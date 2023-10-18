Spend $75, save $5
Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour

$8.00Out of stock

Our soups are made from scratch in small batches and served piping hot with crackers.

Tossed Salad

$8.00

A mix of iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumber red onion, green peppers, & kalamata olives. Make it a "Greek Salad" by adding feta

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons & parmesan cheese in creamy Ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$13.00

A traditional tossed salad topped with a roll of fresh cold cuts- roast beef, Carolina smoked turkey, Virginia smoked ham, & American cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, iceberg & baby spinach loaded with vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced apples, roasted sunflower seeds, hard-boiled eggs, kalamata olives, crumbled blue cheese & crispy bacon

Aki's Village Salad

$13.00

A delicious salad made up of vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, green peppers, & fresh parsley all tossed in Greek EVOO and topped with a big chunk of imported Feta cheese from the Greek islands. (This salad has no lettuce)

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Sweet dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, crispy bacon, gala apple slices, red onions, and vine ripened tomatoes over a bed of baby spinach. Pairs best with our Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Dessert

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

4 Layer Carrot Cake

$6.00

Bailey's Cheesecake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Bomb

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Coconut Cake

$6.00

oreo mousse cake

$6.00

guava cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Buttery white bread, with American cheese, served with french fries

Kids Tendies

$7.00

Three chicken tenders served with french fries

Kids Mac

$7.00

Elbows tossed in our homeade mac 'n cheese blend topped with Ritz cracker bread crumbs in the oven

Kids BLT

$7.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with mayo on toasted white bread. Served with fries

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Choice of spaghetti or penne, butter or sauce, and choice of meatballs

Plates

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

Served with a side of french fries and onion rings

Buffalo Tender Plate

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch, fresh celery and carrots, french fries and onion rings

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Our haddock is hand battered to order and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with lemon wedges, tartar sauce, a side of coleslaw, french fries and onion rings

Chicken Wing Plate

$13.00

Choose from: Plain, Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Kicking Bourbon or Garlic Parmesan. Served with french fries and onion rings

Sides

Side Tossed Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach & Feta Salad

$6.00

Hand-Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Homemade Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Pepper, Onion & Mushroom Medley

$5.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed Zucchini & Squash

$5.00

Greek Dressing Jar

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Steak Tips

$8.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Tuna

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Small Sub Roll

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Small Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Extra Side Sauce

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Onions Sautéed in A1 sauce, topped with bacon & melty american cheese

Brooklyn Burger

$17.00

Sauerkraut, pastrami, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cannonball BBQ Burger

$15.00

Crispy fried onions, Virginia smoked ham, romaine, bacons strips & swiss cheese smothered in Cannonball BBQ sauce

Philly Burger

$15.00

Crispy bacon, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with sharp cheddar cheese

Cheeseburger

$13.00

A plain burger, with american cheese

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, fresh tomato, romaine lettuce & ranch dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, fresh tomato, buffalo sauce & choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Crispy Mediterranean Haddock Wrap

$13.00

Battered-to-order & deep-fried haddock, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, red onions, lettuce & our house creamy Greek dressing

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, whole cranberries & walnuts

Crispy Chipotle Chili Chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce & chipotle chili aioli

Greek Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta, and extra virgin olive oil

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00

Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing sandwiched between two thick slices of rye bread

Turkey Bacon Melt

$13.00

Turkey, crispy bacon strips, sliced tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on sourdough bread

Tuna Melt

$13.00

House-made tuna salad topped with sliced tomato, onions & swiss cheese on sourdough bread

French Dip

$13.00

Au Jus soaked beef topped with swiss cheese & horseradish mayonnaise. Served on a baguette with a side of warm au jus for dipping

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled chicken or hand-pounded fried chicken, bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, swiss cheese & chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll

Haddock Reuben

$13.00

Fried Haddock, cole slaw, tartar sauce, tomato & romaine lettuce on a ciabatta roll

