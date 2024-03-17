G's Eatery & Bakery 13536 Rockaway Blvd
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Minutes away from JFK airports and major hotels, residential and the business community, G's Eatery and Bakery has been your go-to spot for authentic Jamaican culinary delights for 19 years. Our mission is to provide a delightful experience for our guests with authentic healthy Jamaican food & beverage, while giving customers the perfect Caribbean experience that will make them count the days until they can return, all with our friendly & efficient customer services Nestle in the heart of Jamaican's vibrant residential and business community. G's Homestyle Cooking has been your go-to spot for authentic Jamaican culinary delights for 37 years!! Our mission is to provide a delightful experience for our guests with authentic healthy Jamaican food & beverage, while giving customers the perfect Caribbean experience that will make them count the days until they can return, all with our friendly & efficient customer services.
13536 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420