G's Pizza - Finn McCool's 3701 Banks st

3701 Banks st

New Orleans, LA 70119

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

6 Tenders Choice Of Sauce

Brussles Sprouts

Brussles Sprouts

$8.00

Tossed In Pepperjelly

Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

Add Chedder Bacon Ranch

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.50

Add Chedder Bacon Ranch

Ruben Debris Fries

Ruben Debris Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded with Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$5.50

6 Battered Fried Mozzarella

Mini Meat Pies

Mini Meat Pies

$5.50Out of stock

4 Pies With Pepperjelly Aoli

Boudan Balls

Boudan Balls

$5.50

3 2oz Balles Fried Tasty

Wings

Wings

$16.50

Banks Street Bangin Shrimp

$10.00

Mini Crawfish pies

$5.50

Classics

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$5.50

Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped In Boudan

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$16.50

Cod And Hand Cut Fries

Curry Fries

$8.00

Irish curry!

Guinness Beef Stew

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Cottage Pie Potato Skins

$7.00Out of stock

2 potato skins

Sandwiches

Mccool Burger

Mccool Burger

$14.00

10oz Beef Lettuce Tomato Pickle R. Onion Hp Sauce

nola heat wrap

nola heat wrap

$12.50

Chicken Buffallo Ranch Chedder Lettuce Tomato

Ruben Sandwich

Ruben Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Cornbeef Sourkrout Swiss Russian Dressing

BLT

$10.00

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Peperjelly Aoli

Grilled Chicken sandwitch

$12.50
Double Vegan burger

Double Vegan burger

$10.00

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Onion Tomato Chedder Bacon Pepperjelly

Sauces

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

BUFFALLO

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHZ

$1.00

PEPPER JELLY

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

marinara

$1.00

Curry

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
