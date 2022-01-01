A map showing the location of Highlimb CideryView gallery

Highlimb Cidery

review star

No reviews yet

101 A3 Carver Road

Plymouth, MA 02360

Order Again

Cider on tap

Maple

$6.00

Core

$6.00

Straw Rhub

$6.00

Honeypot

$6.00

OG

$6.00

Light

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Smoked

$8.00

Brite Side

$7.00

Trappish

$8.00

Smoke & Bull

$12.00

Black & Mild

$9.00

Lite Brite

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Can Pour

$8.00

Taste

$3.00

Flights - Core

$10.00

Flights - Batch

$11.00

Half Pour

$4.00

Cider to go

4 Pack Light

$9.00

4 Pack Core Series

$10.00

4 Pack Batch Series

$12.00

Noble Bottle

$15.00

Mixed 4 Pack

$12.00

Case Light

$45.00

Case Core

$50.00

Case Batch

$60.00

Case Noble

$150.00

Mixed Case (cans only)

$60.00

12 pk Light

$15.00

Surf Bird Mix 12 pack

$16.00

Kegs to go

1/6 keg

$79.00

1/2 keg

$179.00

Glasses and Coozies

Sample Glass

$2.00

Core Pint Glass

$4.00

Batch Glass

$5.00

High Limb Teku Glass

$7.00

Coozies

$5.00

Hats

Red Beanie

$18.00

Black/Grey Beanie

$18.00

Black snapback hat

$28.00

Gray snapback hat

$28.00

Clothing

Small

$55.00Out of stock

Medium

$55.00Out of stock

Large

$55.00Out of stock

XLarge

$55.00Out of stock

XXLarge

$55.00Out of stock

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00Out of stock

XXLarge

$15.00Out of stock

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00

XXLarge

$15.00Out of stock

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00

XXLarge

$15.00Out of stock

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XLarge

$15.00

XXLarge

$15.00

Small

$22.00Out of stock

Medium

$22.00Out of stock

Large

$22.00

XLarge

$22.00

XXLarge

$22.00Out of stock

Small

$22.00Out of stock

Medium

$22.00Out of stock

Large

$22.00Out of stock

XLarge

$22.00

XXLarge

$22.00

Appetizers

Pickles

$6.00

Charcuterie

$21.00

Dips

$8.00

Jar Jerky - by the piece

$1.00

Sando's

A-Ok Dip

$12.00

Italia Melt

$11.00

Two-Na

$9.00

GF Bread

$2.00

NA Beverages

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Spin Drift

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

101 A3 Carver Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

