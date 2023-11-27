Deluxe Supreme Siberian (Beef Sausage & Steak)

$22.00

Served on Regular 14” Steak Roll, prepared with Chopped Beef Sausage & Beef Steak. Each sandwich built with Cooked sautéed Onions, Choice of Mild or Hot Banana Peppers and Mushrooms, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, completed with Lettuce and Tomatoes.