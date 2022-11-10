Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB

648 Reviews

$$

128 5th St

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef's Choice Pasta Special

Wraps and Specialty Sandwiches

The Pride of Iowa Wrap

The Pride of Iowa Wrap

$14.00

2016 State Fair Award Winning Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option! Gluten free wraps available ($2)

East Coast Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Peppery pastrami, caramelized onions, monterey jack cheese, served on toasted South Union ciabatta bun, creamy dijon sauce on side

Cranberry Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing

Walking Taco Wrap

$14.00

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, ground beef taco meat, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, candied jalapeño, crispy nacho chips, and queso drizzle

Cuban Wrap

$14.00

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, pit ham, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, candied jalapeños, creamy dijon sauce

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Thin sliced roast beef on a toasted hoagie bun, monterey jack cheese, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce on side

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$13.00

Warm pit ham, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy dijon sauce, toasted croissant

CHICKEN Pride of Iowa Wrap

$14.00

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, chipotle chicken, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli Gluten free wraps available ($2)

Vegan Chorizo Wrap

$14.00

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, vegan chorizo, shredded lettuce, sweet corn salsa, guacamole, cilantro pesto, tortilla crumbles

Burgers

George's Prime Rib Burger

$14.00

All burgers made with specialty mix of ground prime rib and served on a grilled South Union ciabatta bun. Gluten free bread available for $2.50 Caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, monterey jack cheese, horseradish sauce on side Add bacon bits for $2

Black and Blue

$14.00

All burgers made with specialty mix of ground prime rib and served on a grilled South Union ciabatta bun. Gluten free bread available for $2. Cajun seasoning, sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese, chipotle aioli on side Add bacon bits for $2

Cheezy Weezy Bacon Burger

$15.25

All burgers made with specialty mix of ground prime rib and served on a grilled South Union ciabatta bun. Gluten free bread available for $2. Swiss, monterey jack, cheddar, American cheese, bacon bits

Pub Cheeseburger

$12.75

American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato

Rarebit Prime Rib Burger

$14.50

Sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, queso cheese sauce on an open faced grilled ciabatta

Flatbreads

Margherita Pizza

$10.75

Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil Additional toppings $1.00/each: mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, green onions, poblanos, jalapeños, hot peppers rings, Graziano ground sausage, ham, pepperoni, grilled chicken, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles Gluten free crust available ($3)

Hot and Spicy

$12.75

Zesty tomato sauce, fresh whole milk mozzarella, Graziano ground sausage, pepperoni, hot pepper rings

Taco Pizza

$12.75

Refried beans, taco meat, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, taco chips, taco sauce

Cheesy Garlic

$9.50

Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.50

Base sauce of your choice and cheese Additional toppings priced individually Gluten free crust available ($3)

Salads

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$13.50

Assorted greens, baby mozzarella, strawberries, grapes, pickled red onion, candied pecans, dried cranberries, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette on side

G. Mig's Power Bowl Salad

$13.50

Assorted greens, quinoa, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and mixture of roasted sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, red and green peppers, carrots with a sherry port vinaigrette on side

House Dinner Salad

$8.50

Assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, served with choice of dressing Add grilled chicken $3.50, grilled shrimp $4, or chicken salad $3

Side Salad

$4.50

Assorted greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion, served with choice of dressing Add grilled chicken $2, grilled shrimp $3.50, chicken salad $3

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Tortilla Chips & Homemade Salsa

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Tortilla Chips, Homemade Salsa & Homemade Queso Sauce

Mig's Wings

$13.50

With your choice of sauce: buffalo, barbeque, sweet thai chili, garlic parmesan, mango jalapeño Served with celery sticks and ranch. Add bleu cheese crumbles $.75

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

Mini corn tortillas filled with chipotle shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn salsa, queso fresco, chipotle aioli

Chicken Nachos

$12.50

Grilled chicken, corn salsa, creamy parmesan dressing, cheddar jack, queso cheese sauce Served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

Walking Taco Nachos

$12.50

Taco chips, taco meat, cheddar jack cheese, queso cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños Served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

VEGAN Chorizo Tacos

VEGAN Chorizo Tacos

$12.50

Mini corn tortillas filled with vegan chorizo, lettuce, sweet corn salsa, avocado, cilantro pesto

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Grilled chicken, green chilies, cream cheese, queso cheese, green onion, Frank’s RedHot sauce Served with warm pita.

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Creamy Pasta Salad

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Nacho Chips

$2.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Jalapenos 2 oz

$1.00

Side Celery & 4 Oz Ranch

$3.50

Side Chicken

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Quart of Queso

$20.00

Salsas and Sauces

Ranch 4 oz.

$1.75

House Red Salsa 4 oz.

$1.50

Sour Cream 2 oz.

$1.00

Queso 4 oz.

$3.50

Guacamole 4 oz.

$3.50

Salsa Verde 2 oz.

$1.00

Creamy Parmesan 4 oz.

$1.00

Balsamic 4 oz.

$1.00

Strawberry Balsamic 4oz.

$1.00

Sherry Port Vinaigrette 4 oz

$1.00

Creamy Horseradish Dressing 2 oz.

$1.00

Horseradish 2 oz.

$1.00

Sweet Corn Salsa 4 oz.

$1.50

Marinara 4 oz.

$1.00

Creamy Dijon 2 oz.

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli 2 oz.

$1.00

Mango Jalapeno 2 oz.

$1.00

Barbecue 2 oz.

$1.00

Thai Sweet Chili 2 oz.

$1.00

Honey Garlic Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

vfw dinner may 23

$32.00

Chef's Choice Pasta Special

Chef's Choice Pasta Special

$16.50

Kids Food

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Chips

$6.50

Kids Corn Dog and Chips

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Chips

$6.50

Side of Fruit

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

128 5th St, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Directions

Gallery
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cattoor's
orange star4.2 • 220
1306 Grand Ave West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
The Keg Stand
orange starNo Reviews
3530 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Waukee
orange starNo Reviews
9500 University ave #2101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Zora Bar & Rooftop - 2120 Ingersoll Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Des Moines

Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
orange star4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Mac Shack
orange star4.5 • 933
1551 Valley West Dr Suite 253 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 697
5962 Ashworth Rd West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
orange star4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Des Moines
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston