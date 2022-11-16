G&L Chili Dogs on Sherman Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Founded in 1926, G&L has always been know for its AMAZING Greek Chili Dogs, speedy service & generous portions. If you are feeling hungry please come on by.
Location
771 W. Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores, MI 49441
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Diner on Hackley - 1125 West Hackley Avenue
No Reviews
1125 West Hackley Avenue Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurant
Tony's Pizza in the Park - Muskegon, MI
No Reviews
1401 Sherman Blvd Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Norton Shores
More near Norton Shores