G&L Hot Dogs Sternberg

1133 Sternberg Rd.

Norton Shores, MI 49441

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheddar Chili Dog Special
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Tailgate Party Pack

Combos

Combo #1 - Cheddar Chili Dog Special

Combo #1 - Cheddar Chili Dog Special

$5.30

2 Cheddar Chili Dogs topped with chili, mustard, onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Add you choice of a side and beverage for an additional charge.

Combo #2 - Chili Dog Special

Combo #2 - Chili Dog Special

$4.50

2 Chili Dogs topped with chili, mustard, onions. Add you choice of a side and beverage for an additional charge.

Combo #3 - Brat Special

Combo #3 - Brat Special

$3.75

1 Brat (Comes Plain or Build it Your Way!) Add you choice of a side and beverage for an additional charge.

Combo #4 - Chicken Strip Special

Combo #4 - Chicken Strip Special

$6.00

3 Chicken Strips, 1 dipping sauce. Add you choice of a side and beverage for an additional charge.

Combo #5 - Hamburger Special

Combo #5 - Hamburger Special

$5.35

Hamburger (1/4 lb. beef patty) - Comes Plain or Build It Your Way. Add you choice of a side and beverage for an additional charge.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$1.45

Plain or Build It Your Way

Hot Dog Special (Plain)

Hot Dog Special (Plain)

$2.90

2 Hot Dogs (Plain or Build Them Your Way) Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$2.25

Topped with chili, mustard, onion

Chili Dog Special

Chili Dog Special

$4.50

2 Hot Dogs topped with chili, mustard, onion. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Cheddar Chili Dog

Cheddar Chili Dog

$2.65

Topped with chili, mustard, onion, cheddar cheese

Cheddar Chili Dog Special

Cheddar Chili Dog Special

$5.30

2 Hot Dogs topped with chili, mustard, onion, cheddar cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Specialty Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.65

Topped with mustard, sweet relish, onions, tomatoes, sports peppers, pickles, celery salt

Chicago Dog Special

Chicago Dog Special

$7.30

2 Hot Dogs topped with mustard, sweet relish, onions, tomatoes, sports peppers, pickles, celery salt. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

BCR Dog

$2.85

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch

BCR Dog Special

$5.70

2 Hot Dogs topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Western Dog

$2.65

Topped with grilled onions, bacon, barbeque sauce

Western Dog Special

$5.30

2 Hot Dogs topped with grilled onions, bacon, barbecue sauce. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Philly Dog

Philly Dog

$3.05

Topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Philly Dog Special

Philly Dog Special

$6.10

2 Hot Dogs topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Corn Dog

$2.75

Hot Dog in a golden brown, cripsy layer of warm cornmeal batter

Corn Dog Special

$5.50

2 Hot Dogs in a golden brown, crispy layer of warm cornmeal batter. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Bratwurst - Plain

Bratwurst - Plain

$3.75

Plain or Build It Your Way

Bratwurst Special

Bratwurst Special

$3.75

1 Bratwurst (Plain or Build It Your Way) Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Norsemen Dog

$4.75

Topped with ranch, fries, grilled steak, shredded cheddar cheese

Norsemen Dog Special

$9.50

2 Hot Dogs topped with ranch, fries, grilled steak, shredded cheddar cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Rocket Dog

$2.75

Topped with chii sauce, fries, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream

Rocket Dog Special

$5.50

2 Hot Dogs topped with chili sauce, fries, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Hamburgers

Hamburger (BUILD A BURGER)

$4.75

Hamburger (1/4 lb. beef patty) - Comes Plain or Build It Your Way. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

G&L BIG DOUBLE Burger

$10.15

Topped with American and Swiss cheese, grilled peppers and onions, bacon, barbecue sauce. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Deluxe Hamburger (1/4 lb. beef patty)

Deluxe Hamburger (1/4 lb. beef patty)

$6.05

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, slice of American cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$6.75

Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

ALL-IN Burger

ALL-IN Burger

$6.85

Topped with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.95

Topped with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, choice of dressing. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Chicken Strip Special

Chicken Strip Special

$6.00
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.50

Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, mild yellow peppers, black olives, Feta cheese, Greek dressing. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.05

Hoagie Bun topped with crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.30

Sliced breast of turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.05

Hoagie Bun topped with crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

BLT

BLT

$9.75

Toasted bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$6.25

Topped with our tasty tuna salad. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled bread with 3 slices of American cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.05

Grilled bread with our tasty tuna salad, American cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.55

Topped with sliced breast of turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.35

Hoagie Bun topped with steak, grilled peppers and onions, Swiss cheese. Add choice of side for an additional charge.

FRYS

Regular French Fry

Regular French Fry

$2.50

Thin cut, deep fried and served golden brown.

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$9.30

Crispy fries topped with crispy chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing.

Large French Fry

Large French Fry

$5.00

Thin cut, deep fried and served golden brown.

Greek Fries

$9.30

Crispy fries topped with grilled gyro meat, feta cheese, Greek dressing.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.70+

Crispy fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Specialty Fries

Specialty Fries

$5.00

Top our tasty golden fries with all the delicious ingredients you desire!

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$3.70+

Crispy fries topped with G&L's AMAZING Greek chili sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Thin rings, deep fried and served golden brown.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.90+

Crispy fries topped with G&L's AMAZING Greek chili sauce and shredded cheddar cheese.

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.80+

Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer and more

Shake

$3.75+

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo, Reeses

Malt

$4.30+

Soups and Chili

Cup of Soup

$3.25

Soup of the day

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Soup style Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.75

Soup style Chili

Cup Fiesta Chili

$6.00

Soup style Chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Fritos and sour cream

Bowl Fiesta Chili

$6.75

Soup style Chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Fritos and sour cream

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Soup of the day

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded Cheddar cheese, croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, grilled gyro meat, mild yellow peppers, black olives, Greek dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons.

Kids Meals

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$1.95

1 Hot Dog (Comes Plain or Build it Your Way!) with kids treat. Add a small fry and small beverage for an additional charge.

Chicken Strip Kids Meal

$4.50

2 Chicken Strips, 1 dipping sauce with kids treat. Add a small fry and small beverage for an additional charge.

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.75

Grilled cheese sandwich with kids treat. Add a small fry and small beverage for an additional charge.

Corn Dog Kids Meal

$2.75

1 Hot Dog in a golden brown, crispy layer of warm cornmeal batter with kids treat. Add a small fry and small beverage for an additional charge.

Sides

Walking Taco

$3.25

Bag of Fritos topped with chili sauce and shredded cheddar cheese

Potato Chips

$1.25

Fritos

$1.25

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Single Chicken Strip

$2.00

Cup of Pickles

$1.25

Side of Pickles

$0.25

Bulk Dogs, Deals and Sauce

G&L's Famous Hot Dogs (60 Pack)

$30.00

Avaialbe in convient 60 Pack for your next big party!

Tailgate Party Pack

$45.00

20 plain hot dogs in buns, plus 16oz side of cheese, 16oz side of chili, 16oz side onions, 20 ketchup and mustard packets

16oz G&L Greek Chili Sauce (served hot)

$10.00

32oz G&L Greek Chili Sauce (served hot)

$20.00

8lb bag G&L Greek Chili Sauce (served cold)

$45.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.40

BBQ

$0.40

Buffalo

$0.40

Hot Sauce

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Mayo

$0.80

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.40

Mediterranean

$0.40

Italian

$0.40

French

$0.40

Sour Cream

$0.40

Chicken

Chicken Strip Special

Chicken Strip Special

$6.00

Single Chicken Strip

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 1926, G&L has always been know for its AMAZING Greek Chili Dogs, speedy service & generous portions. If you are feeling hungry please come on by.

Website

Location

1133 Sternberg Rd., Norton Shores, MI 49441

Directions

