American
Bars & Lounges

G Lounge

199 Reviews

$$

1109 N Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91202

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Calamari a la Romana

Appetizer

Chips, Salsa, Guac

$12.00

Salsa roja, Oaxacan guacamole

Corn Elote

$12.00

Chipotle crema, lime, cilantro, cotija cheese, tajin

Signature Fries

$12.00

French Feta, Mediterranean pico, spicy aioli

Buffalo Bites

$14.00

Baked to perfection, tossed in house buffalo sauce, crudités, ranch

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Crispy fried wings, crudités, ranch

Calamari a la Romana

$16.00

Made to order with a homemade Italian marinara

Falafel Platter

$16.00

Fried falafel, tzatziki, romain hearts, Persian cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onion

Umami Belly Bites

$16.00

Sweet and spicy Korean glaze, scallion, sesame, pickled chili pork bites

Bluefin Tartare

$20.00

Sushi grade tuna, Oaxacan guacamole, Persian cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, citrus ponzu

Short Rib Taco

Salsa roja, Oaxacan guacamole, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Mignon Skewers

Grilled filet mignon, Aleppo marinade, French feta, Peruvian chimichurri, beet puree, pickled red onions

Waffle Fries

$10.00

Cheese Platter

$35.00

Manchego, Gouda, Berry Goat Cheese, Brie, Fig Jam, Strawberry Jam, Grapes, crackers

Salads & Soup

Caeser Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmasesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, croutons, with house ceasar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, French Feta, vinaigrette

Bluefin Poke Salad

$22.00

Sushi grade tuna, mixed greens, Persian cucumber, Roma tomatoes, red bell pepper, sesame seeds, scallions fried wontons, citrus ponzu

Steak Salad

$24.00

Grilled filet mignon, romaine hearts, mixed greens, gorgonzola dressing, shaved apples, candied pecans

Burgers & Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

$18.00

Ciabatta bread, turkey breast, applewood bacon, aged Swiss, tomato, arugula, lemon aioli

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Juicy chicken breast marinated in house blend herbs and spice, lettuce, pickles, and briche buns

Backyard Angus Burger

$20.00

Angus patty with white cheddar, crispy shallots, chipotle aioli, on top of a brioche bun

Braised Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Oven roasted short rib, honey barbecue, salsa roja, vinegar coleslaw, brioche bun

Mini Lobster Rolls

$24.00

Poached maine lobster, lemon aioli, celery, chives *this item does not come with a side

Entree

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Wild-caught salmon filet, citrus butter, herbed potatoes, grilled fresh vegetables

Grilled Branzino

$36.00

Whole fish, fresh lemon, grilled fresh vegetables

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Beef short rib, au jus, herbed potatoes, grilled fresh vegetables

Rack of Lamb

$38.00

Half rack of lamb chops, tzatziki, herbed potatoes, grilled fresh vegetables

Chateaubriand

$42.00

Tender filet mignon, cabernet demi-glace, herbed potatoes, grilled fresh vegetables

Lobster Fettuccine Alfredo

$36.00

Poached maine lobster, creamy alfredo sauce, fettuccine noodles

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Fanta

$5.00

AcquaPanna

$8.00

S.Pellegrino

$8.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Allain Milliat Juice

$9.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Desserts

Strawberry & Creme

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Small Fruit Platter

$35.00

Large Fruit Platter

$65.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1109 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202

