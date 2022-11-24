G&L Hot Dogs Holton 1705 Holton Rd.
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Founded in 1926, G&L has always been know for its AMAZING Greek Chili Dogs, speedy service & generous portions. If you are feeling hungry please come on by.
Location
1705 Holton Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445
Gallery