Turkey Club

$13.00

Triple thick sandwich with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings

Cheeseburger Club

$15.00

Triple thick sandwich with juicy hamburger topped with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, fresh sliced tomato, romaine lettuce & mayo. Served with fries & onion rings

Gyro

$13.00

Grilled gyro meat with tzatziki sauce, tomato, onion & lettuce wrapped up in a toasty pita

Pesto sandwich

$13.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil pesto on a baguette

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork with melted swiss cheese and coleslaw served on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$13.00

Buttery sourdough bread, with American Cheese and vine-ripened tomatoes

Hot Subs

Steak N' Cheese Sub

Shaved steak & melty american cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

Our traditional steak 'n cheese with cooked peppers, onions, mushrooms & salami

Steak Tip Sub

$13.00

Steak tips cooked to your taste & sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.00

Grilled chicken sauteed with peppers, onions & mushrooms

Chicken Parm Sub

Deep-fried chicken tenders topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub

Deep-fried eggplant topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese

Meatball Parm Sub

Savory meatballs topped with homeade marinara sauce & toasted with Provolone cheese

BLT Sub

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Hot Pastrami Sub

Hot Pastrami, swiss cheese, and deli mustard

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Hand-tossed buffalo tenders, as a sub

Chicken Finger Sub

chicken tenders, as a sub

Hamburger Sub

$13.00

Burger cooked to your liking, with choice of cheese, and condiments

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

Virginia Smoked Ham & American Cheese

Turkey Sub

Carolina Smoked Turkey

Roast Beef Sub

Rare Old Neighborhood Roast Beef

Tuna Sub

White tuna, smothered in mayo, with celery

Vegetarian Sub

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, green pepper, fresh mushroom & EVOO

Italian Sub

Hot ham, Mortadella, Salami, & Provolone Cheese

American Sub

American Cheese, Ham, and Mortadella

Calzones

Chipotle Chicken Calzone

Fried chicken, bacon, pizza cheese, & chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Fried buffalo chicken tenders and pizza cheese with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Steak N' Cheese Calzone

Shaved steak & American cheese

Steak Bomb Calzone

Our traditional steak & cheese with cooked peppers, onions, mushrooms & salami

Meatball Parm Calzone

Savory meatballs with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Chicken Parm Calzone

Crispy fried chicken tenders with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Eggplant Parm Calzone

Hand-cut and breaded eggplant with housemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese

BBQ Chicken Calzone

Crispy fried chicken tenders, virginia smoked ham, BBQ sauce & pizza cheese

Ham & Cheese Calzone

Virginia Baked Ham & American Chese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

Fried Chicken, Virginia Baked Ham, & Swiss Cheese

Italian Calzone

Hot ham, Mortadella, Salami, & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

Grilled chicken, broccoli, & alfredo

BYO Calzone

Appetizers

Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

A Flatbread crust, with pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a balsamic glaze.

Spinach Pie

$9.00

Flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough stuffed with our secret spinach & feta recipe. Served hot and crispy

French Fry

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$6.00

Cheesy Bacon Fry

$10.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$11.00

Served with homeade marinara for dipping

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

A delightfully spicy treat. Served with homeade marinara for dipping

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with homeade marinara for dipping

Deep Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites

$8.00

Served with Shannon's Secret Sauce

Rotisserie Wings

$1.50

Served by the piece! Choose from: Plain, Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Kicking Bourbon or Garlic Parmesan.

Hand Tossed Buffalo Tenders

$10.00

Served with celery, carrots, & choice of blue cheese or ranch for dipping

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Bavarian pretzels glazed with a garlic butter sauce & topped with chunky salt before being baked to perfection. Served with a homeade cheese sauce.

Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.00

10 inch Artisan Pan Pizza, with homemade sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza

$13.00

16 inch Artisan Pan Pizza, with homemade sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese

Small Free!

