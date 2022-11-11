Restaurant header imageView gallery

G&G Restaurant

146 Reviews

$

149 Columbia Ave

Vandergrift, PA 15690

Hot Cheese Balls
Chicken Salad
Side of Meat

Omelettes

Gyros Omelet

$10.69

Gyro meat ,tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet

$9.79

Baby spinach, tomatoes & Feta cheese.

Your Choice Omelet

$9.59

Pick your cheese, with ham, bacon or sausage

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Your choice of Cheese.

Philly Steak & Cheese Omelet

$10.69

Philly steak, peppers, onions & American cheese.

Meatlovers Omelet

$10.69

Ham, Bacon, sausage & American cheese.

Italian Sausage Omelet

$10.69

Italian sausage, peppers, onions & Mozzerella cheese.

Western Omelet

$9.79

Ham, green & red peppers, onion & American cheese.

Garden Omelet

$10.39

Potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms & American Cheese.

M&M Omelet

$9.59

Sliced mushrooms & Shredded Mozzerella cheese.

Michael's Skillet

$9.69

Served open style with hash browns, ham & Cheddar cheese sauce.

Tex Mex Omelet

$10.69

Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Platters

Pappy Ray's

$10.99

Two eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns or home fries and side of sausage gravy and biscuit.

Country Slam

$10.99

One Country Steak topped with Sausage Gravy, Potato Choice, 2 Eggs, and Toast

Great Start

$9.69

Two eggs, two pancakes or two French Toast and choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

SOS Platter

$10.99

Our creamed chipped beef in a white gravy served or fresh baked Mancini Italian toast. Served home fries.

Eggs

One Egg with Meat

$5.49

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

Two Eggs with Meat

$6.39

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

Three Eggs with Meat

$7.29

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

One Egg White with meat

$5.99

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

Two Egg Whites with Meat

$6.69

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

Three Egg Whites with Meat

$7.59

Choice of Ham, Bacon or sausage. Served with toast.

One Egg

$3.49

Served with choice of toast.

Two Eggs

$4.09

Served with choice of toast.

Three Eggs

$4.99

Served with choice of toast.

One Egg White

$4.29

Served with choice of toast.

Two Egg Whites

$5.09

Served with choice of toast.

Three Egg Whites

$6.09

Served with choice of toast.

Off the Griddle

Banana Choc. Chip

$7.99

Topped with sliced bananas & whipped cream.

Fruit Topped

$7.99

Choice of strawberry, Blueberry or Peach and topped with whipped cream.

French Toast

$7.29

Our French toast is made with thick sliced Mancini's Italian bread.

Birds in a Nest

$7.49

2 of our thick Mancini Italian bread, dipped in our French toast mix, then grilled with an egg in the middle.

Raisin Pecan

$7.99Out of stock

Two XL slices of Mancini Italian bread Coated with raisins & crushed Pecans.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.99

Extra Large, thick sliced Cinnamon Bread Dipped in our secret French toast mix and grilled to a golden brown.

Ashley's Apple Pie

$7.99

Topped with apple pie filling, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Waffle

$7.29

Our scratch made waffle is cooked to a crispy golden brown.

Pancakes

$7.29

Our secret recipe pancake mix.

Red Velvet Waffle

$7.99

Topped With Strawberries, Sweet Cream Cheese and Whipped cream.

Chicken & Waffle

$10.59

Waffle topped with 2 of our extra large chicken planks and drizzled with honey.

Chocolate Chip

$7.99

Topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce.

Corned Beef Hash Waffle

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Hero

$10.99

3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, American cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. On a Hoagie Bun.

Breakfast Wrap

$7.69

Scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese. Finished with Lettuce, tomato and Mayo

Dagwood

$8.59

Smaller version of the Hero.

Basic Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Fried egg, choice of meat, cheese and bread.

Panwich

$10.99

Two pancakes stuffed with three sausage patties, three eggs, four bacon and American cheese.

Monte Christopher

$7.99

Our thick sliced French toast is stuffed with two eggs, Ham & Swiss cheese.

Breakfast Sides

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.79

Our XL bagel, toasted and served with cream cheese.

English Muffin or Toast

$1.99

English muffin, rye, white or wheat toast.

Hash Browns

$3.69

Shredded potatoes fried to a crispy golden brown. Not frozen patties.

Home Fries

$3.69

Thick sliced ovals.

Mother's Oats

$3.79

Quaker oats served with brown sugar and cinnamon.

Mother's Oats with bananas

$4.79

Quaker oats served with brown sugar and sliced bananas.

Mother's Oats with raisins

$4.79

Quaker oats served with brown sugar, cinnamon and raisins.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

$4.69

Our tasty sausage gravy served over a buttery biscuit.

Side of Meat

$3.69

Choice of ham, bacon sausage patties, sausage links or turkey sausage.

One pancake

$3.79

Just one of our light and fluffy pancakes.

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.69

Goes great on top of our home fries.

Side of SOS

$4.69

Our Favorites

The Vanderburger

$11.69

1 pound burger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, onions, on a Pita. Served with Fries.

Grace's Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Made in house. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Roasted in House. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.

Rueben Sandwich

$8.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut on marbled rye.

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Roasted in house. Served with fries or mashed potatoes.

George's Gyros Sandwich

$7.39

Gyros meat lettuce, tomato, onion and Tzatziki Sauce.

Philly Steak and Cheese

$11.99

Smothered with red & green peppers, fried onions and American Cheese.

