coated with raisins & crushed Pecans.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Extra Large, thick sliced Cinnamon Bread Dipped in our secret French toast mix and grilled to a golden brown.
Ashley's Apple Pie
Topped with apple pie filling, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Waffle
Our scratch made waffle is cooked to a crispy golden brown.
Pancakes
Our secret recipe pancake mix.
Red Velvet Waffle
Topped With Strawberries, Sweet Cream Cheese and Whipped cream.
Chicken & Waffle
Waffle topped with 2 of our extra large chicken planks and drizzled with honey.
Chocolate Chip
Topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce.
Corned Beef Hash Waffle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Hero
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, American cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. On a Hoagie Bun.
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese. Finished with Lettuce, tomato and Mayo
Dagwood
Smaller version of the Hero.
Basic Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, choice of meat, cheese and bread.
Panwich
Two pancakes stuffed with three sausage patties, three eggs, four bacon and American cheese.
Monte Christopher
Our thick sliced French toast is stuffed with two eggs, Ham & Swiss cheese.
Breakfast Sides
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Our XL bagel, toasted and served with cream cheese.
English Muffin or Toast
English muffin, rye, white or wheat toast.
Hash Browns
Shredded potatoes fried to a crispy golden brown. Not frozen patties.
Home Fries
Thick sliced ovals.
Mother's Oats
Quaker oats served with brown sugar and cinnamon.
Mother's Oats with bananas
Quaker oats served with brown sugar and sliced bananas.
Mother's Oats with raisins
Quaker oats served with brown sugar, cinnamon and raisins.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
Our tasty sausage gravy served over a buttery biscuit.
Side of Meat
Choice of ham, bacon sausage patties, sausage links or turkey sausage.
One pancake
Just one of our light and fluffy pancakes.
Side of Sausage Gravy
Goes great on top of our home fries.
Side of SOS
Our Favorites
The Vanderburger
1 pound burger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onions, on a Pita. Served with Fries.
Grace's Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Made in house. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Roasted in House. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.
Rueben Sandwich
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut on marbled rye.
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted in house. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.
George's Gyros Sandwich
Gyros meat lettuce, tomato, onion and Tzatziki Sauce.
Philly Steak and Cheese
Smothered with red & green peppers, fried onions and American Cheese.
Rachel
Same as the Reuben but with Turkey, choice of coleslaw or saurkraut
Deb's Mediterranean Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, Asiago cheese, pesto, lettuce & tomato on a grilled Ciabatta roll.
Seafood
Burgers
J D Burger
Fried onions, a tangy bourbon sauce and American cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our half pound burger topped with sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Cheeseburger
Our half pound burger with your choice of cheese.
Big Texas Burger
Bacon, American cheese, onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce & tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our half pound burger with two slices of our thick sliced bacon and choice of cheese.
Hamburger
Our half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Pittsburger
Fried egg, American cheese, fries, coleslaw and a slice of tomato on Italian bread.
Brunch Burger
Our half pound burger topped with a fried egg, our thick sliced bacon and American cheese.
Gyros Burger
Club Sandwiches
G&G Club
Two eggs, American cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce Tomato and mayo.
American Club
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce Tomato & mayo.
Turkey Bacon Club
Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Mayo.
Cheeseburger Club
Two burgers, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce Tomato & mayo.
Poultry
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our Crunchy fried chicken planks are coated with spicy Buffalo sauce.
Chicken Bacon and Swiss
Fried Chicken, bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken Thick Sliced Bacon and creamy Ranch dressing.
Turkey Bacon Cheddar
Kids Meal
Kids Pancake
Kids pancake with one sausage patty or one slice of bacon.
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with fries or apple sauce.
Kids Hamburger
Served with fries or apple sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries or apple sauce.
Kids Chicken Plank
Served with fries or apple sauce.
Kids 1 Egg
Salads
Greek Gyros Salad
Our huge salad topped with Feta cheese, sliced gyros and fries.
Small House Salad
Fresh iceburg lettuce, Cucumbers tomatoes and black olives.
Large House Salad
Fresh iceburg lettuce, Cucumbers tomatoes and black olives.
Chicken Salad
Choice of Grilled, Fried , Popcorn or Buffalo Chicken. Topped with Mozzerella cheese and fries.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Our huge salad topped with dried cranberries and walnuts.
Chef Salad
Our huge salad toped with Ham, turkey and Mozzerella cheese.
Cole Slaw
Made in house. Creamy style.
Spuds
Chris' Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Sauce & Mozzerella cheese.
Sloppy Fries
Mozzerella cheese & brown gravy.
Gravy Fries
Our fresh cut fries topped with our brown gravy.
Cheese Fries
Our fresh cut fries topped with Cheddar cheese sauce.
Homemade Potato Chips
Served with Ranch Dressing.
French Fries
Cut fresh per order.
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Smoky chopped bacon and Cheddar cheese sauce smother our fresh cut fries.
Munchies
Chicken Planks
Three of our extra large chicken planks, served with ranch dressing.
Provolone Cheese Wedges
Tender fried Provolone cheese wedges served with marinara sauce.
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Our fried Cauliflower served with spicy brown mustard.
Pittsburgh Zucchini Planks
Golden fried Zucchini planks served with Marinara sauce.
Pizza Logs
Crunchy pizza logs served with Marinara sauce.
Small Wing Dings
Buffalo, seasoned or Plain.
Large Wing Dings
Buffalo, seasoned or Plain.
Popcorn Chicken
Tender Crunchy chicken bites.
Hot Cheese Balls
Spicy hot cheeseballs served with brown mustard.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Crunchy, golden fried mushrooms.
Onion Rings
Real sliced onions, not minced.
Mashed Potatoes
add our gravy if you would like.
Cup of Soup
Ask what soup is available today.
Bowl of Soup
Ask what soup is available today.
Quart of Soup
Ask what soup is available today.
Pickle Fries
Deep Fried Ravioli
Fried Green Tomatoes
Wraps
Gyros Wrap
Gyros meat, Feta cheese, Cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomato.
Philly Wrap
Philly meat, green & red peppers. American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Chicken Wrap
Choice of Fried, Grilled or Buffalo Chicken. Mozzerella cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Tuna Wrap
Our homemade Tuna salad. Lettuce & tomato Served Cold.
Turkey Mushroom Wrap
Diner Classics
Desserts
Serving The Alle-Kiski Valley for 52 Years.
149 Columbia Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690