$0.01

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.00

10 inch gluten free pizza

Specialty Pizza

Smashed Potato Pizza

Loaded with homemade mashed potatoes, bacon, and an asiago, cheddar and mozzarella blend of cheeses

The Shepherd Pizza

A garlic and oil-based pizza with fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, kalamata olives, crumbled goat cheese, fresh mozzarella & rosemary

G&P's Maple Pizza

Maple Cream Sauce, Italian sausage, crispy bacon & Virginia smoked ham topped with a NH maple drizzle

Dave & Lynn's Big Mac Pizza

Thousand Island, hamburg, diced white onion, pickle & shredded lettuce

House Special Pizza

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, onion, green pepper, mushroom & kalamata olive

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Fried buffalo chicken tenders with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Old Nutfield Pizza

A garlic and oil-based pizza with marinated grilled chicken, sliced tomato & fresh mozzarella cheese, then garnished with fresh chopped basil

Greek Delight Pizza

Baby spinach, sliced tomato, fresh garlic & feta cheese

Margherita Pizza

A decadent sauceless pie with fresh chopped garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & crisp basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Bite of Paradise Pizza

A Hawaiian-inspired pie based with BBQ sauce & topped with marinated grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized red onions & Virginia smoked ham

Veggie Supreme Pizza

Baby spinach, sliced tomato, mushroom, kalamata olive, green pepper, onion & broccoli

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ sauce, fried chicken tenders & Virginia baked ham

Bianca Oregano Pizza

A garlic and oil-based pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese & greek oregano

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo sauce, fresh broccoli florets & marinated grilled chicken

Meat Monster Pizza

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, hamburg, ham, salami, capicola & mortadella

Reuben Pizza

1000 island, pastrami, sauekraut, and swiss cheese

Entrees

Steak Tip Dinner

$22.00

Marinated steak tips cooked on an open-flame grill. Choose 2 sides

Eggplant Parm DInner

$16.00

Hand-Cut & Breaded Eggplant Topped & Baked with Mozzarella Cheese Served over Penne with House-Made Marinara

Chicken Parm Dinner

$20.00

Hand-Pounded & breaded chicken cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and served over penne, topped with house-made marinara

Creamy Marsala

$16.00

Penne tossed with homemade creamy marsala wine sauce with an abundance of fresh mushrooms, topped with shaved parmesan.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Grilled chicken served over a bed of homeade jasmine rice & grilled vegetables

Mac N' Cheese Dinner

$14.00

Extra cheesy macaroni topped and baked with buttery cracker crumbs

Carbonara

$14.00

Penne tossed with sauteed bacon and our homeade alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Penne Broccoli

$14.00

Penne & broccoli tossed in house-made alfredo sauce

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Slow Cooked, rosemary braised Lamb Shank, served with a red wine sauce, mashed potatoes, and choice of vegetable

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

An autumn-inspired dish with a homeade maple cream sauce, candied walnuts & a NH maple syrup drizzle

New England Baked Haddock

$20.00

Buttery Haddock topped with Ritz cracker crumbs and baked to crispy perfection. Choose 2 sides

1/2 Chicken

$22.00

1/2 Chicken baked to a crisp perfection, with a Lemon Demi Sauce, served with mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Savory meatballs & spaghetti topped with house-made marinara sauce and shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Pesto Dinner

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, then baked and served over creamy pesto penne. Finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and fresh chopped basil

Florentine Tortellini

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini's in a creamy spinach and tomato Florentine sauce

Prime Rib Dinne

$33.00Out of stock

Cooked to your liking in an au ju, served with 2 sides

Pot Roast

$20.00

Beef Pot Roast served with homemade mashed potatoes, carrots, and gravy.

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$21.00

1/2 Rack of Fire Braised Pork Ribs, smothered in Cannonball BBQ sauce, served with homemade cornbread and coleslaw

Pasta

$13.00

Penne or Spaghetti, with butter, sauce or alfredo