Rachel

$8.99

Same as the Reuben but with Turkey, choice of coleslaw or saurkraut

Deb's Mediterranean Chicken

$8.39

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, Asiago cheese, pesto, lettuce & tomato on a grilled Ciabatta roll.

Seafood

12 Ounce Breaded Cod

$11.99

A huge deep fried cod sandwich on a Mancini Hoagie roll.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Our homemade tuna salad served on grilled sourdough bread. Topped with American Cheese. Tuna is served cold!

8 Ounce Haddock

$8.99

Tender white Haddock Served on a Mancini hoagie roll.

Burgers

J D Burger

$7.39

Fried onions, a tangy bourbon sauce and American cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Our half pound burger topped with sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Cheeseburger

$6.79

Our half pound burger with your choice of cheese.

Big Texas Burger

$8.29

Bacon, American cheese, onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce & tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.79

Our half pound burger with two slices of our thick sliced bacon and choice of cheese.

Hamburger

$6.29

Our half pound burger with your choice of toppings.

Pittsburger

$8.99

Fried egg, American cheese, fries, coleslaw and a slice of tomato on Italian bread.

Brunch Burger

$8.29

Our half pound burger topped with a fried egg, our thick sliced bacon and American cheese.

Gyros Burger

$8.29

Club Sandwiches

G&G Club

$10.59

Two eggs, American cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce Tomato and mayo.

American Club

$10.59

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce Tomato & mayo.

Turkey Bacon Club

$11.59

Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Mayo.

Cheeseburger Club

$11.69

Two burgers, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce Tomato & mayo.

Poultry

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Our Crunchy fried chicken planks are coated with spicy Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Bacon and Swiss

$8.29

Fried Chicken, bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Grilled or Fried chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.29

Fried Chicken Thick Sliced Bacon and creamy Ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$8.79

Kids Meal

Kids Pancake

$4.99

Kids pancake with one sausage patty or one slice of bacon.

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Chicken Plank

$4.99

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids 1 Egg

$4.99

Salads

Greek Gyros Salad

$11.99

Our huge salad topped with Feta cheese, sliced gyros and fries.

Small House Salad

$5.59

Fresh iceburg lettuce, Cucumbers tomatoes and black olives.

Large House Salad

$7.29

Fresh iceburg lettuce, Cucumbers tomatoes and black olives.

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Choice of Grilled, Fried , Popcorn or Buffalo Chicken. Topped with Mozzerella cheese and fries.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$11.99

Our huge salad topped with dried cranberries and walnuts.

Chef Salad

$11.69

Our huge salad toped with Ham, turkey and Mozzerella cheese.

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Made in house. Creamy style.

Spuds

Chris' Buffalo Fries

$6.79

Buffalo Sauce & Mozzerella cheese.

Sloppy Fries

$6.79

Mozzerella cheese & brown gravy.

Gravy Fries

$6.39

Our fresh cut fries topped with our brown gravy.

Cheese Fries

$6.39

Our fresh cut fries topped with Cheddar cheese sauce.

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.29

Served with Ranch Dressing.

French Fries

$5.39

Cut fresh per order.

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$7.39

Smoky chopped bacon and Cheddar cheese sauce smother our fresh cut fries.

Munchies

Chicken Planks

$7.99

Three of our extra large chicken planks, served with ranch dressing.

Provolone Cheese Wedges

$7.49

Tender fried Provolone cheese wedges served with marinara sauce.

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$7.49

Our fried Cauliflower served with spicy brown mustard.

Pittsburgh Zucchini Planks

$7.49

Golden fried Zucchini planks served with Marinara sauce.

Pizza Logs

$7.49

Crunchy pizza logs served with Marinara sauce.

Small Wing Dings

$8.99

Buffalo, seasoned or Plain.

Large Wing Dings

$13.99

Buffalo, seasoned or Plain.

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Tender Crunchy chicken bites.

Hot Cheese Balls

$7.49

Spicy hot cheeseballs served with brown mustard.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Crunchy, golden fried mushrooms.

Onion Rings

$7.49

Real sliced onions, not minced.

Mashed Potatoes

$4.49

add our gravy if you would like.

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Ask what soup is available today.

Bowl of Soup

$4.59

Ask what soup is available today.

Quart of Soup

$7.99

Ask what soup is available today.

Pickle Fries

$7.49

Deep Fried Ravioli

$7.49Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.69

Wraps

Gyros Wrap

$7.99

Gyros meat, Feta cheese, Cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomato.

Philly Wrap

$8.49

Philly meat, green & red peppers. American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Choice of Fried, Grilled or Buffalo Chicken. Mozzerella cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

Our homemade Tuna salad. Lettuce & tomato Served Cold.

Turkey Mushroom Wrap

$7.99

Diner Classics

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$5.99

B.L.T. with Egg

$6.99

B.L.T.

$5.99

Hot dog w/ Cheese or Kraut

$4.99

Hot Dog

$4.59

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Desserts

Chocolate Explosion Cake

$4.69

Perfect for the Chocolate Lover!

Cheesecake

$4.99

Mile High and the best in the valley!

MOIO’S PIES

$4.39

Made by Moio's Italian Pastries (and us!)

Mason Jar Cheesecake

$4.29Out of stock

Assorted Cakes

$4.69

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.89

Pumpkin Bread Pudding w/ Ice Cream

$5.29

Specials

Weekend Breakfast Special

Weekend Breakfast Special

$10.79

Cherry Cheesecake Taco Pancakes

Special of the Day

Special of the Day

$9.99Out of stock

Arizona Avocado Burger with Fries

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Serving The Alle-Kiski Valley for 52 Years.

Website

Location

149 Columbia Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690

Directions

