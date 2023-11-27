G&G Steakout II - Genesee St 810 Genesee Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
810 Genesee Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mt. Hope Family Diner - 1511 Mt Hope Ave
No Reviews
1511 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurant